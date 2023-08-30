Highlights A new survey from Betfair and YouGOV has revealed which Premier League supporters are most likely to leave a match early.

All of the Big Six clubs have fans who frequently leave games early, taking up the top six places.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa have more loyal supporters who stay for the full 90 minutes, regardless of their team's performance.

There are fans within every Premier League club who are always seen heading for the exit early during a match. Whether it's due to the performances on the pitch, or a determination to avoid traffic off of it, it's not unusual to see spectators leaving stadiums before the 90 minutes are up.

But a recent study conducted by Betfair and YouGOV has revealed which clubs' fans are the worst for leaving early, though, and there are some pretty surprising results. In fact, 23% of fans surveyed admitted to leaving at least one game early last season.

So what teams have the worst fans when it comes to leaving games before the final whistle goes? And which clubs feature the most loyal supporters who are much more likely to stay to the very end? It's time to find out.

The worst fans for leaving early

Look away now, Manchester United fans, but it seems that Red Devils supporters are the most likely to be seen heading for the exit early during a Premier League game.

The United faithful are known for their discontent towards the club's owners, the Glazers, so that might play a role in the fans constantly leaving games early. The recent study also showed that Erik ten Hag's side regularly receives more injury time at the end of a contest than any other Premier League side.

So maybe that plays into the fans' decision to leave games early. The Old Trafford regulars aren't the only Big Six club who are prone to leaving a game early, though. In fact, they're far from it.

All the Big Six clubs make a habit out of it

United aren't the only one of the Big Six clubs whose fans are a nightmare for leaving games early. In fact, all six of the sides are the most likely to do so.

Behind United in second place is Arsenal, with Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool following them respectively. Everton are tied with Jurgen Klopp's men in sixth place, but it's quite jarring to see the Big Six lead the way for fans who tend to leave games early.

There has long been a notion that fans of the Big Six teams are often glory supporters and aren't quite as loyal to their clubs as opposed to the teams occupying the rest of the Premier League.

These results are a damning indictment of such as well, and it goes to show how fans of the smaller clubs are just more prepared to stick with their teams to the very end, regardless of the outcome. Maybe it's because the bigger clubs aren't as used to seeing their side churn out disappointing performances, so when they do, the fans storm out of the grounds, whereas the smaller sides are a little more familiar with it, so they're determined to stick it out.

We'll never truly know the reasons for it, but the study listed several reasons. 35% of the 1300 people asked said that they left early to beat the traffic home, while 30% stated that their team getting thrashed was the cause of their early exit. Other reasons given included, "superstition and disliking the stadium."

However, it is quite an astounding reveal that the Big Six are way more prone to leaving games earlier than the rest of the clubs in England. On the flip side, though, who are the most loyal fans in England?

Several clubs are tied for the fans most likely to stay the full 90 minutes

While the Big Six are clearly the biggest culprits for leaving a football match early, there are a number of different sides whose fans are most likely to see a full game out.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Brentford, AFC Bournemouth, Burnley, Luton Town and Aston Villa are all the best fans in the Premier League in terms of staying for the full 90 minutes of a game.

These faithful supporters are determined to see a match to its very end, and it's something to be admired. It's impressive that fans of clubs like Wolves, Forest and Bournemouth, who were lingering just above the relegation zone last season were still intent on watching matches to the end, and left games a lot less early than the bigger sides in England, despite their clubs' struggles on the pitch throughout the season meaning they were on the losing end of contests more often than not.

Again, it could be said that they're more likely to stay until the end despite the results on the pitch because they're more used to seeing their sides struggle, but it's still admirable to see fans of clubs lower down the table show the sort of loyalty and support that those at the top end seem to lack.

With the current resurgence of the likes of Newcastle and Villa, there's no indication those fans will be leaving grounds early anytime soon either.

There are a few teams tied in the middle

With Liverpool and Everton tied for sixth and rounding out the Big Six's shameful representation at the top of the list, and the majority of the rest of the league tied for eighth, the remaining trio of Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Fulham are tied for seventh place, making up the remainder of the teams.

Known as one of the most passionate fan bases in the country, it's surprising to see West Ham aren't in the bottom group, but instead find themselves tied with Palace and Fulham here.

The Hammers have faired a little better than the other two sides in recent years, with their Europa Conference League triumph last season making up for a disappointing campaign in the league, while Fulham have yoyo'd between the Premier League and the Championship over the last decade or so. The Eagles, on the other hand, have just been bang average, very rarely straying too far from the middle of the table, with the side now firmly established as a mid-table top-flight team.

With very little to get too excited about on the pitch and the stakes never feeling too high, it's surprising that Palace fans are just more likely to stay for the full 90 minutes of a game than all of the Big Six fans are, but that just goes to show that money can bring teams plenty of success and world-class talent, but it won't necessarily bring loyalty and passion within the fan base.