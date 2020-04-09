Highlights Fans have ranked the greatest defenders in football history on Ranker, with Paolo Maldini, Franz Beckenbauer, and Alessandro Nesta all capturing the most votes.

Italy are well represented at the top of the list, taking up four spots in the top 10.

Virgil van Dijk and Rio Ferdinand, while regarded as two of the best Premier League defenders of all time, miss out on a spot in the top 10.

Defending is one of the hardest skills to master in football. While strikers can miss a plethora of chances and eventually grab a goal to snuff any negativity, defenders simply cannot put a foot wrong – or else, they are put firmly in the spotlight.

If they do, their mistakes are played on a loop for years, making the mastering of the defensive art incredibly difficult. The role of a full-back is also arguably the toughest on the field. If you don't have the stamina of a marathon runner, attacking prowess and defensive stability, you're unlikely to reach the upper echelons of the sport.

But there have been a host of stars who have effectively mastered the defensive roles both in the centre and out on the flanks. Over on Ranker, which allows football fans to vote and rank individuals within a variety of different topics, people have cast their votes to list the greatest defender of all-time.

Without further ado, we'll run you through the top 50 below, with the likes of Marcel Desailly, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Nemanja Vidic and Virgil van Dijk all missing out on the top 10!

50-41

Patrice Evra 50th

Just making the top 50 is Manchester United ace Patrice Evra, who operated on the left side of a very formidable defence. Maicon, too, was hugely talented but can probably count his lucky stars to be regarded as a player worthy of being in the top 50, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lucio, Paul Breitner and Ricardo Carvalho.

Talking of the former, Lucio was a hugely underappreciated defender in his time and, with 105 Brazil caps on his CV, was a vital cog in their 2002 World Cup triumph. Breitner, who is the seventh-highest scoring defender in football history, was key for Bayern Munich and is regarded as one of the best to ever strut their stuff on the grass.

Top 50 defenders of all time ranked by fans - 50-41 Rank Player 50. Patrice Evra 49. Maicon 48. Giacinto Facchetti 47. Bixente Lizarazu 46. Lucio 45. Paul Breitner 44. Ricardo Carvalho 43. Frank Rijkaard 42. Rafael Marquez 41. Andreas Brehme All rankings taken from Ranker

40-31

Ashley Cole 31st

Ashley Cole, formerly of Arsenal and, controversially, Chelsea, may feel hard done by for his place on this list, especially as he is often regarded as one of the greatest left backs of all time and ranked as the fourth greatest Premier League defender ever. However, Laurent Blanc, Sol Campbell and Mats Hummel also have to deal with, in hindsight, poor rankings.

Legendary Dutch defender Frank de Boer, who played an eye-watering 434 games for Ajax, was a world-class defender at the peak of his powers and won countless trophies for the Dutch club and Barcelona. Hummels, too, has enjoyed a glittering career in Germany for both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and is considered one of the greatest of the 2010s.

Top 50 defenders of all time ranked by fans - 40-31 Rank Player 40. Claudio Gentile 39. Guiseppe Bergomi 38. Frank de Boer 37. Mats Hummels 36. Diego Godin 35. Alessandro Costacurta 34. Sol Campbell 33. Laurent Blanc 32. Vincent Kompany 31. Ashley Cole All rankings taken from Ranker

30-21

John Terry 23rd

Now we’re getting somewhere. World Cup-winning Bobby Moore is, perhaps unfairly, only afforded a spot in 25th and is rubbing shoulders with Leonardo Bonucci and Fernando Hierro, who were both hailed as top class footballers in their day. But it’s not enough to reach the top 20 thanks to the star-studded nature of this list.

Considered one of the greatest centre-backs of all time, John Terry may be unfortunate to not be pushing the top 15. The Englishman was a mainstay in an emphatic Chelsea side for many years and captained the west Londoners to ample success, including five Premier Leagues and the sole Champions League trophy.

Top 50 defenders of all time ranked by fans - 30-21 Rank Player 30. Gaetano Scirea 29. Gianluca Zambrotta 28. Marcelo 27. Cesare Maldini 26. Leonardo Bonucci 25. Bobby Moore 24. Fernando Hierro 23. John Terry 22. Thiago Silva 21. Ronald Koeman All rankings taken from Ranker

20-11

Virgil van Dijk 14th

The likes of Dani Alves, Jaap Stam and Rio Ferdinand all miss out on the top 10, despite mustering superb careers, respectively. Ferdinand’s partner Nemanja Vidic, known for his undying love for defending and no-nonsense approach, also just misses out.

Interestingly, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk’s rank betters those mentioned with the Dutchman standing in 14th spot, while Lothar Matthaus and Sergio Ramos are 13th and 11th, respectively. The Spaniard, who has picked up the most red cards since the turn of the millennium, is considered one of the most all-rounded defenders the game has ever seen but will have to settle for a spot just outside the top 10 for now.

Top 50 defenders of all time ranked by fans - 20-11 Rank Player 20. Dani Alves 19. Jaap Stam 18. Rio Ferdinand 17. Lilian Thuram 16. Nemanja Vidic 15. Giorgio Chiellini 14. Virgil van Dijk 13. Lothar Matthäus 12. Marcel Desailly 11. Sergio Ramos All rankings taken from Ranker

10 Franco Baresi

AC Milan, Italy

Kicking off our top 10, they, quite frankly, don't make defenders quite like Franco Baresi anymore. AC Milan's captain of 15 years made defending at the highest level look like a stroll in the park, all while adding the solitary World Cup and three European Cups to his name. His career, which can be considered a work of art, remains the benchmark for up-and-coming defenders three decades on – what an outstanding player.

His brilliance helped the side from the Italian capital to six Serie A titles between the 78/79 and 95/96 season. And he was capable of playing in any position across the back line where the perfect concoction of his defensive attributes and forward-thinking proved to be crucial.

9 Cafu

Roma, AC Milan, Sao Paulo, Real Zaragoza, Palmeiras, Brazil

The only player to feature in three consecutive World Cup finals, winning two of them (1994 and 2002) with Brazil. Possibly the finest attacking full-back of all-time - one that possessed the skill and flair of a winger – Cafu is an all-time Brazilian great.

So much so that he is their most-capped player of all time – a record that may never be usurped by the likes of Neymar, who will have one eye on it. Formerly of Roma, the seasoned defender was vital in prolonged dominance on the international scene and continued, past Pele and Garrincha’s heyday, to fly the Selecao flag high and proud.

8 Javier Zanetti

Inter Milan, Argentina

Renowned for his longevity at the peak of the game, Javier Zanetti spent the entirety of his trophy-ladened career at Inter Milan between 1995 and 2014, as he went on to plunder 858 appearances for the Italian outfit. He might be the Champions League’s sixth-oldest goalscorer, but he was not known for his exploits in front of goal.

It was his pronounced defending and exemplary behaviour that made him such a lovable figure at the Nerazzurri. Not only that but the fact that he continued to ply his trade until he turned 40 was a welcomed sight for their fans and was a show of the Argentine’s love for playing football and, more importantly, Inter.

7 Philipp Lahm

Bayern Munich, VfB Stuttgart, Germany

Possibly the greatest right-back of all-time, it should come as no surprise to see Philipp Lahm, commonly endeared for his consistency, non-negotiable attitude, and loyalty to Bayern Munich, standing tall in the top 10. And rightfully so. He was the best in the business at some points across his career.

Lahm may have been small in size, but his dedication to the craft of defending made him an indispensable character for both club and country – the perfect utility man, shall we say. While many struggle(d) to play in an array of positions, the German made it look like second nature. Whether it was on the right, on the left or in the centre, Lahm did more than a respectable job.

6 Fabio Cannavaro

Parma, Juventus, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Napoli, Al-Ahli, Italy

A Ballon d'Or winner in his superb World Cup-winning season, Fabio Cannavaro perhaps paved the way for centre-backs of a smaller stature. Height-based challenges aside, his leadership qualities, high intelligence, positional excellence and speed prevailed as he became a household name during his pomp.

A pivotal piece to Italy’s 2006 World Cup win, that calendar year was his and will be looked back on fondly for years to come. The Napoli-born gem, who earned his corn at Parma, Juventus, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and his boyhood club Napoli, was not only the perfect professional but a brilliant performer – kudos to you, Fabio!

Fabio Cannavaro - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Parma 290 6 2 64 7 Juventus 128 7 1 20 2 Real Madrid 118 1 0 24 3 Inter Milan 74 3 1 12 1 Napoli 68 1 0 7 2 Al-Ahli 16 0 1 4 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

5 Carles Puyol

Barcelona, Spain

Possibly the greatest defender and captain in Barcelona's history, the days of Carles Puyol marshalling a back line are unfortunately behind us. An immovable object in some of Barcelona’s greatest years as a club, the Spaniard could perform as well at full-back as he could centrally – making him the example for many that have followed.

While many will remember the defender for his long flowy hair, his status as one of the greatest players in the storied history of La Liga is unquestionable. Having made just shy of 600 appearances for the Blaugrana, the 100-cap Spain international was phenomenal from a defensive standpoint and partnered Ramos ever so sweetly for their national team – and they both have a World Cup medal from 2010 to show for just that.

4 Roberto Carlos

Real Madrid, Fenerbahçe, Corinthians, Inter Milan, Anzhi Makhachkala, Palmeiras, Odisha, Brazil

That left foot alone warrants a high ranking, though Roberto Carlos narrowly misses out on a podium spot. Not to mention his success with both Brazil and Real Madrid, the power punch in his tree trunk legs made him one of the most threatening defenders, particularly from an attacking standpoint.

As brilliant as he was at defending for club and country, Carlos was known as quite the dead ball specialist. It takes a truly special talent to score one of the greatest goals of all time (his mind-boggling free kick against France) and to still be remembered for much, much more.

3 Alessandro Nesta

AC Milan, Lazio, Montreal, Chennaiyin, Italy

Just so, so good. If any clip defines Alessandro Nesta as a footballer, it's that tackle on Lionel Messi when the Italian was at the ripe old age of 36. The typical embodiment of a Rolls-Royce of a player, the former AC Milan star is often forgotten thanks to the brilliance of his partner Paolo Maldini, but it would be remiss to disregard how aesthetically pleasing he was.

Likened to a brick wall, every attacker that was tasked with overcoming the Italian regretted their choice as it often resulted in one thing: Nesta regaining possession. A precise tackler, great with the ball at his feet and untouchable in one-on-one situations, Nesta was really the complete package.

2 Franz Beckenbauer

Bayern Munich, Hamburg, West Germany

One of the greatest all-round footballers in history and the inventor of the modern sweeper role, commonly known as ‘libero’. Franz Beckenbauer was a true pioneer for the sport as a whole, winning the World Cup as both a player and manager with Germany, and his career will continue to be held in high esteem now that he has sadly passed away.

Monikered ‘Der Kaiser’, Beckenbauer was ever-present in Bayern Munich’s back line during some of their most imperious years, all while winning three Champions League titles. On the individual front, the German was also successful with two Ballon d’Ors – the most from a defender – also etched next to his name.

1 Paolo Maldini

AC Milan, Italy

A clear and deserved winner. Paolo Maldini, a one-club man for AC Milan, made playing both left-back and centre-back look like second nature. In his extensive career at the back, the seasoned Italian hardly ever put a foot wrong - and we may never see a better defender than him for generations.

Judged by Zinedine Zidane as his hardest-ever opponent, Maldini mastered his craft with ease and has his whopping 126 caps for Italy and 901 games for the Rossoneri to attest to his ever-existing brilliance, consisting of a high IQ, astute tackling and him always being in the right position.