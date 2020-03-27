Highlights Ray Clemence, Peter Beardsley, Peter Shilton, Stuart Pearce, David Seaman, Terry Butcher and Sir Geoff Hurst failed to make fans' top 25 England players of all time.

A controversial choice from Three Lions supporters managed to beat Moore, Charlton, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane to first place.

England have produced many truly wonderful players. Despite failing to win more than one major international trophy, the Three Lions have seen some of the greatest footballers to have kicked a ball don the famous white shirt down the years.

But who is the greatest England player of all time? It's a question that is near enough impossible to answer. You simply have to include a number of England's 1966 World Cup winners in the argument, while members of the country's fabled 'Golden Generation' also have to feature.

Well, fans have given their opinion on the matter by ranking the best players to have ever hailed from England. The standings over on Ranker are certainly controversial - to say the least - and are sure to spark plenty of debate. Let's take a closer look at the top 25.

25 Phil Neal

Best known for his 11-year spell with Liverpool in the 1970s and 80s, Phil Neal made 50 appearances for England between 1976-1983, scoring five goals. He's also remembered for working as Graeme Taylor's assistant during the early 1990s.

Curiously, he ranks higher on the list than the likes of Ray Clemence, Peter Beardsley, Peter Shilton, Stuart Pearce, David Seaman, Terry Butcher, and even Sir Geoff Hurst. Remember, we didn't create these rankings. We're just as baffled as you by some of them! Nonetheless, the fans certainly feel a strong affinity for the former Liverpool defender, who sneaks into this list of England's greatest ever players.

24 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Look, Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn't achieved as much with England as other players on this list, but there's no denying that the Liverpool star is an unbelievable footballer. It will be a travesty if Gareth Southgate and his successors don't get the best out of the versatile full-back in an England shirt.

Does Trent have the ability to become one of England's best-ever players? Without doubt. There aren't many better passers of a ball in either the Premier League or, indeed, wider European football. The Liverpool full-back has found success in recent times by playing as a midfielder for England. This could be the long-term solution for the Scouser, with fans being keen to see him play this role for years.

23 Glenn Hoddle

A maverick who made the game look easy, Glenn Hoddle is unquestionably one of the most technically gifted footballers on this list. If anything, he should probably be higher - much higher, in fact. His ability to dominate a game from the middle of the park with his exceptional use of both feet, he remains one of the best English midfielders of all time.

Best remembered for his 12 years at Tottenham, Hoddle made 53 appearances for England. While he probably should have earned a lot more caps, he did at least have a stint managing England between 1996-1999. Hoddle has been a regular personality in both punditry and commentary over recent years, giving his thoughts on the modern game from a professional point of view.

22 Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell is one of the Premier League's greatest centre-backs and was also a key player for England in the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s. He made his international debut in 1996, three years before one of the most controversial transfers in football history saw him move from Tottenham to Arsenal.

Campbell made 73 appearances for England between 1996-2007, scoring one goal along the way, and was usually rock solid at the heart of defence. An unusual claim to fame for Campbell is perhaps the funniest slide tackle ever, as the defender went for a challenge against Croatia that looked like it was never going to end.

21 Phil Foden

There's no denying that Phil Foden is a phenomenal young player, but he can consider himself a little fortunate to already be 21st on this list. That said, the 23-year-old midfielder has already won a treble with Manchester City, so perhaps that's slightly harsh.

At the time of writing, Foden has made 27 appearances for England, scoring four goals. Like Alexander-Arnold, it feels like we're yet to see the best of Foden - who was the standout player during the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 - in an England shirt. Foden is one of ten world-class players who are under-appreciated by their national side, with other players often given the nod by Southgate ahead of him.

20 Tony Adams

A colossal defender who spent his entire club career with Arsenal, Tony Adams is widely regarded as one of the greatest leaders in the history of English football. He won four league titles for the Gunners as he went on to be one of Arsenal's greatest-ever centre-backs. Adams was an old-school defender who took a no-nonsense approach on the field, and he was adored by fans for his strong leadership.

From 1987-2000, Adams made 66 appearances for England and popped up with five goals. He sadly suffered from a range of off-field problems during his career and could have achieved even more in the game - particularly at international level - had things been different away from the pitch.

19 Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson wouldn't make every England fans' top 25 list, but there's no denying that he's been an important player for his country under Gareth Southgate. Obviously he was also a key player for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp but made the controversial decision to move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq earlier this year.

Henderson has been booed by England fans in recent times after that transfer to the Middle East, with many believing the move goes against past stances the former Liverpool captain has taken. Should this continue, Henderson may find himself slipping further down this list in the eyes of fans.

18 John Terry

Arguably the best captain of the Premier League era, it's impossible to overstate John Terry's importance to Chelsea between 1998-2017. A warrior on the pitch, 'JT' was worth his weight in gold for the Blues. Being underrated in terms of on the ball ability, Terry wouldn't look out of place in today's game with an added importance placed on defenders being able to play out from the back, and he is still seen as one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history.

Terry was also part of England's 'Golden Generation' and played a total of 78 appearances for his country, netting six goals. Alongside Rio Ferdinand, the former Chelsea man was a constant at the heart of the England backline for many years, and this makes it even more unbelievable that the nation didn't taste success in this period.

17 John Barnes

Seriously, what a footballer John Barnes was. A magnificent winger, Barnes lit up the English game with Watford and Liverpool, in particular. A certain generation of Liverpool fan fell in love with the club due to the entertainment provided by the winger during his time at Anfield.

At international level, Barnes represented England on 79 occasions and scored 11 goals. Jamie Carragher once said that Barnes was like Thierry Henry before Thierry Henry, and there can be no higher praise for the Jamaica-born star. Barnes has elevated his popularity with many across the country with the work he has done in the fight against racism in football.

16 Kevin Keegan

A true English superstar during the 1970s and 1980s. Kevin Keegan's achievements as a player are very underrated. Younger readers may not be aware that Keegan won the Ballon d'Or in 1978 and 1979 while playing for Hamburg, and he is the only English player to have done so.

Keegan also briefly managed England but famously quit after a 1-0 defeat to Germany on a rain-soaked afternoon in October 2000 - the final match played at the old Wembley Stadium. It may be fair to say that England fans remember him more fondly due to his achievements and performances on the pitch rather than on the touchline.

15 Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves scored goals for fun. In 57 England appearances, the 1966 World Cup winner scored 44 times, while he notched 220 in 321 games for Tottenham - truly astonishing records. For decades, the English forward was the top goalscorer of all-time at the North London club, until his record was beaten by another Englishman in recent years.

Greaves, who later became a hugely popular co-host on Saint and Greavsie, sadly passed away in September 2021 at the age of 81. Spurs and England fans will cherish the memories the prolific goalscorer left them with for eternity and his legacy will continue to live on.

14 Paul Gascoigne

Not only is Paul Gascogine one of the most talented footballers that England has ever produced, but he's also one of the most loved. Everyone who played with or managed 'Gazza' has a hilarious story about the gifted former midfielder. An example of the football icon's funniest moments includes a celebration imitating an incident from a night out known as the 'dentist chair'.

Gazza had his demons, as we all know, but take nothing away from the joy he gave to millions of football fans every time he had a ball at his feet. Even after the troubles he has faced after hanging up his boots, the former midfield ace is widely regarded as the most technically gifted player the country has ever produced.

13 Ashley Cole

Widely considered to be the best full-back of the Premier League era, Ashley Cole is probably the greatest left-back that English football has ever produced. He was usually a solid 8 or 9 out of 10 whenever he played for the Three Lions and even got the better of Cristiano Ronaldo on occasions. Ronaldo even named Cole as his toughest opponent ever, having faced the left-back on many occasions for club and country.

One of nine players to reach 100 caps for England, the former Arsenal and Chelsea star represented his country between 2001-2014. His position in the starting XI was very rarely in doubt with Cole being head and shoulders above any competition for a place in the side at left-back.

12 Sir Stanley Matthews

'The Wizard of the Dribble', a fitting nickname for a true England great. Sir Stanley Matthews was the winner of the inaugural Ballon d'Or award in 1956 while playing for Blackpool. To this day, Matthews is still the oldest-ever Ballon d'Or winner, having scooped the honour at the staggering age of 41.

To have still been seen as worthy of winning the award at such an age just goes to show the longevity of the man within the world of football, with his career lasting an incredible 33 years. A formidable individual performance in the 1953 FA Cup final means the game is permanently remembered as the 'Matthews Final'.

11 Gary Lineker

An Englishman who made scoring goals look easy. Everton, Tottenham, Barcelona, England, and more, wherever Lineker played the goals always came. The talismanic figure scored 256 goals across his entire career for both club and country, making him one of the top-scoring Englishmen of all time. Only Sir Bobby Charlton, Wayne Rooney, and Harry Kane have scored more goals for England throughout history.

Younger football fans will know Lineker for hosting Match of the Day, but he was devastating inside the penalty area. His role in Television has kept the 62-year-old relevant in the eyes of many and has helped show his personality to the public, which often isn't something the modern footballer is encouraged to do.

10 Gordon Banks

A legendary goalkeeper who produced arguably the greatest save in World Cup history - stopping a shot from Brazilian icon Pele at the 1970 World Cup - Gordon Banks was in goal when England were crowned world champions in 1966. Many fans would still select Banks in between the sticks when putting together England's greatest-ever XI.

Shilton might have more England caps to his name but Banks - who played for the likes of Leicester City and Stoke City at club level - is probably the best 'keeper ever produced in Britain. The shot-stopper continued playing until he was 40 with his career spanning almost two decades. He passed away in February 2019 at the age of 81.

9 Paul Scholes

From a technical point of view, few English players have ever been as good as Scholes. It's just a shame that he was occasionally wasted on the left wing when playing for his country, with this being a common theme in the failure of the English team of the 2000s. Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Scholes should have been a midfield capable of winning major prizes, but no manager could seem to make it fit.

Many of the world's greatest players and managers have spoken in glowing terms about Scholes over the years. The brilliant midfielder spent his entire club career with Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson and won trophies for fun. His final trophy haul included 11 Premier League trophies and two Champions League titles.

8 Sir Bobby Charlton

Hold on a minute, how is Sir Bobby Charlton only eighth on this list? The only explanation is that younger football fans don't realise just how special the Manchester United legend was. Charlton tragically passed away in October 2023 at the age of 86, and the number of tributes that poured in for the former United midfielder go to show the impact he left on the game in the country.

Winner of the Ballon d'Or in the year that England won the World Cup, there's no doubt that Charlton should be top five on this list at the absolute minimum. Many would argue that he's the greatest player that England has ever produced, with modern fans perhaps not realising Charlton's ability and stature in the game.

7 Bobby Moore

The greatest defender England has and possibly will ever produce, there's a reason why Bobby Moore has a statue outside Wembley Stadium. To still be seen as the best centre-back in the history of the nation - even with some very talented players such as Rio Ferdinand and Terry having played since Moore's retirement - is an incredible testament to the former Hammer.

Moore captained England to World Cup glory in '66 and was, by all accounts, an absolute class act both on and off the pitch. Synonymous with West Ham, Moore sadly died in 1993, aged just 51, following a battle with cancer. Even after his passing, Moore's legacy will live on forever as the only man to date to have lifted a World Cup for England.

6 Frank Lampard

Possibly the greatest goalscoring midfielder in English history, with 211 goals for Chelsea alone, Frank Lampard played a total of 106 times for England between 1999-2014. With the quality of the former West Ham academy talent, along with other players on this list, it is really remarkable that the Three Lions never even threatened to win any major honours.

Lampard reached the top of his profession through sheer hard work and remarkable dedication after being written off by large parts of the media in the early days of his senior career. Runner-up to Ronaldinho in the voting for the 2005 Ballon d'Or award, Lampard arguably deserves more respect for his impressive career achievements.

