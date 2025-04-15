Aston Villa's Champions League run came to an end as they were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain 5-4 on aggregate in their quarter-final clash. Villa came into the match knowing they had to beat PSG by at least two goals to turn things around. Their task became even tougher early on, though, when Hakimi pounced on an Emi Martinez fumble to score for the Ligue 1 champions and extend their lead on aggregate.

They weren't finished there either, with Nuno Mendes then also getting on the scoresheet. Youri Tielemans gave Unai Emery's side some hope, though, when his shot took a deflection and beat Gianluigi Donnarumma. Then John McGinn and Ezri Konsa brought them within one goal of equalising.

It wasn't to be, with PSG holding on to advance 5-4 on aggregate, but it was a spirited display from Villa and one man in particular who impressed was Marcus Rashford. The Englishman had a disappointing first half, but came to life after the restart and his role in Villa's third goal was magnificent, with an assist that had plenty talking online. His performance, in fact, had a lot of fans discussing his parent club, Manchester United, on social media and they didn't hold back.

Fans Are Convinced Rashford's Struggles Were Because of Man United

He's been fantastic for Villa

Before he joined Aston Villa on loan in January, Rashford was enduring a very disappointing period at Old Trafford. He'd been struggling for form for over a year and it looked like his days as an elite footballer were over. He was outright dropped from the Red Devils' lineup by Ruben Amorim and his future at the club looked doomed. Now, he's gone to Villa and he's been really impressive for the Midlands side. Football fans think that proves his issues on the pitch were down to United.

One fan took to X (Twitter) and said: "Manchester United IS the problem!!," while another shared that sentiment and posted: "Y’all saw how Rashford cooked tonight. Let’s be real it’s not him, it’s Man United that’s been holding him back this whole time."

