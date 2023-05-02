In the social media era, no one is safe from being turned into a meme.

This is particularly rife in the sporting world as iconic football commentator Martin Tyler knows all too well.

His enthusiasm levels on the mic seemed to have dropped in recent years, with fans regularly pointing out how, at times, he seems disinterested and even annoyed when various teams score, in particular Liverpool.

Andy Cantwell on Twitter has lip-synced the 77-year-old in his reaction to the drama-thrilled Liverpool versus Tottenham game, and you can't argue that it's pretty damn accurate.

Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham

The Reds stormed into a 3-0 lead after just 15 minutes, akin to the battering that Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United imposed on Spurs on the 23rd of April.

Three was as bad as it got here, though, as Ryan Mason's Spurs rallied at Anfield, producing a rather sensational comeback. Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and right at the death, Richarlison, all found the back of Alisson's net to seemingly deny Liverpool the three points.

Enter Andy Cantwell, a.k.a. Martin Tyler.

“Lucas Moura, what’s he done?!” is how it begins, with the Brazilian’s mistake in midfield, and as Diogo Jota comes through to crash the Tottenham party, the legend behind the mic sounds as if he is proclaiming a Liverpool win through gritted teeth.

It’s not that the commentary is quieter, but there is no real passion or emphasis from Martin Tyler, which, given how ridiculous a game it was, seems very odd.

Cantwell, when depicting Tyler, cuts a rather languid figure. The body language in particular is hilarious as he portrays a character of huge annoyance and frustration.

Martin Tyler in hot water with Sky over Son remark

This isn’t the only bit of Martin Tyler commentary that has had fans talking ever since Sunday, however, with description aimed towards goalscorer Son raising a lot of eyebrows.

As the South Korean hauled down Cody Gakpo, giving away a foul in the process, Tyler likened it to martial arts, which, given the heritage of the player, didn’t come across well at all.

It has since emerged that Tyler has been warned about the wordings he uses going forward.

All in all, it was a rough afternoon for Martin Tyler, compounded by a very comical sketch from Andy Cantwell.