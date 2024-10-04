Key Takeaways 2000 football fans have been asked what changes they would like to see introduced to the sport.

American influences, including an All-Star game and half-time cheerleader shows, were a popular choice.

Major changes to VAR were also suggested, including its removal.

There have been a lot of slogans used to describe football over the years. The beautiful game. The world's game. But perhaps most importantly, the people's game. While it may have lost some of its charm due to the politics and money that surrounds it, football has always been about the fans who dedicate their lives to it every single weekend.

The evolution of the sport has meant that it has become less accessible and enjoyable for supporters when things should be headed in the opposite direction. How can this issue be addressed? Well, a report from The Sun has potentially provided some answers. 2000 matchgoing adults were quizzed about what they thought would make football an even better spectacle. From the removal of VAR to the introduction of cheerleaders, if just one of these were implemented, it would change the entire outlook of the Premier League as we know it.

10 Changes Fans Want to See Added to Football Rank Change 1. Introduce a salary cap for all teams 2. Greater travel support from clubs in getting to away games 3. Bring back/increase the number of safe-standing terraces in stadiums 4. Better scheduling of away games 5. Banning VAR 6. Allow managers to challenge refereeing decisions 7. Ban foreign ownership of clubs 8. Letting fans drink alcohol at their seats in stadium 9. Half-time cheerleader shows 10. Create an All-Star game with the league’s best players

10 Create an All-Star Game

The format is popular in the NBA

Remember when Todd Boehly reportedly pitched the idea of a Premier League All-Star game taking place? Turns out the American may have been onto something, as according to the poll, there may be an appetite among fans to see it introduced.

The All-Star game is common in the United States, most notably in the NBA. There have been different formats used, including an Eastern vs Western conference game and also two team captains choosing from a select pool of world-class talent. Imagine the possibility of Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk at either end of the pitch in the same team. Well, if this was brought into effect, you wouldn't have to.

9 Cheerleader Shows

Another common fixture in America could cross the Atlantic

Give me an F. Give me an O. Give me another O. You get the idea, the word was football. However, this could be something that would go down well if brought into 'soccer.' With musical shows at half-time just missing the cut, the introduction of cheerleaders creeps into the top 10 list of what fans want to see.

Of course, this is another staple in the United States across all sports but has never found the same popularity in the United Kingdom. Just like anything though, if it became a regular occurrence, it may just end up feeling like second nature to supporters. Plus, a Netflix documentary on a Premier League football team's cheerleaders would likely be just as popular as the Dallas Cowboys one.

8 Alcohol at Seats

Fans are currently not permitted to drink alcohol in the stands

Alcohol and football are two things that are synonymous with one another. Sometimes that can be a recipe for disaster, but there is no getting away from the drinking culture that surrounds the sport, specifically in England.

However, as of this moment, those attending a game live are not allowed to take any alcohol to their seats with them. Instead, they must discard it or finish before they make their way to the stands. This has clearly irked several, as being allowed to take their beverage with them is one of the more in-demand changes fans are asking for.

7 Ban Foreign Ownership

This is the first rule that could really impact the way the game is played on the pitch, as the poll suggests that fans would like to see less foreign investment and ownership in the Premier League. The riches that have come from abroad have completely changed the fortunes of clubs like Manchester City and Newcastle in recent years. Without them, we could be looking at two teams that aren't even in England's top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Out of the current 20 Premier League teams, only four have a British majority shareholder.

6 Allow Managers to Challenge Referee Decisions

A review system is used successfully in sports like tennis and cricket

Many people have complained about how VAR has been used in English football. The inconsistency over decisions, and the confusion it creates surrounding certain laws of the game. We still don't really know what a 'clear and obvious' error is. One suggestion to fix this is allowing managers to appeal certain key decisions.

Sports like cricket and tennis use review systems expertly, and while the incidents in football aren't always as black and white as whether a ball is out or not, those on the sidelines could be given a certain number of reviews per game to force the referee to watch a replay of the foul or misdemeanour in question before proceeding with the action.

5 Scrap VAR

Why use a review when you can get rid of VAR altogether?

If the review still isn't for your taste, maybe just get rid of VAR instead. While the likes of Howard Webb will tell you that the use of technology has improved refereeing decisions, many fans, who again are the heartbeat of any sport, will state the opposite and that it creates more of a headache than anything else.

Last season alone, there were 31 VAR mistakes that the PGMOL admitted to. This is after five years of seeing it at the top of English football. And still, these errors are so commonplace. If it continues, at some point, someone has to call a spade a spade and say that VAR has had its time so it can ride off into the sunset until it is ready to be utilised properly.

4 Better Away Game Schedule

Fans are tired of the travel demands of away fixtures

According to the results of the poll, as many as one in four fans requested that rule-makers pay more attention to how they schedule away fixtures due to the toll it takes on the travelling supporters. Long-distance travel for midweek matches, particularly for evening kick-offs, often leaves fans facing long journeys home late at night or needing to take time off work.

While there is an element to this that is somewhat unavoidable, more can be done to ensure that the fixture schedule runs as smoothly as possible, with fans not having too many treks across the country in a short space of time.

3 Return of Safe Standing Terraces

Safe-standing terraces were first banned in 1989

Safe-standing terraces were effectively banned in English football following the Hillsborough disaster in 1989. The disaster, which occurred during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans due to overcrowding in a standing terrace at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium.

This ban lasted until recent changes, where safe standing sections have been reintroduced under strict guidelines, allowing limited standing areas with barriers for safety in some top-flight stadiums starting in 2022. With these steps now being taken, fans are eager to see a more permanent return in the near future.

2 Greater Travel Support From Clubs

Fans want clubs to do more to ensure safe journeys

As of now, Premier League clubs are not required by league regulations to provide transportation for travelling fans. While some do offer solutions and information on how to travel, spectators want to see more being done to prevent supporters from potentially being unable to get home.

This revelation comes not long after an announcement was made during Southampton's visit to Bournemouth that made the Saints fans aware that the final train to get back to Southampton had been cancelled, meaning that those who had travelled to the game via public transport would have to seek an alternative route home.

1 Introduction of a Salary Cap

Capping players' wages could minimise the gap between the teams at the top and bottom

At the start of this article, it was mentioned how money had impacted the importance of fan sentiment in football. It has now become a financial juggernaut, with the teams who are making the most money continuing to prosper, while those who languish at the bottom fight a losing battle.

With players earning so much from their top-flight careers, the one thing above all else that fans want to see introduced is a salary cap. Not only will this allow finances to be spread in other areas to benefit fans, but it may allow for teams to compete more evenly as it limits the way in which clubs can use their financial muscle to bully their way to the top.