Highlights The NFL is complex, and thus this article serves as a primer for fans wishing to expand their knowledge of the game.

Different offenses use a variety of concepts, though the roles that players are assigned are consistent from scheme to scheme.

Modern defenses fall into only a few different camps on the surface, though different coordinators employ their fronts and secondaries in different ways.

American Football is a complex sport with a lot of rules and moving parts. The NFL, while highly enjoyable for newcomers and longtime fans alike, is unforgiving for those who wish to dive deeper into the mechanics of the game.

This article is a primer for those who want to understand football at a deeper level than just the things you see on the field. This piece will be the first in an ongoing series that explores the ins-and-outs of the offensive and defensive systems that drive the NFL.

While this is an introduction to the jargon and concepts involved in the sport, it does assume that you have a basic understanding of the fundamentals. Things like which positions are which, what roles each position serves, and the number of players on each roster won't be explained here.

With that preamble out of the way, below you'll find a guide to the basics of modern offenses and defenses in the NFL.

Related Full List of All 32 NFL Teams, Broken Down by Conference & Division A look at all 32 NFL teams, broken down by conference and division, and how the league has expanded since its inception.

What Makes an NFL Offense

The players and roles that comprise attacking units

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There are a lot of different offensive schemes in the NFL. From Kliff Kingsbury's "Air Raid" system—that favors a QB standing in a "shotgun" formation and five wide receivers spread out on the line of scrimmage—to Greg Roman's multiple zone run game plan, there's a lot that goes into just the foundation of an offensive playbook.

For our purposes in this article, we'll stick to the fundamentals of each position. Deep dives into individual schemes will come later in the summer.

Quarterback & Running Back

The quarterback, also known as the field general or signal caller, is the player that the entire offensive scheme runs through. Whether he's handing the ball off to the running back, changing protections or hot reads at the offensive line pre-play, or dropping back to pass the football, the QB is always at the center of the action.

Traditionally, quarterbacks will line up in one of three formations: under center, in the pistol, or in the shotgun.

Under Center

Credit: Throw Deep Publishing

This is an example of a quarterback (blue) lining up "under center". Obviously, it's an aptly named formation, as the QB will line up right behind the center before the ball is snapped. The center will then effectively hand the ball off to the quarterback to begin the play.

This is the most common formation for running plays, as teams can run "power" or "jumbo" sets out of this line up. In other words, teams can place extra players on the offensive line in order to create more running lanes against the opposing defense.

In the under center formation, which is also called a "pro-style offense", running backs will also line up five to seven yards behind the quarterback (regardless of whether a fullback is part of the play). This allows them to build a head of steam while taking a carry, and it also makes play action (a fake run, then a pass) more effective, since running backs will end up in pass protection immediately after the quarterback fakes the handoff.

The tight end(s) and wide receivers can line up in a variety of manners when a quarterback is under center, though it depends on the type of play the offensive coordinator calls (i.e., an "I-formation", like the one pictured above, tends to have the wide receivers line up opposite each other, whereas a "bunch" or "stack" formation will see the wideouts all lined up next to each other).

Shotgun Formation

Credit: Throw Deep Publishing

This is a shotgun formation, where the quarterback lines up five to seven yards behind the center and the running back stands next to him. In the modern, pass-happy NFL, this formation has become the most popular.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the Super Bowl run in 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs ran a league-leading 79.3% of their plays from shotgun, leading the league in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) from the formation (25.4%).

The shotgun is a difficult offense to run the ball from, since offensive linemen are almost universally lined up in a pass-blocking formation, and the running back isn't afforded the luxury of a three-to-five yard head start that he gets on handoffs when the quarterback is under center.

That isn't to say it's impossible—the back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs have turned Isaiah Pacheco into a star running back while primarily using the shotgun—but it's certainly designed to be used for passing concepts.

Again, tight ends and wide receivers will line up all over the line of scrimmage in this formation, but the "11 personnel" seen above (where three wideouts, one running back, and one tight end line up in distinct places) is the most common.

Pistol Formation

Credit: Throw Deep Publishing

This is a pistol formation, wherein the running back lines up in exactly the same position he would in an I-formation, but the quarterback lines up as he would in a shotgun formation. As such, in the pistol, the quarterback lines up four or five yards behind the center, and the running back lines up two or three yards behind the quarterback.

This formation has been phased out somewhat recently, though it is a useful way for coordinators to disguise what they plan to do. Because the running back still has separation from the quarterback before the snap, a team can still employ a "downhill" rushing attack between the offensive tackles, rather than the lateral running game that most teams use from the shotgun.

This design is also favored by teams who like to run options in the running game, where the quarterback is given the agency to choose between handing the ball off to the running back or keeping it himself and running or passing.

One quirk about the pistol formation is that the tight end (the Y receiver in the picture above) or a fullback may sometimes line up next to the quarterback. This is often done in an effort to provide the running back with extra blocking on runs, or to give the quarterback another choice on option plays, or a checkdown option on passing plays.

Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

The receiving positions are more malleable than the quarterback, running back, and offensive line. They often shift positions in the formation depending on the play that is called.

As you can see in any of the graphics above, each receiver plays a different role in the offense.

The X-receiver , also known as the "split end", lines up on the line of scrimmage, often outside the hash marks (hence the terms "wideout" and "wide receiver"). This receiver is often the team's best and commands a significant number of targets per game, often running a complete route tree.

, also known as the "split end", lines up on the line of scrimmage, often outside the hash marks (hence the terms "wideout" and "wide receiver"). This receiver is often the team's best and commands a significant number of targets per game, often running a complete route tree. The Z-receiver , also known as the "flanker", usually lines up off the line of scrimmage (e.g., a few yards behind it). This is the receiver that often motions to other places in the formation before the snap—some receivers will start as the Z once the huddle is broken, but motion over to the slot before the snap. This is done to help a quarterback identify if the defense is running a man or zone coverage, as a defender will follow him from the flanker spot to the slot if the defense is in man coverage.

, also known as the "flanker", usually lines up off the line of scrimmage (e.g., a few yards behind it). This is the receiver that often motions to other places in the formation before the snap—some receivers will start as the Z once the huddle is broken, but motion over to the slot before the snap. This is done to help a quarterback identify if the defense is running a man or zone coverage, as a defender will follow him from the flanker spot to the slot if the defense is in man coverage. The Y-receiver , traditionally an in-line tight end, lines up next to or slightly offset from an offensive tackle. They can be flexed wider out in the formation, but it must be remembered that teams must have at least seven players on the line of scrimmage before the snap, lest an "illegal formation" penalty be called. The Y can fill a number of roles, from run-blocking to running vertical routes.

, traditionally an in-line tight end, lines up next to or slightly offset from an offensive tackle. They can be flexed wider out in the formation, but it must be remembered that teams must have at least seven players on the line of scrimmage before the snap, lest an "illegal formation" penalty be called. The Y can fill a number of roles, from run-blocking to running vertical routes. The Slot receiver, labeled with an "S" above, is only used in personnel sets that require three or more wide receivers. They will line up between the X-receiver and the offensive line (though they may sometimes motion to the other side of the offense, between the Z-receiver and the offensive line), and can line up on the line of scrimmage or behind it.

There are a few other receiver positions depending on which offensive scheme you look at: the B (fullback), F (offset fullback) and H-back (a combination of running back, fullback and tight end) positions are all deployed to varying degrees in today's game—but that's more specific than we'll get into here.

Of course, part of what makes an offense effective isn't not only what formation they utilize, but how they decipher the defense they're playing against.

Related NFL History: Full List of Super Bowl Winners & Matchups Here's a look at the full list of Super Bowl winners (and losers) by year in NFL history.

The Keys to an NFL Defense

The differences between the predominant defensive schemes in the NFL

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Like on offense, there are a lot of different positions on defense—the "Mike" linebacker plays a far different role than the "Sam" linebacker.

However, defense can get a bit more complicated than offense, so for now we'll just stick to the absolute basics: coverages and defensive fronts.

Man vs. Zone Coverage

Most fans have heard these terms before. "Zone coverage" is any play where defenders are tasked with covering a zone or specific area of the field. "Man coverage" is a play in which defenders are meant to shadow and follow specific players on the offense.

Each coverage type breaks down into specific formations, just like on offense. Man coverage has three primary types (Cover 0, Cover 1, Cover 2 Man) and zone coverage has four primary types (Cover 2, Cover 3, Cover 4, Cover 6).

Each of those coverage shells is complex with a lot of moving parts, but we'll break down one from each category to get a perfunctory idea of how pass coverage works in the NFL.

Cover 1 - Man

Credit: vIQtory Sports

This is a Cover 1 shell, which is a very popular type of man coverage in the NFL.

In this formation, the two primary cornerbacks line up directly opposite the offense's X and Z receivers, in "press coverage". All that means is that the cornerbacks line up directly on top of the line of scrimmage in an effort to "jam" the receivers once the ball is snapped, with the hope being that they can throw off the timing of the route the receiver is trying to run.

Then, the linebackers (noted by M for "Mike" or middle, W for "Will" or weak-side, and S for "Sam" or strong-side) will line up in predesignated spots in the formation, though they too will cover individual threats on the offense. If the offense runs 11 personnel as they are in the image above, each linebacker will be required to handle the tight end, slot receiver, and running back.

"Weak side" and "Strong side" are determined by which hash the ball is placed on; the strong side is the one with more space, the weak side the one with less. If the ball is placed on the right hash from the defense's perspective, the weak-side linebacker would line up on the right side, while the strong-side linebacker would line up on the left.

Lastly, the "free safety" will play the role of center fielder on the defense, lining up between 10 and 25 yards behind the line of scrimmage. His role is simply to aid the cornerbacks and coverage linebackers on throws deep down the field, and dissuade the quarterback from trying to force the ball into double coverage.

Of course, that leaves the other safety, the "strong safety", to blitz the quarterback (note that any time a defense rushes more than four defenders at the quarterback, it is considered a blitz). Alternatively, as shown in the picture above, the strong safety will cover the opposing tight end and leave one of the outside linebackers (the "Sam" or "Will") to play the blitzer role.

Cover 1 shells are also the most common type of defense that coordinators use against opposing quarterbacks who are very mobile and like to scramble, often called a "Cover 1 Spy".

The "spy" role, often played by the "Mike" linebacker, will simply sit in the middle of the defense and wait for the opposing quarterback to try and escape the pocket. When running this specific shell, the defense will not blitz, and only rush the four defensive linemen at the quarterback.

Cover 2 - Zone

Credit: vIQtory Sports

This is a Cover 2 shell, one of the most commonly used zone coverage looks in the league.

Unlike Cover 1, which only has one deep safety, Cover 2 will deploy both safeties in the deep part of the field (inside the hash marks), effectively taking away the deep ball from opposing offenses. These safeties must each cover half the field—roughly 26.6 yards each, if split evenly—and serve as the final lines of defense in case a receiver breaks free.

All the "underneath players" (the defenders closer to the line of scrimmage) are playing in smaller pockets, or zones, on the defense, individually trying to take away shallow, simpler routes. The Cover 2 defense is excellent against opposing quarterbacks who rely on rhythm passing, as there is rarely a pocket in the middle of the field that is wide open.

Of course, by simply looking at the formation above, you'll notice some deficiencies, like the spot behind the cornerbacks and next to the safeties. Routes that expose these spots, often "corner" and "out" routes, are difficult to complete, but almost impossible for a defense to cover while in a Cover 2 shell.

You'll also notice that defenses in zone coverage rarely utilize press coverage against opposing receivers, since cornerbacks are more concerned with covering their portion of the field than eliminating specific receivers from the play.

4-3 Fronts vs. 3-4 Fronts

Whereas coverage shells delineate between the roles safeties, cornerbacks, and (to an extent) linebackers will play, defensive fronts describe the players that will be rushing the passer and attempting to stop the run.

4-3 Defense

A 4-3 front, as seen in the diagrams above, requires four defensive linemen and three linebackers. These fronts will utilize two edge rushers, or "defensive ends", who line up outside the position of the opposing offensive tackles and are tasked with rushing the passer and containing outside runs. The inside of the defensive line features the nose tackle and defensive tackle, who line up opposite the opposing offensive guards.

The defensive tackle (think the recently-retired Aaron Donald) will often be positioned in an effort to get him one-on-one with a guard, with the hopes that he will shed the protection and get into the opposing backfield to notch a quarterback hurry or tackle for loss. The nose tackle (think Vita Vea) is often a massive "people mover", who tries to draw double teams from the center and guard. Their goal, assuming they can't beat the double team, is to simply take up space and not get pushed backwards into the linebackers.

The middle linebacker, the "Mike" position, will set up behind the defensive line, often lining up with the opposing center. The outside linebackers, the "Sam" and "Will" positions, are normally lined up across from the tight end or slot receiver and next to the "Mike", respectively.

3-4 Defense

Credit: vIQctory Sports

The 3-4 defense, as you may have guessed, uses three defensive linemen and four linebackers.

The above diagram shows one type of 3-4 defense, in which only three players line up on the defensive line and the four linebackers line up behind it. In certain packages in which the defensive coordinator wants to put a third cornerback on the field, the nose tackle will go off the field and outside linebackers will line up on the line of scrimmage outside the offensive tackles, while the defensive ends will slide inside (this is something teams with great outside linebackers, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, do quite often).

The roles of each player are similar to a 4-3 defensive front, although a 3-4 defense deploys two inside or middle linebackers in the center of their defensive unit. It's often easier for these teams to run zone coverage for that reason.

In a 3-4 defense, outside linebackers are tasked with a lot of responsibility, as they must be able to drop into coverage off the line of scrimmage, contain the outside run like an edge rusher would, and rush the passer while competing with offensive tackles.

Regardless of which defensive front a team uses, they can still deploy the same types of coverages, as long as they have the right secondary personnel on the field.

In the next few installations of this series, we'll cover specific concepts that offenses and defenses use to counter the formations we've discussed here.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.