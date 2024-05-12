Highlights Real Madrid plans to negotiate Franco Mastantuono's €45m release clause to sign the young Argentine prospect from River Plate.

Real Madrid have planned new talks with River Plate to discuss a potential deal for Argentinian prospect Franco Mastantuono, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 16-year-old is under contract with the Buenos Aires side until 31st December 2026 and has a release clause worth €45 million, but it is reported the Spanish giants will look to negotiate this fee.

After signing the likes of Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Endrick from Brazilian sides in recent seasons, Madrid are once again looking to South America for their next star. The Argentinian has become River Plate's youngest-ever goalscorer, their third youngest-ever player and was ranked 38th in NXGN’s top 50 wonderkids - an annual list highlighting the top young talent worldwide.

However, there remains no concrete proposal and interest remains from Europe’s elite. According to reports in Argentina that have been referenced in Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea have also expressed interest in the teenager and have the potential advantage of already having acquired ex-River Plate youngster Enzo Fernández.

Los Blancos demonstrated their new transfer strategy when they agreed a deal for current Madrid star Vinícius Júnior from Flamengo in 2017, when the winger was just 17, agreeing he would remain with the Brazilian side for a further two years. More recently, in 2022, they announced the signing of Endrick from Palmeiras, aged just 16, who will join the Spanish giants in the summer once he turns 18. This article takes a look at Mastantuono's journey and his style of play that has caught the eye of the 14-time Champions League winners.

Franco Mastantuono's career

Mastantuono began playing football at just three years old for River de Azul, where his father was the coach. As a child, the Argentinian was also an avid tennis player and was considered one of the country’s most promising prospects in the sport. In 2017, he was invited for a trial with River Plate and was offered a contract, but he declined as his family wanted him to pursue his tennis career. Instead, he signed for Club Cemento, aged 11.

Daniel Brizuela, a former recruitment director at River Plate, said: “I found Franco when he was 8 or 9 years old, at a River en Azul test. I couldn't take him at that time because the boy was a promising player in Argentine tennis and his parents wanted him to continue playing that sport, although the kid was always very focused on being a soccer player."

Two years later in 2019, after a second trial, he accepted River Plate’s offer and made his debut for the youth team in the final game of their season. Following his first appearance, he said: “It was an unforgettable joy, I played with little training, but thanks to the help of my teammates I was able to demonstrate everything without pressure.”

After progressing through the academy, he signed his first professional contract with the club in August 2023 and was called up to the first team a month later by Martin Demichelis. His initial contract was a two-year deal until the end of 2025 with a release clause worth €30 million.

After signing this contract with the Buenos Aires side, Mastantuono said: ​​​​​​“When I train or when I go to sleep I think about making my debut at the Monumental and fulfilling the dream of playing for River. Being here in person, getting up and seeing the Monumental in front is something incredible, which I enjoy and motivates me a lot to be able to wear the River shirt, which is everyone's dream."

The youngster was called up to the first team for their 2023/24 pre-season, alongside a host of other youth-team prospects. After making his unofficial debut against Mexican side Monterrey, he became River Plate’s third youngest-ever player when he came on as a second-half substitute in their 1-1 Copa de la Liga draw against Argentinos Juniors at the end of January.

He became River Plate’s youngest-ever goalscorer less than a month later aged 16 years, five months and 24 days old, surpassing Javier Saviola, when he volleyed home the second goal of the game in his side’s 3-0 defeat over Excursionistas in their Copa Argentina clash, having started the game.

Franco Mastantuono's River Plate career Competition Appearances Goals Copa de la Liga 9 0 Copa Libertadores 1 1 Copa Argentina 1 1 Stats correct as of 12/05/2024

Since being called up to the Argentina national under-17 side aged just 15, Mastantuono has gone on to make nine appearances for his country at this age group. The youngster has also impressed under-20 coach Javier Mascherano, who called him up to train with the team in 2022.

Discussing the prodigy in 2023, River Plate youth coach Martin Pellegrino said: “He is a player who is in a very good evolutionary process, both technically, physically and mentally. The boys in the Ninth Division, when they go from children to the youth football categories, go through an important process due to the adaptation that this entails.

“They are transforming from children to adolescents. Franco Mastantuono has evolved and his learning process has been above average. He is in a moment where things are going very well for him and he has gained a lot of confidence. We must be cautious, we must respect his training process, not skip stages. He is a player who, if we take him little by little, will be a very good project for the First Division. But you don't have to skip stages.

“He was called up to the (Argentina) under-17s when he was a year younger, and that was a source of pride for everyone. Although one does not seek endorsements, it is a consequence of the good work that has been done. And being summoned to the under-20s was something that one did not expect. I don't know if it ever happened or if there is a history. That was something wonderful. We are very happy with the player."

Style of Play

Mastantuono is an attacking left-footed midfielder capable of dribbling past defenders, striking the ball well, both in and around the box and from range, and playing incisive and creative passes. Pellegrino described him as capable of playing as a play-making midfielder or a forward.

The River Plate youth coach said: “He is the captain of the category. He is a left-footed player, a striker, a playmaker, a striker. In 1 vs 1, he is very decisive, very vertical, with a formidable punch. I have been at River for more than 5 years and it has been a while since I saw a player who hits the ball like Franco hits it.

“He is the captain. He is an excellent companion, a companion who carries the group forward. He is a leader. He is evolving in really leaps and bounds.”

After signing his first professional contract, Mastantuono recognised Lionel Messi as his idol but said that he also takes inspiration from Neymar, Phil Foden and other players who came through the ranks with River Plate. He said:

At River, I always looked at Nacho Fernández. He seems like a very complete player to me. I also try to copy the movements of Matías Suárez and Julián Álvarez, who are going through a spectacular moment. And I always look at Messi, who is my idol. I see what things he does, how he thinks and moves. He seems to me to be the best in the world, by far. I also like to watch Neymar and Phil Foden. I like to have the ball, dribble, be vertical in my game and kick from mid-distance. I play with one or two touches and I like one on one in the last meters of the (pitch). I'm also reaching the goal more.

Speaking in 2023, Pablo Fernández, who also coached the youngster, said: “He has a phenomenal punch, in fact, this year he has scored many goals from set pieces. If I have to stick with two attributes, I think that he is decisive in 1 vs 1 duels and that he has many resources to reach the goal: mid-distance shots, and definitions inside the area. Even this year he demonstrated his scoring ability to the fullest by scoring goals with his head and right foot.” He added: “On a human level he is an excellent boy. Don't worry. He is the captain of the category, he is a leader by nature.”

How Franco Mastantuono Will Fit in at Real Madrid

With Madrid's midfield including an ageing Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, who is expected to depart the club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, having already seen Casemiro leave at the start of last season, a transitionary period for the midfield in the Spanish capital is well underway with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurélien Tchouaméni arriving at the Bernabéu in the last three seasons.

However, with the latter two more defensive-minded and the Englishman having a focus on goals over creativity this season, while often operating towards the left-hand side, there is potentially room for a creative, attacking midfielder to occupy the right side of midfield - a role suitable for the young Argentinian.

Madrid's attack has been heavily weighted towards their left in recent seasons as they look to utilise the strengths of Vinícius Júnior and this could become even more apparent if Kylian Mbappe completes his expected move to the Galaticos this summer. Therefore, in a similar nature to Federico Valverde, whom Madrid scouts have compared him to, Mastantuono could offer some balance to Ancelotti's side going forward and create space for their danger men on the left.

Statistics provided by TransferMarkt. Quotes via Football Talent Scout.