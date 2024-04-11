Highlights Fenway Sports Group owns clubs in five different sports, including the English football club, Liverpool.

Success has varied among FSG-owned franchises, which all had long-standing histories before their investment.

FSG's commitment to restoring stadiums and building global fanbases contrasts with criticism of a lack of spending and controversial decisions in football.

In the world of sports, one of the key components to success is money. Clubs, in whatever discipline they feature, have to be able to offer often ridiculous wages and crazy fees to be able to acquire the most talented athletes there are. Some might describe it as a sad state of affairs, but it won't change anytime soon.

One of the most well-known owners in sports are Fenway Sports Group. FSG are most famous for having a controlling stake in Liverpool Football Club, but they also have shares in four other teams around the world, all in different sports. They were founded in 2001 as New England Sports Ventures (NESV) when John W. Henry joined forces with Tom Werner, Les Otten, The New York Times Company, and other investors to successfully bid for the Red Sox.

As FSG continually become more prominent in the world of sports, GIVEMESPORT has analysed all five clubs that they own. Some have been more successful than others, epitomising the challenging situation that most owners face every year.

Every Sports Club FSG Own Team Sport Year Acquired Boston Red Sox Baseball 2002 RFK Racing NASCAR 2007 Liverpool Football 2010 Pittsburgh Penguins Ice Hockey 2021 Boston Common Golf Golf 2023

Boston Red Sox

Baseball

FSG acquired their first club, the Boston Red Sox, from the Yawkey Trust in 2002. The historic team had endured one of the longest droughts in championship baseball history before the American investment company became involved. Some nicknamed it the 'Curse of the Bambino', after it allegedly began with the Red Sox selling Babe Ruth - a legendary figure who carried the 'Bambino' nickname - to their rivals, the New York Yankees, in 1919. It meant there was an 86-year wait for the team's sixth World Championship in 2004.

Since FSG have become involved, introducing a dedicated analytics department based on the 'Moneyball' strategy employed by Billy Beane's Oakland A's, the Red Sox have realised a period of unparalleled success. The Sox rank first in titles over the past two decades and tied for second in postseason wins. They have won four World Series, emerging as one of the most successful major league baseball teams of the last 20 years. It epitomises the success of FSG - and no one could have predicted how well it would have gone when they acquired the club for $380m (£303m).

Public interest in the team has soared during this period of success, with the club welcoming nearly three million fans to Fenway Park annually, growing its national and international footprint. Remarkably, the Red Sox held the longest sellout streak in baseball history, lasting over 10 years. This has been helped by FSG's commitment to improving the stadium, which now holds over 37,000 fans. More than £300m has been invested in the restoration and preservation of Fenway Park since 2002.

However, FSG's ownership of the Red Sox has not come without some criticism. Only two franchises have won more World Series titles than the Red Sox, but - in an effort to make their investment as cost-effective and self-sustainable as possible - FSG have restricted the team's expenditure on player wages. As many as 10 teams in the division have a higher payroll than Boston's allowance for the 2024 season. Henry has been booed by fans unhappy with this thrifty approach.

RFK Racing

NASCAR

On the 14th February 2007, FSG purchased 50% of Roush Racing to create a new corporate entity, Roush Fenway Racing, which is now known as RFK Racing. The transaction was made alongside a partnership with NASCAR Hall of Fame owner Jack Roush, and their relationship brought together two championship organisations that have distinguished track records of success in sports.

The team boasts over 325 victories and eight NASCAR championships. Perennial cup contender Brad Keselowski became part-owner of the racing team in 2021. However, both of their cup series victories came in 2003 and 2004, before FSG had become involved. Since they acquired shares in the team, they have won the Xfinity Series, NASCAR's second-tier circuit, on three occasions.

Their lack of success in the Cup Series has been partially due to a shrinking team; following the 2009 season, Roush Fenway was ordered by NASCAR to reduce its operation to four Sprint Cup Series teams. The outfit would later shrink to three teams after the 2011 season and by 2016, there were only two crews left.

Liverpool

Liverpool are one of the most famous and historic clubs in the world. From the fields of Anfield Road to every corner of the globe, the Reds have a fanbase that have supported the club through thick and thin. FSG bought Liverpool for £300m in 2010 and the initial few years were a struggle. Epitomised by having Roy Hodgson as manager, the Reds were suffering from midtable mediocrity, but that eventually changed when Brendan Rodgers, and then Jurgen Klopp, were appointed.

Rodgers came agonisingly close to Premier League glory with Liverpool, missing out to Manchester City on the final day of the season in 2014. However, Klopp went one step further, helping the Reds win the title for the first time since the competition's inception in 1992. FSG supported the German manager throughout, helping the club transition from a team full of underperforming players to the best in the world. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - forming one of the greatest front threes of the 21st century - spearheaded Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019, besting Tottenham Hotspur in the final, before going on to being crowned 'champions of the world' in the 2019 Club World Cup.

A major part of FSG's work on Merseyside has surrounded the stadium. Anfield has been the home of Liverpool since its formation in 1892 and, under FSG’s leadership, the famous old ground has been restored with a redeveloped Main Stand that seats 8,500; one of the largest in European football. They also expanded the Anfield Road standing, which increased capacity by a further 10% to 61,000. Unlike other clubs who have moved away from their traditional home, FSG opted to maintain history, making Anfield one of the biggest stadiums in the country instead.

However, their ownership has not been without controversy. In 2021, they tried to create a European Super League alongside 11 other clubs. It was eventually shut down after mass protests in England, prompting owner John Henry to make a grovelling apology to the fans. Several supporter groups have also criticised their lack of spending in the transfer window, but - despite suggesting they were keen for new shareholders - FSG remain in charge.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Ice Hockey

In March 2021, FSG acquired a controlling interest in the ice hockey franchise, the Pittsburgh Penguins, for $900m (£716m). They lost in the NHL playoffs to the New York Rangers during the first full season after FSG's investment. That failure has proven to be the high point so far. The Penguins failed to even make the playoffs during the 2022/23 campaign, finishing third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card standings and have struggled again. However, this is a team full of history.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won five Stanley Cups and were the first NHL team to become back-to-back champions in the salary cap era. The Penguins are tied for the most Stanley Cup championships among those outside the 'Original Six' and rank sixth overall for NHL championships. It is unclear when - if ever - FSG can guide the club back to that level of success.

Boston Common Golf

Golf

FSG's most recent acquisition comes in the form of Boston Common Golf. They are one of six inaugural TGL teams, a new, tech-forward golf team representing Boston and New England, featuring Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton.

The launch of the competition was delayed until 2025, but it will see six teams, including Boston Common Golf, compete head-to-head in an 18-hole match on a virtual course with a special short game area. Fifteen matches, each lasting two hours, will make up the regular season. This unconventional venture shows FSG's commitment to continually investing in the expanding world of sports.