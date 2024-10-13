Key Takeaways Teams in the Premier League and abroad have built world-class defences over the years.

Chelsea hold the record for the fewest goals conceded in a Premier League campaign at 15.

AC Milan have built a reputation for being one of the greatest defensive sides – across multiple eras.

Sir Alex Ferguson once famously said "attack wins you games, defence wins you titles". It might not be as exciting – and definitely doesn't create as much drama – but it's even more important. Defenders act as the foundations for progress. They're the building blocks.

Decades ago, the best teams in the world had two hard-as-knuckles centre-backs and two full-backs who opted to defend as much as possible. Fast-forward to now and that's not the case. The idea of defending has changed, with an emphasis on playing out from the back and possession taking prominence.

Some sides still defend valiantly week in and week out, though. Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest defensive teams of all time. They did not have to win titles to be included, but, naturally, they took more prominence if the foundations they built led to glory.

Ranking Factors

League goals conceded - Statistical information compared to one another.

Statistical information compared to one another. Level of defenders - Whether they had world-class players in the backline.

Whether they had world-class players in the backline. Performance in major competitions - Whether the defence acted as the foundation for strong performances.

Greatest Defensive Teams Of All Time Rank Team Season 1. Chelsea 2004/05 2. AC Milan 1993/94 3. AC Milan 1968/69 4. Liverpool 1978/79 5. Arsenal 1998/99 6. Liverpool 2018/19 7. Manchester United 2007/08 8. Atletico Madrid 2015/16 9. Cagliari 1969/70

9 Cagliari

1969/70

An unknown side compared to most on this list, Cagliari still hold the greatest defensive record in European history. They won Serie A in 1970 – the only time in their history – channelling the classic Italian defensive fire which has helped their sides win the hardest competitions in the world.

The Rossoblu possessed flair in abundance, yet it was built on their defensive strength. Defensive midfielder Pierluigi Cera moved into the centre of defence, alongside Enrico Albertosi, Mario Martiradonna and Giulio Zignoli. It meant they conceded just 11 goals, whilst a plethora of players featured for Italy at the 1970 World Cup, losing 4-1 in the final to the greatest international side ever, Brazil.

Defensive League Record Matches 30 Goals Conceded 11 Goals Conceded Per Game 0.367

8 Atletico Madrid

2015/16

Atletico Madrid did not win a single trophy during the 2015/16 campaign, but they came narrowly close. With Diego Simeone as manager, Atletico built success from their defensive foundations. They had Diego Godin and Filipe Luis at the heart of it, acting as experienced beacons.

They finished three points off the La Liga champions in third, whilst losing on penalties in the Champions League final. By conceding just 18 goals in the league, they matched the La Liga record for the best-ever defence, which is also held by Deportivo de La Coruna. So close to greatness, yet so far.

Defensive League Record Matches 38 Goals Conceded 18 Goals Conceded Per Game 0.474

Related 9 Dirtiest Teams in Football History (Ranked) Including Real Madrid and Arsenal, football's dirtiest teams have been ranked.

7 Manchester United

2007/08

One of the greatest Manchester United sides of all time is remembered due to their devastating front three of Carlos Tevez, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, it was built on a defensive foundation which could never be rocked in the face of adversity.

Wes Brown had the best season of his career at right-back, while Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra continued their form from the 2006/07 season. They kept 21 clean sheets in the Premier League – partially thanks to Edwin van der Sar – as they went on to win the division and taste Champions League glory. World-class.

Defensive League Record Matches 38 Goals Conceded 22 Goals Conceded Per Game 0.579

6 Liverpool

2018/19

Close

Coming a year before they won the Premier League, Liverpool came desperately close to winning the title, losing out on the final day of the campaign to Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were transformed by the January 2018 signing of Virgil van Dijk, whilst the capture of the Brazilian pair of Alisson and Fabinho the following summer set the wheels in motion for several years of near-perfection.

They conceded just 22 goals, one less than Man City, as the near-perfect full-backs of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold excelled. Despite missing out on the title, they did win the Champions League after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final.

Defensive League Record Matches 38 Goals Conceded 22 Goals Conceded Per Game 0.579

5 Arsenal

1998/99

The chant "boring, boring Arsenal" has caught on now, with opposition fans using it as a way to direct hate towards the Gunners. Remarkably, it originated during the 1990s, with fans quickly realising that the Gunners' effective – yet dull – tactics led to success over the era.

Arsene Wenger is one of the greatest managers of all time, yet his best defensive season came during a campaign where they didn't win a single title. They finished second in the Premier League, a point behind Man United, with the famous back five of David Seaman, Lee Dixon, Tony Adams, Martin Keown and Nigel Winterburn excelling. A struggling attack combined with a legendary defence, meaning they ended with disappointment.

Defensive League Record Matches 38 Goals Conceded 17 Goals Conceded Per Game 0.447

Related 25 Greatest Arsenal Players Ever (Ranked) Arsenal have had some truly fantastic players play for the club, and GIVEMESPORT has now ranked the 22 best.

4 Liverpool

1978/79

Stretching back through the decades, Liverpool won the title in 1979, the fourth time in the 1970s, and it was thanks to their defensive prowess. While Kenny Dalglish, one of the best players to ever pull on the famous red shirt, took the headlines, their defenders went under the radar.

With Ray Clemence in goal, alongside the likes of Alan Kennedy and Alan Hansen in the backline, Liverpool could always attack quickly knowing they trusted those in their own half. They conceded just 16 league goals, as Bob Paisley's team finished eight points clear of Nottingham Forest in second.

Defensive League Record Matches 42 Goals Conceded 16 Goals Conceded Per Game 0.381

3 AC Milan

1968/69

AC Milan failed to win the 1969 Serie A, finishing third behind Fiorentina and Cagliari. However, they did their talking on the greatest stage around – the European Cup. With Nereo Rocco as manager, AC Milan channelled the classic Italian philosophy. Defending is far more important than attacking.

They had the likes of Angelo Anquilletti, Roberto Rosato and goalkeeper Fabio Cudicini to thank for their foundations in the backline, as AC Milan tasted European glory. They beat Ajax 4-1 in the final, which came after they conceded just one goal in their previous four European matches. Legendary.

Defensive League Record Matches 30 Goals Conceded 12 Goals Conceded Per Game 0.4

Related 9 Greatest Club Teams in Italian Football History [Ranked] From Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan to Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan, the greatest club teams in Italian football history have been ranked.

2 AC Milan

1993/94

Fast-forward 24 years and AC Milan were in the same position – dominating football due to their defensive structure. It's why the stereotype about Italian sides being overly defensive even started in the first place, yet they did not care in the slightest as they lifted tangible glory at the end of each campaign.

In 1994, they won Serie A, finishing three points ahead of Juventus after conceding just 15 goals. That success translated over to the Champions League, where they leaked just two goals in eight matches to lift the trophy. It was all thanks to them having two of the greatest defenders of all time in the form of Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi.

Defensive League Record Matches 34 Goals Conceded 15 Goals Conceded Per Game 0.441

1 Chelsea

2004/05

Finally, Chelsea's 2004/05 team has been ranked as the greatest defensive side of all time. As they won the Premier League, they conceded just 15 goals – and now most teams believe the record will never be broken. They were in a league of their own. Remarkably, it was Jose Mourinho's first season at the club, and the legendary Portuguese coach toppled both Ferguson and Wenger immediately.

The football was not always entertaining, but – after bringing Porto Champions League winners Carvalho and Paulo Ferreira to his backline – which added to the already strong core of John Terry, William Gallas and Wayne Bridge, the Blues were in a strong position. One goal conceded in the first eight league games set the tone for the rest of the season, with the Blues keeping a Premier League record 25 clean sheets, including ten straight from late December to March.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Blues also set the record for the fewest goals conceded away in a season (nine).