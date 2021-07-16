Highlights Football players' celebrations play a key role in match legends, from planned gestures to spontaneous ones.

Celebrations become symbols of pop culture, extending beyond the pitch to fans imitating their idols.

30 iconic celebrations listed, showcasing player creativity and memorable moments that became unforgettable in football history.

From Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary 'Siu!' to Kylian Mbappe's arms crossed - which he has not shied away from doing in the Champions League this season -, there are countless celebrations by players that have gone down in the legend of the beautiful game.

Whether they are prepared in advance, a reaction to a current event or simply the product of the player's imagination, these cries of joy can sometimes play a key role in the legend of a match.

True symbols of pop culture, footballers' celebrations extend far beyond the confines of the pitch. In the street or the school playground, at a match with friends or just for fun, everyone has imitated their idol with their signature gesture - whatever the age of the person re-appropriating it. In this article, GIVEMESPORT - with a touch of nostalgia - lists 30 of the most legendary celebrations in history.

30 Greatest Goal Celebrations in Football History Rank Player (or team) Celebration name Opponent Year 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 'Siuuu' Chelsea 2013 2 Lionel Messi The Barcelona shirt Real Madrid 2017 3 Mario Balotelli Why always me? Manchester United 2011 4 Thierry Henry Allure sliding Tottenham 2002 5 Wayne Rooney K.O. Tottenham 2015 6 Paul Gascoigne Dentist chair Scotland 1996 7 Fabrizio Ravanelli Shirt over heaoverhead 1995 8 Roger Milla Corner flag dance Romania 1990 9 Robbie Keane Cartwheel Germany 2002 10 Daniel Sturridge The Sturridge dance Manchester United 2012 11 Eric Cantona Stop and stare Sunderland 1996 12 Angel Di Maria The heart Queens Park Rangers 2014 13 Jimmy Bullard Team talk Manchester City 2009 14 Tim Cahill Corner flag boxer Jamaica 2005 15 Emmanuel Adebayor Knee slide Arsenal 2009 16 Jurgen Klinsmann Dive Sheffield Wednesday 1994 17 Samuel Eto'o Old man Tottenham 2014 18 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Marco Reus Batman & Robin Schalke 04 2015 19 Kylian Mbappé Arms crossed Borussia Dortmund 2017 20 Bebeto Baby Netherlands 1994 21 Peter Crouch Robot Hungary 2006 22 Nani Acrobatics Glentoran 2007 23 Erling Haaland Zen PSG 2020 24 Jamie Vardy Prancing bird Crystal Palace 2009 25 Bafetimbi Gomis Lion OM 2006 26 Lomana LuaLua Backflips Arsenal 2006 27 Stjarnan FC Gone fishing Gardabae 2010 28 Jesse Lingard, Declan Rice & Pablo Fornals Tuning up the band Tottenham 2021 29 Jim McAlister RKO Motherwell 2014 30 Emile Heskey DJ Germany 2001

Emile Heskey

DJ

In a career spanning almost 20 years, Emile Heskey has demonstrated all his qualities as a striker. Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham City, Aston Villa... the England international with 62 caps (seven goals) has made a name for himself at some of the biggest clubs in the UK. In a career spanning 516 Premier League games, the four-time League Cup winner scored 110 goals and provided 43 assists. But if he is known for his right foot, the centre-forward is also famous for his DJ celebration.

It was a gesture recommended to him by one of his friends, a disc jockey by trade, who wanted to share a celebration with the former Reds No8. A sort of personal choreographer, Heskey was inspired to do his famous DJ impersonation, as well as the trumpeter and golf putt. Like sheet music.

Jim McAlister

RKO

The Apex Predator. In 2014, as Dundee faced Motherwell in the Scottish Premier League, Dark Blues midfielder Garry Harkins scored his side's second goal. In a celebratory gesture, Harkins found himself the "victim" of one of his team-mates, who had come to give him an RKO, "the three most dangerous letters in the history of sports entertainment", the finishing move of the legendary American wrestler Randy Orton, thirteen times crowned WWE world champion.

The celebration was picked up by several specialist media outlets and went viral. Further proof that football and pop culture are intimately linked, and have been for many years. Outta nowhere.

Jesse Lingard, Declan Rice & Pablo Fornals

Tuning up the band

At the start of 2021, at a difficult time in his career, Jesse Lingard was loaned out to West Ham by Manchester United. The Englishman was on loan for several months, during which time he shone, making 13 decisive appearances (9 goals, 4 assists) in 16 games.

It was an opportunity for him to bring joy to the Hammers' squad, as evidenced by his happy celebrations with Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals. During a derby match against Tottenham, the trio unveiled their "music group" for the whole world to see. Lingard on flute, Fornals on guitar and Rice on drums. A boy band like no other for one of the best loans in the history of the Premier League.

Stjarnan FC

Gone fishing

For the first time in this list, it's not an individual, but a team that is being honoured. An Icelandic club that has contested several qualifying rounds in various European cups, Stjarnan FC is best known for its inventive celebrations (the bicycle, the pirate on the plank...).

One of the best-known celebrations devised by the players of the 2014 national champions was unveiled in 2010. To celebrate their team's goal, one of the players mimed a fisherman bringing in his prey and, with the help of his teammates, showing it off to a friend's camera. An imagination rarely witnessed.

Lomana LuaLua

Backflips

Many players have a penchant for acrobatics when celebrating their goals. Yet few are as stunning as Lomana LuaLua. The Congolese international, who played for several clubs during his career, was a master of the art of the roundhouse followed by a sort of backflip to the side.

It was a way of celebrating that earned him an injury during a match between Portsmouth and Arsenal in the 2005/06 season. A disappointment that the player himself did not realise at the time, but was reminded of by his body a few minutes later. If he is not the greatest player in the history of the Premier League, he can at least boast of having left an indelible mark on it.

Bafetimbi Gomis

Lion

While many have likened Bafetimbi Gomis' celebration to a panther, the player himself prefers to be identified as a lion - Gomis used to play for Olympique Lyonnais, whose emblem is the feline. First performed in 2006, when the French striker was still with Saint-Etienne, this display of joy is a tribute to Salif Keita, a former Les Verts striker nicknamed the 'black panther'.

A challenge that has become a veritable trademark for the striker, who explains that it allows him to "show that I don't give up until I have my prey". Having recently celebrated the twentieth anniversary of the start of his professional career, the 38-year-old former Swansea player now plays for Kawasaki Frontale. In the land of the rising sun, the Lion continues to roar.

Jamie Vardy

Prancing bird

It would be impossible to draw up a list of the best celebrations without mentioning Jamie Vardy, some of which are instantly memorable.

Among them, that of the 'Prancing bird' is particularly memorable. In 2019, as Leicester travelled to Crystal Palace, the England striker sealed the win for the Foxes (who had not scored a goal at Selhurst Park for three years) at the very end of the match (0-2). The Three Lions international let his joy explode as he ran in front of the Palace fans, imitating a somewhat disjointed bird. It was a high level of humour that those nicknamed the Eagles will appreciate - or not.

Erling Haaland

Zen

A celebration inspired by a way of life. A formidable striker with a strong character, Erling Haaland has been known for many years now to celebrate a large proportion of his goals by imitating a yoga pause, that of the well-known lotus. As he has already explained, meditation is an integral part of his life, bringing him peace and tranquillity. This is the simple reason for his celebration.

A celebration which, in 2020, didn't please the Paris Saint-Germain players, who had fun reproducing it after they eliminated Borussia Dortmund from the Champions League race. For context, the Norwegian celebrated in this way in the first leg, a match in which he scored a brace.

Nani

Acrobatics

A celebration that caused quite a bit of controversy. While he has made his mark at Manchester United, a club with which he made 230 appearances (41 goals, 71 assists) between 2007 and 2015, Nani has sometimes been the subject of controversy. One of the topics of discussion related to the way he celebrated his goals in his early days.

A wheel followed by a backflip was the subject of rumours that Sir Alex Ferguson, for fear of seeing his player injured, had forbidden him to do it again. The Portuguese refuted these rumours in full on the Manchester United UTD Podcast in 2020. Whatever the case, the streets won't forget Nani.

Peter Crouch

Robot

Mainly known to the general public because of his atypical profile (6 foot 7 inches), Peter Crouch is nonetheless a referenced player in the Premier League, having played for Liverpool, Tottenham and Southampton, and who has no fewer than 467 appearances (106 goals, 68 assists) in English football's elite.

In 2006, when England played Hungary in the pre-World Cup warm-up match, the centre-forward celebrated his goal by imitating a robotic dance. The celebration was a reference to a video in which Crouch appeared to be miming this gesture at a party organised at David Beckham's house a few days earlier.

Bebeto

Baby

On the 9th of July 1994, Brazil and the Netherlands faced each other for a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup. Having taken the lead after Romario opened the scoring just before the hour mark, the three-time world champions only had to wait ten minutes to extend their lead. Bebeto raced towards goal and beat Ed de Goey to an empty net.

Running to the corner post, the Auriverde No7 pretended to tuck in a baby, before being joined by Romario and Mazinho, who followed him up. A few days later, the international with 75 caps became a father - for the third time - and lifted the World Cup trophy.

Kylian Mbappe

Arms crossed

Close

From the game console to the World Cup final. The image in everyone's mind is of Kylian Mbappe celebrating a goal with his arms crossed at chest level. A trademark born the day his younger brother, Ethan, scored a goal for him on the PlayStation.

In an attempt to poke fun at him, the young Paris Saint-Germain midfielder improvised this playful gesture, while telling his older brother that he could do it again in a match. The celebration was first revealed in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund when Kylian was still playing for AS Monaco.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Marco Reus

Batman & Robin

The symbol of a duo that works. In 2015, as Borussia Dortmund hosted Schalke in the legendary Ruhr derby, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marco Reus treated the fans at the Westfalenstadion to one of the most iconic celebrations of recent years.

After opening the scoring, the Gabonese, accompanied by the German playmaker, donned a Batman mask, while his team-mate sported one of Robin, his faithful companion. In life and on the pitch, the relationship between the two men has worked miracles. At Dortmund, the two friends played 122 games with each other, scoring a total of 22 goals between them. Rhineland superheroes.

Samuel Eto'o

Old man

On the 8th of March 2014, as Chelsea cruised to a 4-0 win over Tottenham, Samuel Eto'o, who scored and set up the decisive goal, stood out in particular for his celebration. Walking towards the corner post, the Cameroon striker mimed an old man with a sore back who was struggling to walk.

It was a humorous response to Jose Mourinho, his coach, who had taunted him a few days earlier, implying that he looked older than his age suggested. At the press conference after the match, the Special One was a good sport and held no grudge against his player's jibe.

Jurgen Klinsmann

Dive

When he arrived at Tottenham in 1994, Jurgen Klinsmann enjoyed a reputation as a 'diver', a player who did not hesitate to let himself down when the situation called for it - or not. Although he is only staying in London for one season, the German international will have had time to show the full extent of his talent.

He scored 20 league goals and was named player of the season at the end of the 1994/95 season. He is also remembered for his iconic celebration in his very first game for Spurs. Scoring against Sheffield Wednesday (3-4), Klinsmann celebrated by diving to the ground, before being imitated by his team-mates. A memorable debut.

Emmanuel Adebayor

Knee slide

Perhaps one of the most iconic celebrations in Premier League history. In 2009, having left Arsenal to join Manchester City, Emmanuel Adebayor was reunited with his former team-mates, who had no idea that the Togolese was about to play a nasty trick on them.

The centre-forward, who scored the Skyblues' third goal of the game (they went on to win 4-2), had been loudly whistled at by the visitors' dugout throughout the match and celebrated his achievement in an exuberant and uninhibited manner. After running across the pitch, he taunted the Gunners fans with a knee-slide right in front of their eyes. Timeless.

Tim Cahill

Corner flag boxer

A true legend of Australian football, Tim Cahill played in the Premier League for many seasons. It was an opportunity for him to record his mythical celebration of the boxer, somewhat similar to that of Wayne Rooney. Unlike the Englishman, however, the former Everton player - also a fan of the noble art - preferred to exchange a few blows with the corner posts, just to remind them who the real boss of the green rectangle was.

It was a celebration full of charisma for the top scorer (50 goals) and most-capped player in the Socceroos' history (108 caps), who played 226 games (56 goals, 23 assists) in English football's elite.

Jimmy Bullard

Team talk

Without doubt one of the funniest celebrations in history. Long before his career as a footballer, Jimmy Bullard already had a reputation for having a great sense of humour. In 2009, when his team, Hull City, travelled to Manchester City, the midfielder showed it all.

After conceding four goals in the first half, Tigers coach Phil Brown took advantage of half-time to reprimand his players vehemently. In response to his anger, Bullard, who scored in the second half, celebrated with his teammates, pretending to be his coach giving instructions to his team. It was a celebration that will go down in history, despite Hull City's 5-1 defeat.

Angel Di Maria

The heart

There is no doubt that Angel Di Maria is a footballing legend. Winner of countless titles wherever he has played, the Argentinian has left his mark on the history of modern football. A silky-footed footballer, he is also the originator of a celebration that is easily attributed to him.

Although he has embraced many different ways of celebrating his many goals, the Fideo has made a name for himself by forming a simple heart with his fingers. It's a gesture he dedicates to his wife, who came to meet him in Europe during his last season with Benfica. A beautiful love story.

Eric Cantona

Stop and stare

A royal celebration. Eric Cantona may not have been the finest of players, but the 'King' was nonetheless a footballing genius. His goal against Sunderland in December 1996 is proof enough. A subtle lob and a celebration that became iconic, it sent Old Trafford into raptures. High collar, puffed out chest, slow turn: a leader's presence. But behind this celebration lies a little story.

There was a bond between Cantona and Lionel Perez, then the Black Cats goalkeeper. Having played side by side in Nimes, France, the two players were to meet again this time in England. But in the tunnel, before going onto the pitch, the Sunderland player decided not to shake hands with his former team-mate. Scoring had become a means of exacting a little personal revenge. And when you know the character of the player, you can imagine that he took great pleasure in it.

Daniel Sturridge

The Sturridge dance

It's 2014, a Sunday afternoon of February and Liverpool are about to play their weekly Barclays Premier League fixture. A match in which Daniel Sturridge may well score (the two-time Champions League winner scored 21 goals in 29 league games in 2013/14) and will undoubtedly be gracing viewers with his iconic celebration.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2013/14 season, only Luis Suarez scored more goals (31) than Daniel Sturridge in the Premier League.

With his arms out to the sides, imitating the shape of a wave, the England striker, who also played for Manchester City, Chelsea and Bolton, inspired a whole generation of young footballers. Now retired, his move to Trabzonspor didn't stop him from exporting his personal touch to Turkey.

Robbie Keane

Cartwheel

A formidable goalscorer, Robbie Keane has engraved his name in the history of the Irish national team, where he is still top scorer. And like all great strikers, the former Tottenham, Inter Milan and Leeds United player had his signature move.

Once he had beaten the opposing goalkeeper, Keane would run along the goal line, do a cartwheel, then a somersault and finish by simulating rifle shots. Perhaps not the most aesthetically pleasing celebration in history, but certainly one that suited the British centre-forward's character. An explosion of joy that originated in his childhood and followed him throughout his brilliant career.

Roger Milla

Corner flag dance

A giant on the African footballing landscape, Cameroon have often disappointed when it comes to the World Cup. But in 1990, in Italy, the Indomitable Lions surprised everyone.

After beating Argentina (0-1) and Romania (2-1) in the group stage, and then Colombia in the Round of 16 (2-1 aet), the Cameroonians qualified for the quarter-finals - the first African team in history to achieve such a feat - only to see their dream shattered by England after a thrilling match (3-2 aet). The memory of Roger Milla's dancing, at the age of 38, after each of his goals will live long in the memory.

Fabrizio Ravanelli

Shirt over head

Shirt over face, arms outstretched and fingers pointing towards the horizon: anyone who has ever played football is bound to have tried their hand at Fabrizio Ravanelli's legendary celebration - no matter how old they are. This outpouring of joy is rooted in a cause that the Italian defended in opposition to FIFA's new rules, which prevented players from removing their shirts when celebrating after a goal, and punished any offenders with a yellow card.

From Juventus to Middlesbrough, via Olympique de Marseille, the Transalpine serial striker never stopped playing with the little asterisk. And much to his credit, he has gone down in history.

Paul Gascoigne

Dentist chair

Everyone will remember Paul Gascoigne's magnificent solo goal against Scotland at Euro 1996. But more than the goal itself, the former Tottenham player's celebration will always be etched in the memory. Lying on his back, 'Gazza' encouraged his teammates to spill the contents of several bottles of water into his mouth.

It was a scene reminiscent of the 'dentist's chairs' usually found in bars, where customers lie down and let the staff pour spirits and liqueurs into their open mouths. It's a humorous and intelligent way of responding to the English tabloids, which have always been keen on gossip.

Wayne Rooney

K.O.

In 2015, on the sidelines of a Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham, The Sun published a video in which Wayne Rooney appeared "knocked out" after a boxing training session with his team-mate Phil Bardsley - the former Red Devils number 10 has never hidden his love for the sport.

A document which, at the time, obviously caused a lot of ink to flow, and to which the England international decided to respond with humour. Scoring the third goal of the game against Spurs, Rooney celebrated by throwing a few imaginary punches, then falling backwards as if stunned. A gesture that no one has forgotten to this day.

Thierry Henry

Allure sliding

Thierry Henry is undoubtedly one of the greatest strikers in the history of football. And while he is best known for his many goals and phenomenal finishing skills, some of his celebrations have also become legendary. So much so, that a statue of one of his celebrations was erected on the edge of the Emirates Stadium in 2002, during a North London derby.

Scorer of the opening goal in a 3-0 victory (during which he also provided two assists), the Frenchman came to celebrate his goal by sliding on his knees, keeping his chest straight and proud, in front of the delirious Highbury crowd. Iconic.

Mario Balotelli

Why always me?

One of the most legendary celebrations in history. On the 23rd of October 2011, Manchester United hosted their neighbours and rivals Manchester City in the derby. It was a match that will go down in history not only because of its outcome, with the Skyblues winning 6-1 but also because of Mario Balotelli's celebration, which will live forever in the memories of everyone who saw it.

The Italian, who scored twice in the match, lifted his shirt to reveal an undershirt bearing the words "Why always me?" A few words about the numerous press articles that have appeared against him, more often focusing on what he did wrong than what he did right. A way for him to make fun of one of the underlying problems of modern football.

Lionel Messi

The Barcelona shirt

Perhaps there is no better time to shine than in the Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. It is a fixture that Lionel Messi has played in on numerous occasions during his time at the Catalan giants. However, the 23rd of April 2017 will go down in history. With the clock ticking down and the score still tied at 2-2 with just seconds remaining, the No10 came off the bench to score his side's winner with a shot from the edge of the area.

The 2022 World Cup winner, who had been targeted by the Madrid players throughout the match, was ecstatic. In his joy, the Argentinian took off his shirt, then handed it to the Real fans before signing himself, having just turned off the lights at the Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo

'Siuuu'

A meme that has become iconic. The winner of the 2014 Ballon d'Or, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone by shouting 'Siuuu' (yes, in Portuguese) to a packed house. It's a cry he's used ever since, for almost every goal he's scored.

Running towards the corner, as if to gain momentum, the former Real Madrid striker leapt into the air, before turning and stretching his arms towards the ground. A celebration that has become legendary, repeated by spectators in every stadium, as well as by many players wishing to pay tribute to the Lusitanian legend. An impact both on and off the pitch.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.