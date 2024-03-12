Highlights Lionel Messi's long-running duel with Cristiano Ronaldo is hardly the first head-to-head battle.

Multiple eras have been defined by the rivalry between that generation's greatest players.

These battles have given way to mutual respect or petty swipes.

Football is a sport defined by rivalries. That fierce competition can be between nations, clubs, managers or even individual players. The enduring relevance of the Ballon d'Or, an award handed out to the best player at the end of each year, underscores the importance of the individual in a team sport. The icons battling it out for the ultimate point of singular recognition in the game have been involved in some of the best player rivalries.

These clashing figures can form the figurehead of clubs with a pre-existing hatred, concentrating decades of history into a single one-on-one duel. Even players on the same team can become embroiled in an enthralling feud as they compete for one position on the pitch.

Ranking Criteria

Factors taken into consideration when ranking these rivalries are as follows:

Player quality - Rivalries exist at all levels of the footballing pyramid but duels between players at the top of the game are far more engrossing.

- Rivalries exist at all levels of the footballing pyramid but duels between players at the top of the game are far more engrossing. Longevity - This is not necessarily how many times the two players clashed on the pitch, but a question of how long the debate has existed.

- This is not necessarily how many times the two players clashed on the pitch, but a question of how long the debate has existed. Mutual impact - Whether it's the exchange of petty barbs or glowing praise, the greatest rivals have rubbed off on one another.

Greatest Player Rivalries in Football History # Players 1 Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo 2 Diego Maradona vs Pele 3 Roy Keane vs Patrick Vieira 4 Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard 5 Franz Beckenbauer vs Johan Cruyff 6 Thierry Henry vs Ruud van Nistelrooy 7 Gianni Rivera vs Sandro Mazzola 8 Michel Platini vs Diego Maradona 9 Thomas N'Kono vs Joseph-Antoine Bell 10 Romario vs Edmundo

3:39 Related The fiercest rivalries in international football Here are 10 match-ups that are guaranteed to deliver fireworks on the pitch nearly every time...

10 Romario vs Edmundo

Most common rival clubs: Vasco da Gama vs Figueirense

Rivalry duration 1995–2004 Total encounters 2 Romario wins 0 Edmundo wins 1 Romario goals 1 Edmundo goals 4

It all started so well. When Romario was paired with Edmundo in the front line of Brazilian giants Flamengo in 1995, it promised to be the perfect blend of experience and exuberance. The pair even released a rap single together under their new nickname: Bad Boys.

One line in the song hinted at the cause of future problems. Romario tells his junior compatriot: "I will be your teacher." Edmundo describes the World Cup winner as "the ideal master". The younger man did not accept that dynamic in reality.

After tensions bubbled beneath the surface at Flamengo, they swelled to a boil when the pair were reunited at Vasco da Gama in 2000. Edmundo was incensed by the special treatment Romario was afforded by Vasco's president Eurico Miranda, describing his personal rival as the "prince" to Miranda's "king". After a victory the following week, Romario retorted: "Now, everyone in the kingdom is happy - the king, the prince and the court jester."

9 Thomas N'Kono vs Joseph-Antoine Bell

Most common shared team: Cameroon

Rivalry duration 1982–1994 Thomas N'Kono major tournament caps 10 Joseph-Antoine Bell major tournament caps 5 Thomas N'Kono major tournament clean sheets 4 Joseph-Antoine Bell major tournament clean sheets 2

The biggest rivalry in the history of African football was unquestionably duked out between two of the continent's greatest goalkeepers. Unfortunately for Thomas N'Kono and Joseph-Antoine Bell, they were born into the same rich generation of Cameroonian footballers.

N'Kono and Bell came through at Eclair Douala within two years of each other but developed wildly different playing styles that captured the stark contrast in personalities. While N'Kono was quietly assured and batted the ball away on his goal line, the bold and brash Bell made charging out of his penalty area a trademark move.

The pair were cordial and spurred each other to improve, but a sticky question was raised at major tournaments. After all, Cameroon could only field one goalkeeper. Each enjoyed their moments in the spotlight. N'Kono was the national number one for the 1982 and 1990 World Cups before Bell took over in 1994. Fittingly, both played a role in Cameroon's triumph at the 1984 African Cup of Nations.

8 Michel Platini vs Diego Maradona

Most common rival clubs: Juventus vs Napoli

Rivalry duration 1984–1987 Total encounters 6 Michel Platini wins 1 Diego Maradona wins 3 Michel Platini goals 1 Diego Maradona goals 1

The toxic rivalry between Juventus and Napoli boasted arguably the two best players of the 1980s. In the same year that Diego Maradona arrived in Naples as the world's most expensive player, Michel Platini collected the second of three consecutive Ballon d'Or titles while at an all-conquering Juve.

Amid the venom flying around them, Platini and Maradona kept a civil relationship - though one lacking in warmth. Maradona hailed Platini as "a phenomenon" in his autobiography but could never appreciate the remorseless efficiency of the Frenchman. The hot-headed Argentine questioned whether Platini even enjoyed football, calling him "cold, too cold". Maradona could have down with some of that composure at times.

7 Gianni Rivera vs Sandro Mazzola

Most common rival clubs: AC Milan vs Inter Milan

Rivalry duration 1963–1977 Total encounters 30 Gianni Rivera wins 9 Sandro Mazzola wins 10 Gianni Rivera goals 3 Sandro Mazzola goals 6

Gianni Rivera and Sandro Mazzola served as the dainty but decisive leaders of AC Milan and Inter Milan - one of the greatest rivalries in European football. The debate revolving around both players peaked during the 1970 World Cup.

Italy's manager, Ferruccio Valcareggi, couldn't choose between the pair - and saw no way of squeezing both attacking midfielders into the same team - so invented 'la staffetta', the relay. Rivera and Mazzola would be given one half each throughout the tournament, combining to drive Italy into the final against Brazil.

Mazzola started the showpiece as the Azzurri were blown away by Pele's legendary side, lasting the entire match while Rivera was brought on for an insulting six minutes. Rather than direct his ire at Mazzola, Rivera and Milan fans held a bigger grudge towards Valcareggi.

6 Thierry Henry vs Ruud van Nistelrooy

Most common rival clubs: Arsenal vs Manchester United

Rivalry duration 2001–2006 Total encounters 11 Thierry Henry wins 2 Ruud van Nistelrooy wins 5 Thierry Henry goals 8 Ruud van Nistelrooy goals 3

While many player rivalries can be a media construct divorced from reality, Paul Scholes revealed that the hype behind Ruud van Nistelrooy's battle with Thierry Henry was genuine: the Dutchman "perceived Henry as a personal rival".

Both strikers dominated the Premier League scoring charts with different approaches. Goals were a natural consequence of Henry's all-round game, whereas Van Nistelrooy was obsessed with finding the net above all else. Ryan Giggs remembers his United teammate "looking miserable" after drawing a blank while Henry insisted: "I am not one of those players who suffers when he doesn't score."

Henry not only outscored Van Nistelrooy - claiming four Golden Boots to the Dutchman's solitary top scorer title - but won universal praise for his superior style. Even Van Nistelrooy conceded:

You see Thierry, and it's beautiful. You see me, and it's not classic.

5 Franz Beckenbauer vs Johan Cruyff

Most common rival clubs: West Germany vs Netherlands

Rivalry duration 1969–1980 Total encounters 4 Franz Beckenbauer wins 2 Johan Cruyff wins 1 Franz Beckenbauer goals 0 Johan Cruyff goals 1

Johan Cruyff and Franz Beckenbauer finished first and second respectively in the vote for the 1974 Ballon d'Or. Six months earlier, they had shaken hands as captains of the Netherlands and West Germany ahead of the World Cup final. Beckenbauer came out on top that day.

Despite the febrile hatred between their nations - a bitter rivalry that has its roots in the Second World War - Cruyff and Beckenbauer fostered a strong friendship. Perhaps the lack of on-pitch clashes between two tactical geniuses who faced off only four times helped. When the Dutchman passed away in 2016, Beckenbauer lamented that he had lost "a brother".

4 Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard

Most common rival clubs: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Rivalry duration 1999–2016 Total encounters 34 Steven Gerrard wins 11 Frank Lampard wins 16 Steven Gerrard goals 1 Frank Lampard goals 4

Steven Gerrard faced Frank Lampard more often than any other opponent in his career. The two epitomised the archetypal all-action English central midfielder but neither was accepted by the FA's Centre of Excellence as teenagers. Both emerged as stars of Liverpool and Chelsea respectively at the turn of the century, soon becoming ever-present in the England national team.

Ahead of each major international tournament between Euro 2004 and the 2010 World Cup, whether Gerrard and Lampard could play together was endlessly debated. England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson had a simple solution to the tiresome conundrum: "If one player went forward, the other had to stay back." But it never worked out as easily. No manager ever found a way of harnessing the two immensely talented individuals.

3 Roy Keane vs Patrick Vieira

Most common rival clubs: Arsenal vs Manchester United

Rivalry duration 1997–2005 Total encounters 20 Roy Keane wins 7 Patrick Vieira wins 7 Roy Keane goals 3 Patrick Vieira goals 1

Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira defined the titanic tussles between Manchester United and Arsenal in the first decade of Premier League football. As United's no-nonsense Irish midfielder wistfully recalled: "It was aggressive, it was nasty." The two club captains took it upon themselves to bring this sharpened edge to a contest overseen by Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, who formed one of the greatest managerial rivalries in football.

The most infamous clash between the pair was their last. Crammed inside the narrow tunnel at Arsenal's Highbury Stadium, Keane charged after Vieira, accusing him of not being "the nice guy" everyone thought - and with some justification. Arsenal's former captain racked up a record-equalling eight Premier League red cards. Keane did finish his career with seven though.

2 Diego Maradona vs Pele

Most common rival teams: Argentina vs Brazil

Rivalry duration 1979–2020 Diego Maradona caps 91 Pele caps 92 Diego Maradona goals 34 Pele goals 77

Diego Maradona was still a teenager when he was first compared to Pele. The three-time World Cup winner retired in the same year that Maradona made his professional debut, making way for the next generational talent to shine. The pair are perennially held up as two of the greatest footballers ever, but rather than appreciate them both, people can't help but compare them, including Pele and Maradona themselves.

Pele wondered aloud about the Argentine's "greatness as a person" during his playing career and then questioned his managerial acumen ahead of the 2010 World Cup. Maradona told Pele to "go back to the museum". There were constant attempts at reconciliation but, as Maradona put it, they "just never clicked".

1 Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo

Most common rival clubs: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Rivalry duration 2008–present Total encounters 36 Lionel Messi wins 16 Cristiano Ronaldo wins 11 Lionel Messi goals 22 Cristiano Ronaldo goals 21

No two players have been so clearly better than the rest of their peers for such a sustained period of time as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo are responsible for all ten Ballon d'Or awards across the decade between 2008 and 2017 - finishing as first and second in nine of those years.

This individual success was reflected on the pitch. Ronaldo was the unrelenting scorer behind Real Madrid's unprecedented sequence of three consecutive Champions League titles, while Messi won two European trebles at the beating heart of Barcelona. That both players were on opposite sides of the fearsome Clasico divide between Spain's giants cranked up the stakes even further.

All stats from TransferMarkt and correct as of 12th March 2024.