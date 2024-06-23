Highlights Rui Pinto, the founder of Football Leaks, said he has more documents on Manchester City that he is confident "will find criminal relevancy".

City are facing 115 charges from the Premier League and could be relegated from the top flight if they are found guility.

A date for City's hearing has been set but has not been revealed to the public.

The hacker behind the Football Leaks scandal, Rui Pinto, is threatening to release further documents which he claims will prove that Manchester City deliberately flouted financial rules following Sheikh Mansour's 2008 acquisition of the club.

Last year, City were hit with 80 charges for allegedly breaching Premier League financial regulations between 2009 and 2018, and were hit with a further 35 for allegedly failing to cooperate with Premier League investigations between 2018 and 2023, taking the total number of charges to 115.

Pinto founded Football Leaks in September 2015, and over the course of the following few years gained access to thousands of City emails, leaking a large number of them to media outlets across Europe, most notably German news magazine Der Spiegel.

City are already facing 115 charges

The allegations published by Der Spiegel, per the BBC, claimed that Sheikh Mansour pumped money into the club through fictitious sponsorship deals. It was also alleged that City paid former manager Roberto Mancini to act as a consultant for a club in Abu Dhabi, and that City paid players more money than was being put through the club's accounts.

It is claimed that Pinto held back further material in his initial leaks, and he told the OffShore-Alert Marbella Conference, which took place between June 19 and June 21 this year, that he has since handed more documents on City over to French and German authorities.

3:48 Related Full list of FFP charges against Manchester City Manchester City have been hit with 115 charges of Financial Fair Play breaches. Here is a full breakdown and a timeline of events.

“The Man City releases showed amounts of money being paid into by the club that were not mentioned to the football authorities," Pinto, who has been in a witness protection programme since 2020, said. “These documents form part of the Premier League investigation into City. I have now handed five hard drives to French and German authorities with millions of documents, including more on City and I have described what is on each. I am confident they will find criminal relevancy.”

Pinto Spokesperson Confirms More Files Will Be Published

"We cannot say when, but we will do it"

Pinto added: “I know that a group of European football clubs were investigating me. They met in London and were very worried about new leaks. They were looking to gather information about my life.”

Meanwhile, a legal spokesperson for Pinto said: “We have been approached by investigators to share information regarding Manchester City that has not been released before. We haven’t released the information yet but we have a massive file of Manchester City-related documents that has yet to be released. The files will be published at some point. We cannot say when but we will do it.”

A date for City's hearing has been set but it has not been publicly revealed. City strongly deny all charges.