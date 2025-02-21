While football is known as the beautiful game for good reason, there are a collection of fans who unequivocally enjoy the rough and tumble of the ‘hardmen’ – especially of the Premier League, England’s top division since its restructuring back in 1992.

Tony Adams – commonly known as ‘Mr Arsenal’ thanks to his longevity on the red side of north London – was among the archetypal hardmen: players who earn a reputation for their reckless, and fearless, approach to the game.

Becoming one of the best defenders in Premier League history in the process, London-born Adams played a grand total of 656 times for the Gunners between 1983 and 2002 – and, thus, faced plenty of tough opponents in that time frame.