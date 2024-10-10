Key Takeaways The term 'hat-trick' did not originate in football as many may expect.

In football, a perfect hat-trick is scoring with the left foot, right foot, and head in one match.

Pele holds the record for most hat-tricks in history, with modern stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi leading.

Goals are the most important element of any game of football. For all the tactical analysis and performance stats that fans obsess over nowadays, the result of the game will always come down to sticking the ball in the back of the net.

While every goal is worthy of celebration, there is something extra special about seeing a player score a hat-trick. It is relatively common for players to score multiple goals in one game, but the act of scoring three in a match remains a unique feat and one of the most remarkable individual accomplishments any footballer can achieve. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is the leading example in the Premier League of a player who appears to be scoring them for fun, breaking endless records in the process.

Although the majority of football fans will be familiar with the phrase ‘hat-trick’ and what it means, many may not be aware of the origins of the term.

The Origins of the ‘Hat-Trick’

The familiar phrase comes from cricket

The phrase ‘hat-trick’ is most commonly associated with the sport of football in the modern age, but the term actually originated from a different sport. The term dates back to the 19th century and is believed to have first been used in cricket when H.H. Stephenson took three consecutive wickets from three deliveries during a cricket match in 1858.

To celebrate his unique achievement, fans raised money and bought Stephenson a hat as a memento and the term ‘hat-trick’ was born. This act became a tradition in the sport, with cricket clubs gifting a bowler hat to any cricketer who managed to repeat this feat. In football, a player who achieves a hat-trick is traditionally gifted the match ball to keep as a souvenir.

The term has become common for three successes of any kind and is now used across a variety of sports, such as a golfer winning three tournaments or a horse winning three races in horse racing. It is also used in the entertainment industry. For example, when an actor is nominated for an Oscar for acting, writing and directing in a single film, it has become known as the ‘Oscar Hat-Trick’.

Footballers with the most hat-tricks since 2000 (Club and Country) Rank Player Number of Hat-tricks 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 66 2 Lionel Messi 57 3 Ali Ashfaq 35 4 Robert Lewandowski 31 5 Luis Suárez 30

A 'Perfect Hat-Trick’

An even rarer feat

A hat-trick can also be extended to include the even rarer feat of scoring a perfect hat-trick, which is when a player scores a goal with their left foot, one with their right foot and one with their head, throughout one match.

German and Austrian football fans also use the term ‘flawless hat-trick’ for when a player scores three goals in one half of a game. To achieve this feat, the run of goals cannot be interrupted by a half-time break and must strictly be scored consecutively by the same player. For example, an opposition player or teammate scoring in between the hat-trick scorer’s goals would nullify the achievement of a ‘flawless hat-trick’.

Unique ‘Hat-Trick’ Records

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

As of 2023, Guinness World Records recognise Pele as the footballer with the most hat-tricks in history, with an incredible 92 hat-tricks credited to the Brazilian legend over the course of his career. As for modern-day footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi unsurprisingly lead the way, with Messi scoring 57 hat-tricks for club and country, while Ronaldo holds the record for the most hat-tricks since the turn of the century with 66.

In the Premier League, Sadio Mané holds the record for the fastest hat-trick in the competition’s history. Playing for Southampton against Aston Villa on the 16th of May 2015, the Senegalese forward took just 2 minutes and 56 seconds to score a trio of goals. Elsewhere, Everton’s Duncan Ferguson and West Bromwich Albion’s Salomon Rondon share the record of the only players in the league’s history to score a hat-trick of headers in a Premier League game.

In Women’s football, New Zealand’s Meikayla Moore holds the unfortunate distinction of managing to score a hat-trick of own goals in a match against the United States in 2022. The luckless defender was put out of her misery after being subbed off in the 40th minute as her side went on to lose the match 5-0.

Quickest Premier League Hat-Tricks in History Rank Player Match Time Taken 1 Sadio Mané Southampton 6-1 Aston Villa (16th May 2015) 2 minutes & 56 seconds 2 Robbie Fowler Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal (28th August 1994) 4 minutes & 33 seconds 3 Jermain Defoe Tottenham 9-1 Wigan (22nd November 2009) 7 minutes & 0 seconds 4 Gabriel Agbonlahor Aston Villa 4-2 Man City (17th August 2008) 7 minutes & 10 seconds 5 Cole Palmer Chelsea 4-2 Brighton (28th September 2024) 9 minutes & 46 seconds

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 10/10/24).