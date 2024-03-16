Highlights Sir Alex Ferguson revelled in knocking Liverpool off their "perch" during his legendary reign as Manchester United manager.

Since the Scot's retirement in 2013, Liverpool have regained the ascendancy in this historic rivalry.

United's disastrous recruitment strategy and mangled infrastructure under the Glazer ownership have helped Liverpool back onto their perch.

The 2002/2003 Premier League campaign was barely a month old when Sir Alex Ferguson was openly questioned. The Liverpool icon and prominent TV pundit Alan Hansen described Ferguson's attempts to lead Manchester United on another title charge as "the greatest challenge of his career".

Ferguson had bigger ambitions. The sharp-tongued Scot snapped back that his ultimate goal was to knock Liverpool off their "perch". At that point, the Reds boasted 18 top-flight titles, the most of any English club, to United's 14. By the time Ferguson retired in 2013, United led the way with 20.

Over the subsequent decade, Liverpool have reduced the statistical gap by winning their 19th league crown, while United have failed to even be involved in a title race, resetting the hierarchy of this fearsome derby. The Merseyside outfit have unquestionably played a role in the dramatic dynamic shift, but United's incompetence cannot be ignored. Here's how Manchester United helped Liverpool back onto their perch.

Fan Civil War

Manchester United fans have held a deep-seated distrust of their controversial American owners, the Glazer family, since the very beginning. When Joel and Avram Glazer attended their first match in person after their father Malcolm completed the leveraged buyout of the club in 2005, they were greeted with chants of "Die, Glazers, Die!" from the Old Trafford crowd.

Liverpool know all about the detrimental impact of a civil war between fans and owners. There were fierce protests from the Reds against the US ownership of George Gillett and Tom Hicks who, much like the Glazers, piled debt onto the club. As administration and a nine-point deduction loomed, Gillett and Hicks were forced to sell to Fenway Sports Group (FSG) in 2010.

FSG have not been universally adored, but they are certainly held in higher regard than the vilified Glazers. Two weeks after the reveal that United's owners had been behind the ill-fated European Super League plot in 2021, fans revolted by breaking into Old Trafford and postponing a Premier League fixture - fittingly - against Liverpool. Much of Manchester United's energy has been wasted on the feud raging within the club while their rivals have harmoniously accelerated beyond them.

Missing Out on Jurgen Klopp

The role of a manager can be overblown. Few individuals boast a defining sway over an institution as large as a football club. But Jurgen Klopp's overpowering persona and glittering track record creates the lingering question of what might have been had Manchester United, rather than Liverpool, won the race for his signature.

Klopp revealed that Ferguson had sounded him out as his potential successor in 2013, but the enigmatic Borussia Dortmund boss had already committed to staying in the Bundesliga. Liverpool cut Klopp's sabbatical short after he left Dortmund two years later, installing him as the figurehead of a project that would collect every piece of major silverware. After the German tactician orchestrated a 4-0 drubbing at Anfield in April 2022, United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick claimed that the appointment of his compatriot put Liverpool "six years ahead" of their historic rivals.

When Jurgen Klopp came they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows.

In place of Klopp, Manchester United appointed David Moyes at Ferguson's request. The former Everton boss was sacked within 10 months only to be followed by a revolving door of wildly contrasting coaches. Eight different figures have prowled United's touchline in the 11 years since Ferguson's retirement - half of United's total tally of managers since the Second World War.

Ed Woodward No Match for Michael Edwards

It's little surprise that Manchester United missed out on Klopp or a host of transfer targets over the years considering the club's mangled infrastructure. Ferguson was followed out of the door by chief executive David Gill in the summer of 2013, robbing United of the revered double-act behind the club's transfer dealings. In stepped Ed Woodward.

The former J.P. Morgan investment banker had no background in football but was unrivalled in his ability to sniff out lucrative commercial relationships. While Woodward sourced an exclusive mattress and pillow partner for the club, his counterpart at Liverpool built the cutting-edge recruitment department that United could only dream of.

Man Utd and Liverpool Transfer Business since 2013 Stat Man Utd Liverpool Total expenditure £1.5bn £1.1bn Total income £412.5m £657.3m Net spend £1.1bn £425.2m Correct as of 15th March 2024

Michael Edwards spent 11 years at Liverpool, combining with director of research Dr Ian Graham to forge a data-driven approach that unearthed undervalued gems and avoided overpriced assets. Woodward was not only operating with blunted tools but had to run every decision past the Maryland-based Joel Glazer.

The four-hour time difference was stretched by Glazer's infamous indecision. During the dilly-dallying double act's first transfer window in 2013, United missed out on Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas before eventually settling for Marouane Fellaini. It set the tone for the years to come.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have had the largest wage bill in each of the previous five Premier League seasons. Liverpool currently have the fifth-biggest budget in the division.

Big Name Obsession

When Manchester United eventually settled on a target, it was often the wrong one. The club's slide down the footballing pecking order is not a question of under-funding. No team on the planet can match United's net spend of £1.1bn over the past decade. But to use the words of Richard Arnold, Woodward's successor, they have "burned" and "blown through" that cash.

Much of these vast sums were splurged on players with big names and short futures. Radamel Falcao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were rewarded with exorbitant wages despite arriving long past their peak, while Alexis Sanchez never replicated his scintillating form for Arsenal. The most egregious big-name buy brought a 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford in 2021. Even the ultimate nostalgist Ole Gunnar Solskjaer concedes that the hasty decision was a mistake.

Liverpool embarked upon the exact opposite approach over the same period. In the winter of 2018, Edwards extracted £142m out of Barcelona for Liverpool's star Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho. This deal effectively financed the acquisition of Southampton's Virgil van Dijk (£75m) and Roma goalkeeper Alisson (£66.8m), a pair of undoubtedly talented but hardly high-profile individuals who have become two of Liverpool's greatest players of all time.

Commercialisation Above All Else

Louis van Gaal tried to warn Erik ten Hag off a move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022. "Manchester United are a commercial club, so it's a difficult choice for a coach," the Dutchman scoffed as he remembered his time at the helm. "He'd better go to a football club." Liverpool's owners are no big-hearted philanthropists, but they recognise that success on the pitch can lead to swollen profits. Woodward expressed the exact opposite sentiment when talking to a group of investment analysts:

Playing performance doesn't really have a meaningful impact on what we can do on the commercial side of the business.

Even while prioritising profit margins, the Red Devils have slipped behind Liverpool in this regard. United's commercial revenue grew by 37% between 2014 and 2022 while Liverpool’s shot up by 124% in the same period. Before the Glazers took over in 2005, Manchester United were ranked by Deloitte as the most valuable football club in the world. They had fallen to fifth by 2024.

Destructive Dividends

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker captured the biggest complaint fans have with the Glazers when he described the club as "the highest-profile ATM machine in world football". Unlike any other Premier League owners, the Glazers oversaw the extraction of £166m in the form of dividends between 2016 and 2022. Instead of diverting that money to the transfer budget, grassroots programmes or simply fixing Old Trafford's leaking roof, it landed in the pocket of the shareholders - most of which were made up of the Glazer family.

Dividends Paid to Man Utd Shareholders Year Sum 2012 £10m 2013 £0 2014 £0 2015 £0 2016 £20m 2017 £23m 2018 £22m 2019 £23m 2020 £23m 2021 £11m 2022 £33m 2023 £0 Correct as of 15th March 2024.

FSG have not been the most generous owners - according to the last set of published accounts, the American consortium had only invested £136m in the club since its takeover in 2010, less than 17 other Premier League clubs. But unlike the Glazers, they have never taken anything out of Liverpool for their personal gain, instead creating a self-sustaining model which managed to make a £7m profit in 2022. Manchester United posted a loss in excess of £150m for comparison.

Hope for Manchester United's Future

It would be disingenuous to paint Sir Jim Ratcliffe - a billionaire Brexiteer with a history of green-washing and union-busting - as a spotless white knight. But his purchase of a 25% stake in United, affording him control over football decisions, offers some hope of improvement.

Ratcliffe is set to appoint the first competent sporting director in the club's history - even if Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth is overpriced at £20m - and has already cleared £120m of debt. Just as United gave Liverpool a leg up onto the perch, the imminent departure of Jurgen Klopp could cause the Merseyside outfit to stumble from atop their pedestal. After a decade of decline, the only way for United is up. It simply can't get any worse.

All data via TransferMarkt and SwissRamble.