Highlights Hungary's football history is rich and boasts a golden generation in the 1950s, led by Ferenc Puskas, considered one of the most innovative and talented teams of all time.

Although Hungary has slipped in recent years, a new young core of players, including Dominik Szoboszlai, has given the nation hope of future success.

The list of greatest Hungarian footballers includes iconic figures such as Flórián Albert, László Kubala, and Sándor Kocsis, but the number one spot belongs to the legendary Ferenc Puskás, who is buried in Hungary's most important church.

Although Hungary may not be the first nation you think of when it comes to football, the Magyarok boast a proud football history rivalling many of the modern-day greats. From the 1930s-1960s, the nation was one of the best footballing countries in the world and its golden generation of the 1950s, led by national icon Ferenc Puskás, is considered one of the most innovative and talented football teams of all time. During this period of success, Hungary twice finished runners-up at the World Cup in 1938 and 1954 whilst also winning the 1952 Olympic gold medal. A success that was followed up with further gold medals in 1964 and 1968.

In recent years Hungary has very much slipped to the background of football pedigree as it failed to qualify for any major tournaments for 30 years prior to Euro 2016 but a new young core of players revolving around captain and new Liverpool signing, Dominik Szoboszlai, has once again given the nation hope of further footballing success in the future.

This ranking courtesy of Ranker has it all, from modern-day stars to true icons of the sport and Ballon d'Or winners. The history of Hungarian football has had it all. Our number one spot is even buried in Budapest’s St. Stephen's Basilica, Hungary’s most important church where no members of the royal family are even buried.

11 Mihály Lantos (1948-1961)

Kicking off our list at number 11 of the greatest Hungarian footballers of all time is Mihály Lantos. Lantos was a defender and is the first player on this list from the illustrious ‘Golden Team’ of the 1950s that won gold at the 1952 Olympics and came so close to World Cup glory in 1954.

At international level, Lantos represented Hungary 52 times between 1949 and 1956 and even managed 5 goals. At club level, Lantos spent much of his career at MTK Hungária FC; playing for the club for 13 years. Although the club was in relative turmoil during this period as a result of Hungary becoming communist in 1949 and the club being taken over by the secret police, Lantos was a part of a team that won three league titles.

Hungarian National Team Number Appearances 52 Goals 5

10 György Sárosi (1930-1948)

György Sárosi (right) shakes hands with Giuseppe Meazza

In at number 10 is the incredibly versatile midfielder György Sárosi. Sárosi is a rare example on this list in that he played in the early years of Hungarian success and was even the national team captain as Hungary made it all the way to the final in 1938 before losing 4-2 to Italy.Although Sárosi spent much of his career playing as a second striker, such was his versatility that he also played in deeper midfield roles and even at the heart of defence.During his illustrious 18-year career Sárosi played 62 times for the Magyarok scoring 42 goals. At club level he was equally prolific. According to a letter of remembrance written upon his death, Sárosi scored 637 times in 646 games for Ferencváros along with winning five league titles.

Hungarian National Team Number Appearances 62 Goals 42

9 Gyula Grosics (1945-1962)

At number nine is our only goalkeeper on this list in Gyula Grosics. Like Lantos, Grosics was also a part of that iconic 1950s team.

Nicknamed ‘Black Panther’ for his clothing, Grosics is widely credited as the inventor of the sweeper keeper role and during his career he made 86 appearances for the national team. At club level, Grosics played for many of Hungary’s top clubs and won four league titles.

Hungarian National Team Number Appearances 86 Clean Sheets 30

8 Dominik Szoboszlai (2017-present)

Dominik Szoboszlai takes eighth place and is the only player of the modern era to make the cut. At just 22, Szoboszlai is already the national team captain and represents the hope of a new era of success for Hungarian football. In his 34 appearances for his country to date, Szoboszlai has scored 7 times.

The Liverpool man started his professional career in Austria, making his name at RB Salzburg before moving to fellow Red Bull team RB Leipzig in Germany in 2021. After a successful stint in the Bundesliga, Szoboszlai has recently moved to Liverpool in a £60 million deal and so far has played every minute of the new Premier League season.

Hungarian National Team Number Appearances 34 Goals 7

Club Career FC Liefering Red Bull Salzburg RB Leipzig Liverpool Appearances 42 83 91 9 Goals 16 26 20 2 Assists 11 34 22 0

7 Flórián Albert (1958-1974)

Flórián Albert (left) and Lajos Tichy.

Nicknamed ‘The Emperor’, Flórián Albert enters this list at number seven. Although Albert represented Hungary just after the golden generation of the 1950s, that didn’t stop the forward from making a name for himself.

During his 75 appearances for the national side, Albert scored 31 goals between 1959 and 1974 and won the golden boot at the 1962 World Cup. At club level, Albert represented his boyhood club Ferencváros for his entire career where he scored 245 goals in 351 league appearances. Albert even won the European Footballer of the Year Award (now the Ballon d’Or) in 1967 off the back of 28 goals in 27 appearances as Ferencváros won the Hungarian league title.

Hungarian National Team Number Appearances 75 Goals 31

Ferencváros Number League Appearances 351 League Goals 245

6 Zoltán Czibor (1948-1965)

In at number six is Zoltán Czibor. Czibor was another member of the ‘Golden Team’ of the early 1950s that won gold at the Olympics and finished runners-up at the World Cup before the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 split the team apart.

As a result of the Hungarian Revolution, Czibor is one of only a few players on this list to play outside of Hungary as he joined FC Barcelona in 1958 and did not return to Hungary until after his retirement. Playing alongside fellow Hungarian refugees Sándor Kocsis and László Kubala, Czibor became an integral part of the successful Barcelona side of the late 1950s.

At international level, the tricky winger managed 17 goals in 43 games before the revolution ended his association with the Magyarok.

Hungarian National Team Number Appearances 43 Goals 17

5 Nándor Hidegkuti (1942-1958)

Nándor Hidegkuti is ranked fifth in our list and again he was a key member of the all-conquering side of the early 1950s. Another attacking player, Hidegkuti helped revolutionise football with his unique role on the pitch as what can best be described as the modern day false nine role.

Like many others on this list, Hidegkuti won gold in 1952 but lost the World Cup final in 1954 3-2 against West Germany. During his international career he managed 39 goals in 69 games.

At club level, Hidegkuti remained in Hungary for his entire 16-year career, predominantly at MTK Hungária where he won three league titles.

Hungarian National Team Number Appearances 69 Goals 39

4 László Kubala (1944-1967)

At number four, László Kubala represents a rather unique player on this list in that although he was born in Hungary and did represent the country, political reasons led to him leaving in 1949 having only made three national team appearances. Prior to representing Hungary, Kubala had also represented Czechoslovakia six times and later he would also go on to represent Spain.

Club level is where Kubala really made his name. After stints at several clubs in Hungary and Czechoslovakia, the forward moved to Spain in 1951 and became the figurehead for Barcelona’s success and was also integral in convincing Zoltán Czibor and Sándor Kocsis to join the team. During his ten-year stay with the club he scored 193 times in 254 matches. In 1999, he was voted Barcelona’s best ever player by fans of the club.

International Career Czechoslovakia Hungary Spain Appearances 6 3 19 Goals 4 0 11

FC Barcelona Number Appearances 254 Goals 193

3 József Bozsik (1943-1962)

Zoltan Czibor (left) and Joszef Bozsik (right) pose for a team photo in the early 1950s.

In at number three is yet another iconic member of the ‘Golden Team’ in József Bozsik. Bozsik spend his entire club career at his hometown club of Budapest Hónved where the central midfielder won five league titles.

Internationally Bozsik won Olympic gold and also finished runner-up at the 1954 World Cup and was the country’s record appearance holder until 2016 with 101 appearances when Gábor Király broke his record.

Growing up, Bozsik lived alongside another member of this list in Ferenc Puskás and the two used to play football together as children before continuing this bond into professional football both at club and international level.

Hungarian National Team Number Appearances 101 Goals 11

2 Sándor Kocsis (1946-1965)

Sándor Kocsis slides in to shoot in 'Match of the Century' against England, 1953.

Just missing out on top spot is Sándor Kocsis who again was part of the iconic 1950s side. Although his international career was cut short by the 1956 revolution, Kocsis boasts a simply staggering record as the forward managed to bag 75 goals in just 68 games including winning the golden boot at the 1954 World Cup. This statistic ranks Kocsis as the player with the best goals per game ratio of anyone with over 43 FIFA class-A competition appearances.

At club level, Kocsis began his career in Hungary and was another member of the Honvéd side that was on tour when the Hungarian Revolution broke out. After this, Kocsis joined Czibor in moving to Barcelona where he scored 82 goals in 126 games.

Hungarian National Team Number Appearances 68 Goals 75

FC Barcelona Number Appearances 126 Goals 82

1 Ferenc Puskás (1943-1966)

Finally at the number one spot, we have Ferenc Puskás. The man so integral to Hungarian football that he is buried at St. Stephen's Basilica in the country’s capital. During his stellar career, Puskás was the diamond at the top of the crown of the ‘Golden Team’ and had successes everywhere he played.

Internationally, as captain of that iconic team, Puskás scored a staggering 84 goals in 85 games and would also later go on to represent Spain four times. At the 1954 World Cup he was the standout player at the tournament as he picked up the Golden Ball Award.

At club level, Puskás scored a ridiculous 806 goals in 793 games and is recognised as the seventh-highest scorer of all time.

Again, Puskás was a member of the dominant Honvéd side of the early 1950s prior to the Hungarian Revolution and like many others he decided to remain abroad after the events of the revolution. However, unlike national counterparts such as Kocsis and Czibor, Puskás joined Barcelona’s rival in Real Madrid. During his eight years with the club, he won everything there was to win including three European Cups and five La Liga titles. This spell included an incredible 242 goals in 262 games despite joining the club at the age of 31.

Puskás was a true footballing icon and the hero of Hungary’s iconic ‘Golden Team’. His status as a national figure will remain preserved for a long time to come and it is highly unlikely we will find a Hungarian footballer to rival his quality ever again.

Hungarian National Team Number Appearances 85 Goals 84

Real Madrid Number Appearances 262 Goals 242

