A football injury expert has given a worrying verdict on the knee injury sustained by Rodri during Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday evening. The Spaniard fell to the ground just 16 minutes into the match after colliding with Thomas Partey in the penalty area, and limped off to make way for Mateo Kovacic.

Given the pivotal role of the commanding Spanish midfielder in his club's success - and as he is among the favorites for this year's Ballon d'Or - an injury to Rodri would be a significant setback just as the football calendar enters its busiest period. Fortunately for Pep Guardiola, it didn't come at too much of a cost to his side over the weekend. After a quickfire double saw Arsenal take a 2-1 lead following Erling Haaland's early opener, John Stones netted the equaliser deep into stoppage time.

However, football injury analyst Physio Scout has provided a detailed analysis on X (Twitter) regarding the injury, suggesting it may be the worst possible news for City fans. This comes as the Champions face a brutal stretch of four games in the next 12 days, which includes away trips to Newcastle and Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League.

Rodri Injury Analysis

It doesn't look good for Rodri

They believe that the change in direction of the knee after contact with Partey means Rodri might have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee. The tweet reads: "Via video analysis, we believe it's an ACL tear (+/- meniscus injury), as right knee shifts into knee valgus, direction change and a slight tibia bone shift.

"Scans will be necessary to confirm the injury. Best case here is that it's just a meniscus injury, but the injury did not look good. Hopefully, he avoids an ACL injury at all costs here."

A meniscus (or knee cartilage) injury usually occurs from twisting, and while far less serious than an ACL tear, can still take around two months to fully recover from if the meniscus is torn. Speaking after the match, Guardiola said: "Rodri is strong. He leaves the pitch in this action because he felt something, otherwise Rodri stays there.

"It happened in the first minutes. These games with Arsenal are like that, and we have to handle it. We did it. We did really good things."

Rodri's Importance To Man City

Their record without him is startling

In the latest Ballon d'Or rankings, Rodri found himself in fifth place, yet many argue he deserved a higher spot. He may very well be the most influential component of the Manchester City squad, and perhaps even the world's finest footballer right now.

Last season, City lost all but one Premier League match in which he was absent due to injury or suspension, highlighting his immense value. Rodri's influence on Guardiola's tactics might even eclipse that of Haaland. What's more, he played a crucial role for his country, earning the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament award as Spain triumphed over England in the final, lifting the prestigious European Championship trophy in Berlin.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since Rodri's debut for Manchester City in 2019, they have lost 24% of matches without him in the team compared to 11% with him.

All these factors underscore the significance of the 28-year-old to every team he represents. The Spaniard embodies the winning formula, and it’s telling that, when City lost the FA Cup final to Manchester United, it marked the first time Rodri had experienced defeat with the club in 75 matches. Thus, a future without him remains shrouded in uncertainty.

He is still unbeaten in 51 league games - which is the best run anybody has had in Europe's top five leagues since his move in 2019. This works out as 0% Premier League defeats with him in the team and 75% with him not.