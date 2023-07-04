All financial figures cited in this article are converted from Euros into Pounds and are based on the data available on TransferMarkt as of July 2023 - unless stated otherwise.

Italian football, or 'calcio', is synonymous with world-class players, prestigious clubs, and some high-stakes transfers that have got fans across the world talking.

Formerly the centre showpiece in Europe, Italy is not seen as elusive as it was during the 1990s and 2000s but still houses some of the most talented players that money can buy.

In this article, we will be exploring some of the priciest players that the southern Mediterranean has had to offer over the years. Whether they opted to leave Serie A - or make their way across to other major leagues.

Join GIVEMESPORT as we count down the most expensive Italian footballers of all time.

11 Leonardo Bonucci - £30.1 million

First up, and the first of two entries, we have Leonardo Bonucci's transfer from AC Milan back to Juventus in 2018. The deal was sealed at a remarkable £30.1 million ($38.2 million), highlighting Juventus' willingness to invest heavily to bring back their former star to Turin once more. Bonucci's defensive prowess and leadership have been pivotal in Juventus' domestic and European successes.

10 Filippo Inzaghi - £31 million

Next up is Filippo Inzaghi's move from Juventus to AC Milan in 2001 for £31 million (($39.3 million). Inzaghi, known for his clinical finishing, was a key figure in Milan's attack for many years, helping them achieve both domestic and international success.

This was a huge fee for the time where money was as flush and as easily dispensed with. Nevertheless, Inzaghi went on to become a legend for the red half of Milan by winning two Champions Leagues and even a World Cup with Italy in 2006.

9 Gianluca Scamacca - £31 million

Gianluca Scamacca's transfer from Sassuolo to West Ham in 2015 for £31 million (€39.3 million) is next after securing a five-year deal in East London. The Rome-born centre-forward represented one of the more substantial investments in Italian talent by a Premier League club, underscoring the growing global recognition of Italy's footballing ability.

However, Scamacca will consider his time at West Ham to be unfortunate so far after picking up a knee injury in April 2023 which ruled him out of the Hammers' Europa Conference League-winning campaign.

8 Mattia Caldara - £32.7 million

Mattia Caldara is next and another player that isn't really discussed as much as it arguably deserved.

The Italian's move from Juventus to AC Milan in 2018 for £32.7 million ($41.5 million) underlines the value that Italian clubs place on their homegrown talent. However, the move to the Rossoneri didn't work out and has been in and out on loan to clubs such as Atlanta, Venezia and Spezia Calcio. To date, Caldara has only made two appearances for Milan.

7 Federico Bernardeschi - £34.4 million

Federico Bernardeschi's move from Fiorentina to Juventus in 2017 for £34.4 million ($43.7 million) places him at number six on our list. Bernardeschi's transfer is another example of Juventus' commitment to investing in Italian talent.

6 Leonardo Bonucci - £36.1 million

As promised, for the second time in this list, Leonardo Bonucci's transfer from Juventus to AC Milan in 2017 for £36.1 million ($45.9 million) comes next and marked his initial departure from Turin. This transfer highlighted AC Milan's commitment to bolster their defence with one of Italy's top defenders but ultimately moved back a few years later.

5 Federico Chiesa - £37 million

A player that typically goes under the radar when it comes to assessing elite clubs.

A European champion with Italy, Federico Chiesa's move from Fiorentina to Juventus in 2020 for £37 million ($47.1 million) demonstrated The Old Lady's continued dedication to investing in top Italian talent.

Chiesa remains highly respected within the shores and borders of his homeland. But the player could be on the move again if reports in Italy are to be believed, with Aston Villa monitoring the progress closely.

4 Christian Vieri - £39.6 million

Christian Vieri's move from Lazio to Inter Milan in 1999 for £39.6 million ($50.3 million) is next and what a cult hero this man is.

Football fans around the world gasped week after week during the backend of the 20th Century watching Vieri strut effortlessly around the football stadiums in Italy. Vieri's transfer fee set a new record in Italian football at the time and understandably so, going on to score 123 times in 190 appearances.

3 Gianluigi Buffon - £45.6 million

This isn't up for debate - one of the all-time footballing greats.

Gianluigi Buffon's move from Parma to Juventus in 2001 for £45.6 million ($57.9 million) was a transfer new record for a goalkeeper at the time, underlining Buffon's unbelievable shot-stopping talent and how he was valued. There's no doubting the former Italy international's ability, as he went on to cement his legacy in the Italian game by winning 10 Serie A titles and was recognised by UEFA as the best player in Europe in 2003.

Now retired, Buffon will be greatly missed by all football culturalists.

2 Jorginho - £49 million

Just missing out on top spot we have Jorginho's move from Napoli to Chelsea in 2018. The transfer cost was an impressive £49 million ($62.2 million), making Jorginho the most expensive Italian footballer at the time. The deal not only underscored Jorginho's exceptional talent but also marked a significant moment in football history, reflecting the increasing financial power of English clubs.

1 Sandro Tonali - £55 million

Coming in at number one is Sandro Tonali.

The central midfielder, who won the European Championships with Italy in 2020, made the huge jump over to high-flying Newcastle United for an astronomical fee of £55 million ($69.8 million), according to BBC Sport.

This makes Tonali the most expensive player ever to come away from the shores of Italy and signifies that the Magpies are serious about being competitive in the 2023/24 Champions League. Bringing in a player that is a proven winner for club and country sends a striking message to those teams around them that they are not here to make up the numbers.