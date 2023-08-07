As we look back on a decade that reshaped the world of football, the 2010s were not just about extraordinary matches, legendary players, and unforgettable moments. It was also an era of fashion statements and bold designs etched on the very fabric that draped the warriors of the pitch - the football shirts.

These jerseys, intricately crafted, were not merely uniforms; they were visual narratives that encapsulated a team's identity, spirit, and cultural heritage. They spanned a wide spectrum of aesthetics, from the deeply traditional to the audaciously avant-garde. They paid homage to footballing legends, celebrated club milestones, and were sometimes even inspired by the local community or city architecture.

In this piece, we will embark on a journey to revisit some of the most iconic football shirts of the 2010s, exploring how they have shaped the sartorial side of the beautiful game, and the indelible impact they've made in the annals of football history.

15 Inter Milan away 19/20

The Inter Milan Away 2019/20 shirt represents a stylish embodiment of the club's rich history and vibrant ethos. The shirt, produced by Nike, reflects a bold design direction, using a mint green, known as 'Aquamarine', that pays homage to the iconic 1990-92 away kit. The modern rendition incorporates black and gold accents, which imbue it with a dynamic, yet elegant look.

The shirt features Nike's Dri-FIT technology, designed for breathability and comfort, and showcases the classic Inter Milan crest, underscoring the team's heritage. Contrasting diagonal stripes across the kit symbolize Inter's spirit of forward motion, while the patterned inside collar adds a subtle, unique touch. The 2019/20 away shirt is not just a garment; it's a celebration of Inter Milan's legacy and a representation of their ambitions on the football field. From every stitch to every stripe, this shirt manifests passion, tradition, and innovation.

14 Aston Villa home 2018/19

The Aston Villa Home 2018/19 shirt is a tribute to the club's glorious past and a symbol of its resilient spirit. Produced by Luke 1977, a renowned local Birmingham brand, in partnership with Fanatics, the shirt encapsulates the passionate community connection the club upholds.

The kit is rendered in Villa's iconic claret and blue colours, embodying a deep sense of tradition and loyalty. The shirt boasts a claret body, paired with blue sleeves and white, ribbed collar and cuffs, evoking a classic, yet stylish appearance. The subtle lion's claws embedded within the fabric provide an innovative and symbolic nod to the Villa lion present in the club's badge. The 2018/19 home shirt is more than just a football kit, it's a manifestation of pride and unity, carrying the spirit of 'The Villa' whenever and wherever it's worn. Each feature of this shirt reflects Aston Villa's rich heritage and unyielding ambition.

13 West Ham away 2019/20

The West Ham 2019/20 away shirt, manufactured by Umbro, is a significant nod to the club's illustrious history, specifically to their 1980 FA Cup triumph. The shirt is predominantly white, reminiscent of the kit worn during that victory, marking 40 years since that landmark achievement.

The jersey is elegantly contrasted with claret and blue details, the team's traditional colors, accentuating the collar, cuffs, and the stylish double diamond taping down the sleeves. These details subtly echo the iconic home kit design while creating a distinct identity for the away shirt. The team crest, beautifully embroidered on the chest, celebrates the East London club's roots. With Umbro's performance-enhancing technology, the shirt ensures comfort and durability. The West Ham 2019/20 away shirt is not only a piece of sportswear but a vibrant link to the past, a tribute to a historic victory, and a token of the club's enduring spirit.

12 Rangers home 2019/20

The Rangers 2019/20 home shirt, designed by Hummel, brilliantly captures the club's proud traditions while incorporating a contemporary twist. The shirt exhibits the club's signature royal blue color, evoking a sense of allegiance and respect for the Rangers' historic journey. The shirt features red and white trims on the collar and cuffs, adding to the aesthetics while reflecting the other two colors of the club's crest.

Subtle details such as a stylized chevron pattern embossed into the fabric add a modern touch to the overall classic design. The iconic Rangers crest sits prominently on the chest, while Hummel's trademark chevrons run down the shoulders, providing a sporty look. Hummel's BeeCool technology is incorporated into the fabric for optimum comfort and performance. This 2019/20 home shirt is not just a football kit; it's a symbol of the Rangers' enduring legacy, representing the club's past, present, and future.

11 Liverpool home 2017/18

The Liverpool Home 2017/18 shirt, designed by New Balance, pays tribute to the club's rich history while capturing the energy and spirit of the Kop. The shirt is bathed in Liverpool's iconic 'Liverpool Red', encapsulating the pride and passion that fuels the club. The design gives a nod to the memorable European Cup victory in Rome, 1977, by featuring a special commemorative badge to mark its 40th anniversary. The shirt also introduces a special 125th-anniversary crest, acknowledging the club's milestone year.

The kit employs New Balance's NB Dry technology to keep players dry and comfortable on the field. A distinctive feature is the subtle pinstripe detail embedded within the fabric, adding depth to the design. The high collar and the '96 emblem, honoring the Hillsborough victims, are poignant reminders of Liverpool's deep-rooted community connection. The 2017/18 home shirt symbolizes Liverpool's illustrious past and their determined march towards the future.

10 Germany away 2018

Germany's 2018 Away Shirt, designed by Adidas, is a nostalgic tribute to the country's proud footballing heritage and a contemporary piece of kit, designed with performance in mind. The shirt is predominantly green, a homage to the 'Green Jersey' worn during the 1990 World Cup semi-final victory against England.

The jersey is augmented with graphic patterns inspired by the iconic Adidas EQT designs of the 1990s, providing a stylish retro vibe. A blend of white and green, the jersey features the German national crest and the Adidas logo on the chest. Adidas' Climalite technology is integrated into the fabric, keeping players cool and dry on the pitch. The tri-color flag detail on the back of the collar adds a patriotic touch. The 2018 away shirt serves as a perfect fusion of past glory and future ambition, embodying Germany's unwavering commitment to excellence in the beautiful game.

9 Mexico away 2018

Mexico's 2018 Away Shirt, designed by Adidas, is a stylish representation of the nation's cultural heritage and its vibrant football spirit. The shirt is primarily white, providing a sharp contrast to the traditional home kit, but remains distinctly Mexican with a bold, multi-colored graphic on the front.

This design draws inspiration from the country's traditional art and craft, symbolizing Mexico's rich and diverse culture. The shirt features a v-neck collar and the three stripes of Adidas on the shoulders, adding a modern touch. The Mexican Football Federation crest and the Adidas logo are embroidered on the chest. Engineered with Adidas' Climalite technology, the shirt ensures player comfort by managing sweat and body temperature.

8 Juventus 120th anniversary shirt 2017

In 2017, Juventus Football Club marked its 120th anniversary by launching a limited-edition commemorative kit. Crafted by Adidas, the kit was a testament to the club's rich history, seamlessly marrying modern design principles with iconic historical aesthetics. With only 1897 pieces produced, each representing the club's founding year, the kit was predominantly white with a black 'Bianconeri' stripe, reflecting the traditional Juventus colors.

The shirt was kept minimalistic, void of any sponsor or manufacturer logo to honor the style of jerseys from the early 20th century. The only adornments were the gold Juventus crest and a subtle embossed '1897' at the bottom, further enhancing its classic look. Notably, the kit was unveiled in a match against Benevento Calcio, providing fans a nostalgic spectacle. The 120th anniversary kit was a symbol of tradition, embodying the essence of Juventus' enduring legacy in football.

7 Inter Milan away 2010/11

The 2010/2011 Inter Milan away kit stands out as one of the most distinctive football shirts due to the striking inclusion of a snake design. Crafted by Nike, this white shirt bore a remarkable stylized serpent, specifically a Biscione - a grass snake - a historical symbol of the city of Milan and Inter Milan itself.

The Biscione was rendered in a vivid blue and black, staying true to Inter's traditional colors. Emerging from the side and slithering across the chest, the snake added an unexpected yet bold aesthetic to the jersey, symbolizing danger and agility on the pitch. Additionally, the club crest was positioned on the left chest, and the Nike swoosh was elegantly placed on the right. The use of the snake made this kit not just a sporting uniform, but also a piece of wearable art, symbolizing Inter's unique identity and connection to its home city.

6 Inter Milan home 2014/15

Inter Milan's home kit for the 2014/2015 season, manufactured by Nike, provided a fresh take on the club's iconic blue and black stripes. The shirt featured a modern reinterpretation of the traditional striped pattern, showcasing thinner stripes from top to bottom. This innovative design was a bold departure from Inter's standard uniform, evoking a sense of dynamism and forward momentum.

The kit also incorporated a sleek, black crew-neck collar, adding a touch of elegance and modernity. The club's emblem was proudly displayed on the left chest, while Nike's logo adorned the right. A distinct feature was the inside of the neck, which carried the text "Inter" and a special crest featuring the founding year of the club, 1908, reinforcing the team's proud heritage.

The 2014/2015 home shirt was not just a jersey but a symbol of Inter's progressive spirit, blending the club's rich tradition with contemporary design elements.

5 Real Madrid third 2014/15

The 2014/15 Real Madrid third kit, designed by Japanese designer and longtime Adidas collaborator Yohji Yamamoto, was a striking departure from traditional football shirt designs. The jersey was entirely black, a color rarely used for Real Madrid kits, serving as a stark canvas for two intertwining dragons - an oriental dragon and a bird dragon - emblazoned across the chest. The dragons symbolized the club's greatness and glory, representing the struggle for victory.

In terms of construction, the shirt boasted Adidas' cutting-edge adizero technology, making it lighter and more comfortable for the players. The white club crest contrasted effectively against the black background, while the monochrome Adidas logo blended seamlessly into the design.

This third kit was more than a playing uniform; it was a piece of art that bridged Western and Eastern symbolism. It epitomized Real Madrid's continual quest for success, distinguishing them as not just a team, but a global football institution.

4 AC Milan away 2014/15

The AC Milan 2014/2015 away shirt, manufactured by Adidas, was a stellar mix of traditional design and contemporary aesthetics, capturing the essence of the iconic club. The shirt was primarily white, a color typically associated with Milan's away games, and featured an elegant design with subtle red and black accents, embodying the club's traditional colors.

The jersey was adorned with a thin horizontal stripe design in a gradation of red and black. The club's crest was situated on the left chest, with the Adidas logo on the right, both in a matching color scheme. A unique feature was the Italian flag detail inside the back of the neck, adding a touch of patriotic pride.

Crafted using Adidas' advanced Climacool technology, the shirt ensured optimum player comfort. This 2014/15 away shirt seamlessly blended AC Milan's rich heritage with a modern design ethos, serving as a proud symbol of the club's identity and ambition.

3 Italy Renaissance 2019

The Italy Renaissance kit, unveiled in 2019, was a limited-edition football shirt that celebrated the nation's culture and artistic heritage. Crafted by Puma, the kit was inspired by the Renaissance period, an era that left an indelible mark on global art, science, and culture.

The shirt was primarily green, a departure from Italy's traditional blue, and featured a beautiful jacquard pattern of Renaissance-era graphics, including stylized florals and geometric shapes. The intricate pattern was a nod to the elaborate fabrics produced during the Renaissance period.

The jersey bore the Italian crest on the left chest and the Puma logo on the right, both in gold, adding a touch of elegance and prestige. The kit was a perfect blend of history, culture, and sports, making it a wearable piece of art.

The Italy Renaissance kit was more than a football shirt. It encapsulated the spirit of a nation, highlighting its rich artistic legacy while symbolizing its forward-looking vision.

2 Roma third 2019/20

The AS Roma third kit for the 2019/2020 season, designed by Nike, offered a unique blend of contemporary fashion and Roman history. The jersey, in a vibrant blue shade, was inspired by the ancient Roman god of the sky, Jupiter.

This celestial inspiration was vividly rendered through a thunderbolt graphic, a symbol associated with Jupiter, which sliced diagonally across the shirt. The shirt's dominant blue was offset by yellow detailing around the collar, on the Nike logo, and the AS Roma emblem. The look was completed with blue shorts and socks, also featuring the electrifying thunderbolt motif. Notably, the kit employed Nike’s Dri-FIT technology, ensuring the best in performance and comfort for the players.

The 2019/2020 third kit stood as a symbol of Roma's identity, blending the club's rich heritage with modern design elements. It was more than a football shirt; it was a visual representation of Roman mythology and AS Roma's potent force.

1 Nigeria home 2018

The Nigeria 2018 home shirt, designed by Nike, was a striking fusion of culture, style, and sport, which quickly gained global acclaim for its bold aesthetics. The kit was inspired by the Super Eagles' classic 1994 design, recognized as the team's most successful era.

The shirt boasted a vibrant pattern of white and black chevrons on the torso, interspersed with a green eagle wing design, symbolizing Nigeria's national nickname, 'Super Eagles'. The chevrons echoed Nigerian aesthetics, making a strong visual statement about the nation's rich culture and tradition.

The kit's sleeves and collar were rendered in solid green, providing a complementary contrast to the dynamic pattern on the body. The Nigeria crest and the Nike swoosh, both in white, were prominently featured on the chest.

The Nigeria 2018 home shirt was not merely a kit but a symbol of Nigerian pride, heritage, and footballing spirit, capturing the world's attention for its daring, non-traditional design.