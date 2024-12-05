A proposed new rule change could see Premier League goalkeepers punished for holding onto the ball for too long, according to reports. Currently, the laws state that a referee has the jurisdiction to award an indirect free-kick if a goalkeeper is perceived to be taking too much time carrying the ball. However, most are reluctant to call this foul due to the clear goalscoring opportunity it presents and the added delay created by members of the opposition setting up a wall.

To prevent further time-wasting, which the original penalty is aimed to combat, the new rule - trialled at the under-21 level of English football - could be implemented, with teams punished in an alternative way moving forward.

Corners to be Awarded as Punishment for Time Wasting Goalkeepers

Those who hold onto the ball for more than eight seconds will concede the set-piece

As per a recent update from The Times, goalkeepers who hold onto the ball for longer than eight seconds could be punished by conceding a corner kick as part of a new system being considered by governing bodies. The method, which has been tested in English youth competitions as well as in Malta, is set to be extended and will see officials count down from five to warn goalkeepers about how long they have left to release the ball from their clutches.

In the Malta trial, goalkeepers held the ball 796 times without ever exceeding the eight-second limit. Irish FA Chief and International FA Board member Patrick Nelson has praised the methods so far, stating:

"The data that’s coming out of it so far is very, very interesting, in that the two trials so far have been that if the goalkeeper is holding on to the ball too long, the referee will award a corner. The instances of corners being awarded are almost non-existent, which would indicate to us, certainly looking at the data, that the deterrent is exactly what we would want it to be at this point, and it’s speeding up the goalkeepers letting go of the ball and bringing it back into play."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham United have the lowest recorded average time wasted on set-pieces in the 2024/25 Premier League season thus far (23.9 seconds).

Now, the method is set to go on trial in Italy's under-20 league, with a throw-in being awarded instead of a corner. However, this is seen as less of a deterrent. Should the new law be a success, it will likely be put into practice and could benefit Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who have become the kingpins of set-pieces this term.

Related How Much Time Every Premier League Team Wastes It's been revealed how much time every Premier League club is wasting during the 2024-25 season.

New Offside Rule Also Under Consideration

Arsene Wenger's daylight rule is currenty under trial

IFAB will also revisit proposals to amend the offside law. Trials are ongoing for a proposal by Arsene Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football, which requires clear daylight between the attacker and the defender to be considered offside.

"We’re continuing to discuss those," claimed technical director David Elleray. "We’re all very sympathetic to the fact that technology has removed the benefit of the doubt that used to exist."

"We all agree that it would be nice if goals weren’t necessarily chalked off for a toenail. We’re looking at that and this trial is part of a broader look at whether there is anything we can do. We are seeing if there are ways in which we could deal with the challenges. This is part of an early debate."