The Merseyside derby is contested between city rivals Liverpool and Everton and their encounters can be some of the most heated in a league season. Due to the tradition of families attending matches together despite supporting opposing sides, the fixture has earned the affectionate tag of 'the friendly derby', but the irony of the nickname is that no Premier League fixture has seen more red cards.

The two teams have met 63 times since the Premier League began in 1992, and 23 red cards have been shown in those matches. These dismissals can often have a huge bearing on the outcome of the match and, therefore, it is perhaps no surprise that Everton have received the majority of these red cards given their inferior record against their arch-enemy in recent years.

Out of the overall total, 16 of these red cards were brandished to players representing the blue half of Merseyside, which is more than double that of their counterparts on the other side of Stanley Park. We're going to look at every sending off seen in this famous fixture in the Premier League era.

Every Merseyside derby red card Date Result Ground Everton red cards Liverpool red cards 16th April 1997 Everton 1-1 Liverpool Goodison Park David Unsworth Robbie Fowler 27th September 1999 Liverpool 0-1 Everton Anfield Francis Jeffers Sander Westerveld, Steven Gerrard 29th October 2000 Liverpool 3-1 Everton Anfield Thomas Gravesen N/A 16th April 2001 Everton 2-3 Liverpool Goodison Park N/A Igor Biscan 19th April 2003 Everton 1-2 Liverpool Goodison Park David Weir, Gary Naysmith N/A 20th March 2005 Liverpool 2-1 Everton Anfield N/A Milan Baros 28th December 2005 Everton 1-3 Liverpool Goodison Park Phil Neville, Mikel Arteta N/A 25th March 2006 Liverpool 3-1 Everton Anfield Andy van der Meyde Steven Gerrard 20th October 2007 Everton 1-2 Liverpool Goodison Park Tony Hibbert, Phil Neville N/A 27th September 2008 Everton 0-2 Liverpool Goodison Park Tim Cahill N/A 6th February 2010 Liverpool 1-0 Everton Anfield Steven Pienaar Sotirios Kyrgiakos 1st October 2011 Everton 0-2 Liverpool Goodison Park Jack Rodwell N/A 20th April 2016 Liverpool 4-0 Everton Anfield Ramiro Funes Mori N/A 17th October 2020 Everton 2-2 Liverpool Goodison Park Richarlison N/A 21st October 2023 Liverpool 2-0 Everton Anfield Ashley Young N/A

10 The 1990s

Five red cards

Before the creation of the Premier League in 1992, there had only been five red cards in the history of the Merseyside derby with sendings off a lot less commonplace in football than they are today. This relatively clean record continued for the first few years of the Premier League, with only two of the first 16 derbies seeing red cards, although there were five shared across these two matches.

The first Merseyside derby in the Premier League era to see dismissals came in April 1997 when two homegrown talents, Everton's David Unsworth and Liverpool's Robbie Fowler, came to blows towards the end of a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park. Then in September 1999, a similar fight broke out between Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld and Everton forward Francis Jeffers which saw the pair both sent off before a rash challenge from a young Steven Gerrard saw the Reds reduced to nine men in a 1-0 defeat at Anfield.

9 2000-2005

Seven red cards

The period after the turn of the century saw the number of red cards in Merseyside derbies began to ramp up as half of the ten fixtures between 2000 and 2005 saw players sent off. In October 2000, Everton's Thomas Gravesen was sent for an early bath after cynically bringing down Vladimir Smicer when he was through on goal and later that season, Liverpool's Igor Biscan was dismissed for a second bookable offence in his side's dramatic 3-2 win at Goodison.

In 2003, Everton's pair of Scots, David Weir and Gary Naysmith, were both given their marching orders and a similar fate befell Phil Neville and Mikel Arteta in December 2005 in two derbies which both ended in defeat for the Blues. Earlier that calendar year, Liverpool's Milan Baros had been sent off for a high tackle on Alan Stubbs, although the Reds still emerged as 2-1 victors at Anfield.

8 Steven Gerrard and Andy van der Meyde

Liverpool 3-1 Everton

Close

After the Goodison fixture in the 2005/06 season had already seen two players sent off, the reverse fixture at Anfield in March 2006 showed no signs of letting up. In the 18th minute, Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was sent off in a derby for the second time in his career after he lunged into Everton's Kevin Kilbane mere moments after he'd been booked by referee Phil Dowd.

Even without their skipper, the Reds still raced into a 2-0 lead with goals either side of half-time before Tim Cahill pulled one back in the 61st minute to give David Moyes' side hope. However, they themselves were reduced to ten men when Dutch winger Andy van der Meyde was given a straight red card for inexplicably elbowing Xabi Alonso just six minutes after coming on, and Liverpool winger Harry Kewell sealed the win for his side with a screamer in the 84th minute.

Liverpool 3-1 Everton Date 25th March 2006 Ground Anfield Attendance 44,923 Referee Phil Dowd Liverpool red cards Steven Gerrard (18') Everton red cards Andy van der Meyde (73') Liverpool scorers Phil Neville (45' og), Luis Garcia (47'), Harry Kewell (84') Everton scorers Tim Cahill (61')

7 Tony Hibbert and Phil Neville

Everton 1-2 Liverpool

Close

The Goodison derby in October 2007 is arguably one of the most controversial in Premier League history and is bitterly referred to as 'the Clattenburg derby' by Everton supporters. After Sami Hyypia's bizarre own goal had given the Toffees the lead going into half-time, the second half would become overshadowed by a series of contentious refereeing decisions.

Everton's Tony Hibbert was given a straight red card for bringing down Steven Gerrard in the penalty area, although Clattenburg initially appeared to be reaching for his yellow card, and Phil Neville was later dismissed for deliberately handling on the line. Both penalties were converted by Dirk Kuyt, who was perhaps lucky to be on the pitch himself after lunging at Neville in the 63rd minute, and the Toffees were denied their own spot-kick in the dying embers after Jamie Carragher appeared to pull Joleon Lescott to the ground in the penalty box.

Everton 1-2 Liverpool Date 20th October 2007 Ground Goodison Park Attendance 40,049 Referee Mark Clattenburg Everton red cards Tony Hibbert (52'), Phil Neville (90+2') Liverpool red cards N/A Everton scorers Sami Hyypia (38' og) Liverpool scorers Dirk Kuyt (54' pen, 90+2' pen)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phil Neville is one of only two players to have been sent off in multiple Merseyside derbies, along with Steven Gerrard.

6 Tim Cahill

Everton 0-2 Liverpool

Tim Cahill was frequently a source of comfort for Everton in the derby, with more goals in the fixture in the post-war era than any other player to pull on the blue shirt. However, the Australian was regarded as something of a villain after he was given his marching orders in the derby at the end of September 2008.

Liverpool's Spanish striker Fernando Torres had scored a quickfire double to fire his side ahead before Cahill was sent off by referee Mike Riley in the 79th minute for a late challenge on Xabi Alonso. The score remained 2-0 and saw the Toffees' inconsistent start to the 2008/09 season continue.

Everton 0-2 Liverpool Date 27th September 2008 Ground Goodison Park Attendance 39,574 Referee Mike Riley Everton red cards Tim Cahill (79') Liverpool red card N/A Everton scorers N/A Liverpool scorers Fernando Torres (59', 62')

5 Sotirios Kyrgiakos and Steven Pienaar

Liverpool 1-0 Everton

Close

Another fiery encounter between the two Merseyside rivals in February 2010 saw dismissals on both sides. Liverpool's Greek defender was sent from the field in the 34th minute after a two-footed lunge on Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini that ruled the Belgian out of action for six months due to ankle ligament damage.

Despite going down to ten men, Rafael Benitez's side were still able to take the lead in the 54th minute with a close-range header from Dirk Kuyt, who enjoyed an impressive scoring record against Everton. The Reds held on for all three points with their task made easier after Everton's South African playmaker Steven Pienaar was also sent off after a mid-air collision with Steven Gerrard towards the end of the game.

Liverpool 1-0 Everton Date 6th February 2010 Ground Anfield Attendance 44,316 Referee Martin Atkinson Liverpool red cards Sotirios Kyrgiakos (34') Everton red cards Steven Pienaar (90+5') Liverpool scorers Dirk Kuyt (54') Everton scorers N/A

4 Jack Rodwell

Everton 0-2 Liverpool

On a hot afternoon on the first day of October 2011, the heat threatened to spill out onto the pitch in another firey Merseyside derby, which was again marred by another controversial refereeing decision. In the 23rd minute, Jack Rodwell was penalised for a strong but fair challenge on Liverpool's star player Luis Suarez, and the young midfielder was shown a red card by referee Martin Atkinson.

The red card was later rescinded by the FA, but the Toffees were forced to play for more than an hour with ten men. Goalkeeper Tim Howard made a fantastic save to deny Dirk Kuyt from the spot just before half-time, but the Reds struck twice in the final 20 minutes through Andy Carroll and Suarez to secure victory in the derby.

Everton 0-2 Liverpool Date 1st October 2011 Ground Goodison Park Attendance 39,510 Referee Martin Atkinson Everton red cards Jack Rodwell (23') Liverpool red cards N/A Everton scorers N/A Liverpool scorers Andy Carroll (71'), Luis Suarez (81')

3 Ramiro Funes Mori

Liverpool 4-0 Everton

In October 2015, a 1-1 draw in the derby at Goodison Park spelled the end of Brendan Rodgers' time as Liverpool manager. His replacement Jurgen Klopp took charge of his first Merseyside derby in April 2016 and gleefully watched his side tear the Toffees apart in front of a jubilant Anfield.

Divock Origi scored his first of many derby goals in the 43rd minute and Mamadou Sakho quickly doubled Liverpool's lead in added time at the end of the first half. Early in the second period, a visibly frustrated Ramiro Funes Mori was shown a straight red card for stamping on Origi before Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho went on to add a third and a fourth to round off a miserable evening for the blue half of Merseyside.

Liverpool 4-0 Everton Date 20th April 2016 Ground Anfield Attendance 43,854 Referee Bobby Madley Liverpool red cards N/A Everton red cards Ramiro Funes Mori (50') Liverpool scorers Divock Origi (43'), Mamadou Sakho (45+2'), Daniel Sturridge (61'), Philippe Coutinho (76') Everton scorers N/A

2 Richarlison

Everton 2-2 Liverpool

This derby, despite being played in front of no supporters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was still able to capture the essence of the rivalry and deliver a highly entertaining match. Sadio Mane gave Jurgen Klopp's men an early lead before Michael Keane levelled in the 19th minute, either side of Virgil van Dijk suffering an ACL injury after a reckless challenge from Jordan Pickford, with the Everton goalkeeper only escaping a red card due to the Dutch defender being offside.

Mohamed Salah restored Liverpool's lead in the 72nd minute with a well-taken volley, but the Toffees responded again nine minutes later through Dominic Calvert-Lewin's towering header. Richarlison was then sent off in the 90th minute for a dangerous tackle on Thiago and, with the extra-man advantage, the Reds thought they had stolen it through captain Jordan Henderson, but Mane was judged to have been offside in the build-up and the goal was ruled out.

Everton 2-2 Liverpool Date 17th October 2020 Ground Goodison Park Attendance 0 Referee Michael Oliver Everton red cards Richarlison (90') Liverpool red cards N/A Everton scorers Michael Keane (19'), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (81') Liverpool scorers Sadio Mane (3'), Mohamed Salah (72')

1 Ashley Young

Liverpool 2-0 Everton

Liverpool were heavy favourites heading into the Merseyside derby in October 2023, but the Toffees made it pretty difficult for them in the first half and sporadically threatened on the break. However, the task was made more difficult for Sean Dyche's side when Ashley Young was shown a second yellow card after bringing down Luis Diaz on the edge of the penalty area.

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate was perhaps fortunate not to receive the same punishment in the second half after he appeared to cynically prevent Beto from breaking away, and Jurgen Klopp seemed to acknowledge this as he took the Frenchman off almost immediately after the incident. The Reds eventually broke down Everton's resistance after Michael Keane handled in the area and Mohamed Salah converted the resulting penalty in the 75th minute before doubling his tally late on.

Liverpool 2-0 Everton Date 21st October 2023 Ground Anfield Attendance 50,201 Referee Craig Pawson Liverpool red cards N/A Everton red cards Ashley Young (37') Liverpool scorers Mohamed Salah (75' pen), 90+7') Everton scorers N/A