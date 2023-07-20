From marquee signings to colossal transfer fees, the spotlight in football means that quiet loan moves, usually of younger plans, are often forgotten.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we look at 25 loan moves that you probably never realised even happened, from Harry Kane's short stint at Leicester City, to David Beckham and Andy Carroll playing for Preston North End.

These loans, though sometimes brief, have been instrumental in moulding players into the household names we know and love today, and are definitely worth remembering.

25 Andy Carroll to Preston North End

Before becoming a household name at Newcastle and Liverpool, Andy Carroll was loaned to Preston North End by the Geordies for the 2007/08 season.

The big striker, who was at the beginning of his professional career, scored just one goal in 11 games for the side, before moving back to Newcastle.

Under three years after leaving Preston, Carroll caught the eye of Liverpool scouts, who paid £35 million, a club record at the time, to bring him to the club.

24 Romelu Lukaku to West Brom

Before stints at Everton, Manchester United, and Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku was loaned to West Bromwich Albion by Chelsea in 2012.

The Belgian striker impressed with a tally of 17 goals in 35 appearances, where he showed that he had the potential to be a top striker in a bigger team.

23 Jack Wilshere to Bolton

Before his breakout at Arsenal, where he was regarded as one of the most exciting young British midfielders of the 21st century, Jack Wilshere was loaned to Bolton in 2010.

The midfielder excelled, making 14 appearances and providing several assists during his spell in the side, which led to him cementing himself in Arsenal's first team the following season.

22 Joe Hart to Birmingham

Before becoming a key figure at Manchester City, as their number one when they won the Premier League for the first time in 2012, Joe Hart was loaned to Birmingham for the 2009/10 season.

His performances between the sticks helped Birmingham finish ninth in the league, with many seeing the Englishman as the best goalkeeper in the league that season.

Hart's impressive showing that season caught the attention of Arsene Wenger, who tried to bring the goalkeeper to Arsenal, but Man City had no interest in selling, and promoted him to the first team.

21 Andriy Shevchenko to AC Milan

We all know about Shevchenko's stint at AC Milan between 1999 and 2006, where he won the Champions League with the Italian giants before his big move to Chelsea.

However, fans often forget that two years after moving to the Premier League, Chelsea loaned the Ukranian striker back out to AC Milan.

Shevchenko struggled back in Italy though, where he failed to replicate the form that earned him his big move to England. Despite playing 18 games, Shevchenko failed to score in the Serie A...

20 Rodrigo to Bolton

Before making his mark at Valencia and later Leeds , Rodrigo was loaned to Bolton by Benfica for the 2010/11 season.

Just a youth prospect at the time, the Spanish forward did okay during his time in England, scoring once in 17 games, but it was clear that he had the potential to become a top player, which he went on to do.

19 Toby Alderweireld to Southampton

Before his transfer to Tottenham, Toby Alderweireld was loaned to Southampton by Atletico Madrid in 2014.

The Belgian defender showcased his abilities in the Premier League, starting at the back alongside Dejan Lovren. The pair had one of the best partnerships in the league that year, leading to high interest in Alderweireld's services.

Following his move to Southampton, Tottenham decided to bring the defender over from Madrid to London, where he'd go on to become a club legend thanks to his six-year spell at the club.

18 Steven Caulker to Liverpool

Before settling at QPR, Steven Caulker had a surprising loan spell at Liverpool in 2016, being one of Jurgen Klopp's first signings at the club.

What makes Caulker's spell at Anfield even more interesting is that, despite being a center-back, Klopp used the defender mainly as a substitute striker late on in games that his side were losing and trying to snatch a goal.

Just two years later, instead of signing Caulker on a short-term loan deal, Liverpool's big defender purchase of the 2018 January window was to bring Virgil van Dijk to the club for £75 million, which is as clear of an upgrade as you're likely to see.

17 Radamel Falcao to Man United & Chelsea

After making a name for himself at Atletico Madrid and Monaco, Radamel Falcao had less successful loan spells in the Premier League with Man United in 2014 and Chelsea the following year.

Despite his prior reputation, which saw him recognised as one of the game's top strikers, the Colombian striker struggled in the Premier League, scoring just five goals in two seasons across his time with both clubs.

16 James Milner to Swindon Town

Before becoming a Liverpool, Man City and Aston Villa legend, James Milner was loaned to Swindon Town by Leeds in 2003, the year after making his debut in the Premier League.

The versatile player made six appearances, providing invaluable experience early in his career, where he'd go on to play hundreds of games in the Premier League.

15 Kyle Walker to Aston Villa

Kyle Walker, who is arguably the best right-back in Premier League history, played for Aston Villa on loan in 2011 before earning his stellar reputation whilst at Tottenham and later Manchester City.

After his impressive stint at Villa, where he helped the side during the second half of the 2010/11 season, Tottenham were impressed and offered the Englishman a first-team spot the following season.

14 Daniel Sturridge to Bolton

Another impressive young talent, like Wilshere and Rodrigo, who was loaned out to Bolton.

Before becoming a Champions League winner with Liverpool and Chelsea, Daniel Sturridge was loaned to Bolton in 2011, where he really impressed.

The Englishman was in fantastic form for Bolton, scoring eight goals in just 12 games during his time on loan at the side, which earned him a move to Anfield shortly afterwards.

13 Danny Welbeck to Sunderland

Before his Man United breakthrough, Danny Welbeck was loaned to Sunderland for the 2010/11 season, with Sir Alex Ferguson wanting the striker to work on his development away from Old Trafford.

Welbeck enjoyed playing much more regularly, and even showed glimpses of his talent, where he scored six goals in 26 appearances that season.

The following year, Ferguson offered Welbeck significantly more game time, and he was part of the side a year later than went on to win the Premier League, before moving to Arsenal in 2014.

12 Kevin De Bruyne to Werder Bremen

Before blossoming at Wolfsburg, which earned him a big-money move to Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne was loaned to Werder Bremen by Chelsea in 2012.

The Belgian midfielder proved his worth by scoring ten goals in 34 appearances that year in the Bundesliga, showing that Chelsea did have a top talent on its books.

KDB later moved to Wolfsburg, where he improved even more, and later to Man City, where he's since gone on to become one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen,..

11 Ashley Cole to Crystal Palace

Before becoming a household name at Arsenal and Chelsea, and arguably the best left-back in Premier League history, Ashley Cole was loaned to Crystal Palace by Arsenal in 2000.

The left-back honed his skills at Selhurst Park, making 14 appearances for the side, before returning to Highbury.

10 Loic Remy to Newcastle

Before his Chelsea days, Loic Remy was loaned to Newcastle United by QPR in 2013, and did relatively well.

The French striker, who was a bit of a cult hero in the Premier League at the time, excelled in the North East, netting 14 goals in 26 appearances.

9 Fernando Torres to AC Milan

After struggling to recapture his form at Chelsea, two years after winning the Champions League, Fernando Torres was loaned to AC Milan in 2014.

He scored one goal in ten appearances for the Italian giants before making a permanent move back to Atletico Madrid, the club that he started his career at.

8 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Monaco

Before his prolific scoring runs at both Dortmund and Arsenal, Aubameyang was loaned to Monaco by AC Milan in 2010.

The striker scored two goals in 19 appearances during his short spell in Ligue 1, before really earning his reputation as one of the world's best players at Dortmund two years later.

7 Phillipe Coutinho to Espanyol

Before turning heads at Liverpool and Barcelona, and becoming one of the world's most expensive players, Philippe Coutinho had a successful loan stint at Espanyol from Inter Milan in 2012.

His five goals in 16 appearances in La Liga highlighted his potential, and served as a reminder that despite not playing regularly, the Brazilian magician was one for the future.

6 John Terry to Nottingham Forest

Seen as a one-club man, John Terry has actually played for a club other than Chelsea during his career.

Before becoming a legend at Stamford Bridge, where he led the side to multiple league titles and one Champions League, Terry had a brief loan spell at Nottingham Forest in 2000.

The then up-and-coming star made six appearances, gaining valuable first-team experience, which would go on to see him become the best defender in Premier League history.