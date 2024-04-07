Highlights Etihad Stadium's evolution includes a £300m north stand expansion with new facilities like a sky bar & hotel.

The Etihad Stadium has consistently evolved since opening back in July 2002. It was opened for the Commonwealth Games and was promptly converted to Manchester City's home stadium a year later. It was originally called the City of Manchester Stadium, but it was renamed the Etihad Stadium back in 2011 due to sponsorship reasons.

The first redevelopment plans took place in 2013 and were completed by Populous at a construction cost of around £50 million. This extended the stands behind both ends of the ground and increased commercial areas inside the stadium. Redeveloping the north stand will complement the work completed on the south stand in 2015.

North Stand Timeline

Date Event Late 2022 Manchester City announce that they are looking to expand other areas of the Etihad Stadium, following the south stand redevelopment project. February/March 2023 Consultation with fan groups and the local community to discuss the best options for stadium redevelopment. July 2023 Redevelopment plans for the north stand are approved by Manchester City Council's planning and highways committee. August 2023 The club store outside the north stand is demolished, and construction work begins to expand the second tier of the stand by over 6,000 seats. The project includes significant expansion of commercial and hospitality facilities, notably a 3,000 capacity fan zone and a stadium roof-walk experience. The construction cost of the project is around £300 million.

Design of New North Stand

Manchester City announced plans last year to expand the north stand at the Etihad Stadium. The expansion will provide an additional 7,900 seats in the upper tier, which will take the capacity of the stadium up to nearly 62,000.

The redevelopment of the north stand is similar to the work completed in the south stand a few years ago. Back in December 2013, City received planning permission for the renovation of the south stand. This started in April 2014, providing a third level above the existing two lower tiers, increasing the capacity by 6,250 people.

Facilities in this part of the stadium were also significantly revamped with the introduction of commercial and hospitality areas. The South Stand project was completed in time for the start of the 2015/16 season, with Laing O'Rourke operating as the main contractor. It is worth noting that the renovation of the north stand will significantly increase the size of the second tier, whereas the south stand will add a new third tier on top of the existing two tiers. The new facilities in the renovated North Stand will be as follows:

Sky bar overlooking the pitch

Stadium roof walk experience

Fan zone (3,000 capacity)

New club shop

New museum

400-bed hotel

Food and drink outlets.

Included in the North Stand expansion plans is the building of new hospitality and commercial facilities on the Etihad campus, such as a new fan zone, a sky bar overlooking the pitch, and a new 400-bed hotel. The hotel will be a nine-storey building which will have 391 bedrooms and an additional 10 suites. This will help to improve the fan experience at the stadium, which has been selected as one of the host venues for UEFA Euro 2028. This competition will take place in venues across the UK & Ireland.

A stadium roof-walk experience will accompany the sky bar at the top of a new eight-storey building. Populous, who won approval to redevelop the north stand, also created a similar roof-walk experience when they were in charge of designing the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which opened in 2019. At Tottenham's new stadium, fans can look over the London skyline at the top of the south stand, which is 46.8 metres above the pitch. Populous are looking to recreate a similar experience as part of the Etihad Stadium plans.

When the plans were officially announced back in August 2023, Manchester City released the following synopsis of the redevelopment (via Manchester City FC), "Over the next three years we will be developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium.

"Our plans include several connected all-weather facilities, fully integrated into the stadium, centred around an expanded North Stand with one larger, single upper tier above the existing lower tier, increasing capacity to over 60,000.

"A covered City Square fan zone, with capacity for 3,000 people and a wide variety of food and drink outlets, a new club shop, museum, workspace and a 400-bed hotel will also be constructed.

Populous' redevelopment of this section of the ground is part of the wider revamp of the Etihad Campus in the surrounding areas of the football stadium. This includes the building of the Co-op Live arena on the campus, which will host music and entertainment events. Construction work began on the Co-op Live arena in 2021, and it is now set to open in April 2024. In the first month of opening, the arena will host 25 events, including live performances from comedian, Peter Kay on April 23 and 24. The capacity of the new facility is 23,500, and it has 32 bars and restaurants, alongside 12 lounges inside. Populous senior principal Mike Trice said (via Dezeen):

For Populous, it is extremely exciting to witness the development of this project, located just a stone's throw away from another of our projects, the Co-op Live arena. These ambitious ventures represent two of Manchester's greatest loves — football and music, and will bring significant benefits to the local area by drawing in visitors and delivering further regeneration.

In the final months of 2022, City's plans to renovate the north stand accelerated as they announced that they were exploring various options for expansion in that part of the ground. In the first few months of 2023, conversations with the main fan groups and the local community began to take place. In July 2023, the proposals for the north stand and other fan facilities on the Etihad Campus were approved by the council. This prompted the demolition of the City Store just outside the north stand. Following this, work began on the new stand in autumn 2023 and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

@RealTolmie is a Manchester City insider who posts updates about the club on X.com (formerly Twitter). He posted the following update on April 2, 2024. If this update is correct, then City will be well ahead of the provisional timeline that they set back in August 2023.

Construction Cost

Following the approval from the Manchester City Council's planning and highways committee on July 27, 2023, the club pushed ahead with the expansion plans for the Etihad Stadium that will cost around £300 million. Replacing the club store that has now been demolished will be an eight-storey building with a new club shop and ticket office on the first floor.

On level two there will be a new museum, which will be directly linked to the new areas in the north stand. On the upper levels there will be experiences such as the sky bar and the stadium roof-walk. The £300 million project has already begun, which has led to a temporary reduction in the capacity of the north stand.

Local media outlets have estimated that the investment from Manchester City will provide significant economic benefits to the Manchester community. This includes a £70 million injection into the Greater Manchester economy each year, as well as an additional 1,795 full-time jobs. This number could reach 3,000 in future years when casual shifts and part-time workers are accounted for.

Changes to Etihad Campus during Redevelopment

While the construction workers continue on the North Stand expansion, there will be changes in terms of travel to the stadium and campus for supporters. This includes reduced capacity on the Orange Car Park outside the stadium, although the Metrolink service will remain the same throughout the season.

Also, there is a new walking route from the northern side of the stadium while the construction work takes place. On their club website, City said (via Manchester City FC): "As a result of the construction at the North end of the Stadium there is a new walking route, approximately 400 metres long around the compound. Fans entering the Stadium from Joe Mercer Way are advised the walk to the North East area of the Stadium is around 250 metres and around 150 metres to the North West area."