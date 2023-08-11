Highlights FM12 accurately predicted the success of players like Casemiro and Marco Verratti, who have become top stars in real life.

Some players, like Khouma Babacar and Jano Ananidze, were highly rated in FM but failed to achieve the predicted success in their careers.

Wellington Nem was once a must-buy in FM but encountered numerous setbacks and never reached his potential in real life.

Football Manager as a series usually get it right – they've predicted heaps of footballers’ glittering careers.

Worldwide superstars like Neymar, Romelu Lukaku and Gareth Bale were all household names in the iconic franchise well before they broke into the mainstream. For every young player who Sports Interactive, the gaming company that produces the FM series, rightly rate highly, there are several who do not make the grace. In some cases, these highly-rated youngsters fade into absolute obscurity.

Here at GiveMeSport Towers, we have scoured the annals of every FM blog post, message board and article from the past and even re-downloaded and booted up some old games, all so you don’t have to. We’re trying to find those forgotten names that will make the most ardent FM player give a warm, nostalgic sigh. Some made it, some did not.

Gareth Bale was a definite FM wonderkid during his time at Southampton.

Whether they made it in the real world or not, for countless FM fanatics, these players created timeless memories and became legends in their own, niche right.

1 How have we put this list together?

To qualify for this list, the players in question had to meet certain stipulations. We are looking specifically at FM12, so the players in question will be of a certain age. They must also fulfil at least one of the following criteria:

Be discussed on more than one online source as a tidy player to sign.

Have the potential to reach world-class status during any FM edition.

Have a media description of ‘wonderkid’ at the start of any game.

So, let the nostalgia set in. How many of these beasts did you buy back in the day? Were you a part of the budding FM community? We've also sought help and support from TransferMarkt, who have put together a detailed database of all of the player's stats mentioned in this list. Come and take a trip down memory lane.

2 Khouma Babacar

Khouma Babacar was a regular at Fiorentina at 17 - here he is eyeing up a ball vs. a fresh-faced Leonardo Bonucci

Current club: FC Copenhagen

Position: Centre-forward

Career Goals: 118

Career Assists: 30

Starting our list we have a player who was described by Reddit user u/phynicks as ‘Drogba on steroids’. A firm favourite from between FM10 and 12, this beast had physical and technical attributes for days. 15 finishing, 16 heading and 14 jumping - all at age 17 - was enough for droves of FM fanatics to take a punt on the Senegalese.

Check out this relic from 2011 of Babacar scoring a ridiculous bicycle kick in a Fiorentina U21 match.

In real life, Babacar gained fame at Fiorentina. He plied his trade across Italy before heading to Turkey for Alanyaspor. In recent years, Babacar has won the Danish league title with current side FC Copenhagen. Not a disastrous career by any measure, but the Senegal forward certainly never hit the heights that FM predicted he would.

3 Casemiro

A jubilant 19-year-old Casemiro scores against Santos, 2012

Current club: Manchester United

Position: Defensive midfield

Career Goals: 50

Career Assists: 48

Here is one that FM got spot on.

Before he won five European Cups for Real Madrid, before he picked up over 70 Brazil caps, and before he made the European move, Casemiro was a bright-eyed defensive midfielder in his native São Paulo.

As a youngster on FM, Casemiro was an absolute must-buy. He could be purchased around the £4 million mark - a steal for a player that Manchester United plumped over £60 million for in 2022.

Famed for his all-around attribute spread, Casemiro had it all. Unlike many of the players featured on this list, Casemiro made the correct choices at the right times in his career. He moved to Real Madrid for around €5million and the rest is history.

4 Václav Kadlec

Vaclav Kadlec celebrates scoring for Sparta Prague vs. CSKA Moscow in 2010.

Current club: Retired

Position: Centre-forward

Career Goals: 77

Career Assists: 32

A tale as old as the beautiful game itself. A young, bright star whose career is tragically hampered by a string of injuries - Václav Kadlec is the epitome of unlucky. The youngest-ever goalscorer for the Czech national team and Czech Talent of the Year 2010 aged only 20, Kadlec had the world at his feet. He was the star of his boyhood club Sparta Prague with whom he won the Czech First League in 2010.

He was a regular for so many forward lines across FM11 and 12. Kadlec was a natural poacher - a real goalmouth striker – but a series of nasty injuries, including a persistent knee problem and a fractured skull meant his playing career was cut short. He retired aged 31 after his final season in the Czech second tier. Just a huge shame all around.

5 Jano Ananidze

Jano was turning out regularly for club and country at age 16.

Current club: Retired

Position: Attacking midfield

Career Goals: 37

Career Assists: 28

A real ‘capital W’ Wonderkid. This one hurts. Jano – as he was eponymously known throughout his short playing career – was tipped for superstardom by pundits across Europe. Just a few days after his 17th birthday, Jano scored in the infamous Moscow derby win between Lokomotiv and Spartak Moscow.

A genuine generational Georgian attacking midfielder, he was tearing the Russian Premier League up as a teenager.

In the 2010 edition of Football Manager, Jano was regarded as a must-buy for any ambitious club in Europe. Online message boards, like this relic from 2009 started by Suggy33, were salivating over the Eastern European.

Fast forward to 2023, Jano is an absolute unknown. He played in Russia, Cyprus and his native Georgia before a persistent knee injury forced him to retire at the age of 30. What could have been if he’d got a big Champions League move or staved off the fitness issues, we will never know.

This a short reminder of the ability of the freakish Georgian.

6 Marco Verratti

Verratti is known for his range of passing as well as his determined tackling

Current Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Position: Central midfield

Career Goals: 13

Career Assists: 72

A prodigal talent that FM spotted early on, Marco Verratti has been at the top of his game for over a decade. Starring for Pescara as a teenager before making a hugely successful move to PSG, the Italian midfielder has always been highly rated in football.

Pescara won the 2011-12 Serie B, thanks largely to Verratti's self-assured and ageless performances for which he won the Bravo Award, an award given to the best young player in Europe. As a midfield anchor, the team relied upon his ability, and he didn't let them down.

The diminutive midfielder has since won nine Ligue 1 titles, a Champions League runners-up medal and a UEFA European Championship medal with Italy in 2020.

Earning 55 Italian caps is no mean feat, and Verratti has certainly lived up to his early wonderkid billing.

7 Lacina Traoré

Lacina Traore absolutely dwarfs his opponents in a Europa League match vs. Udinese in 2012.

Current club: Free agent (Last club: Varzim SC)

Position: Centre-forward

Career Goals: 80

Career Assists: 32

Who remembers this 6’8” beast? Providing a double whammy of nostalgia, we have Ivorian giant Lacina Traoré. Not only has the player himself descended into obscurity, but the club which made him famous no longer exists.

Anzhi Makhachkala, the aforementioned team, were lightyears ahead of their time. Oil-rich and oligarch-owned years before that was commonplace in world football, this Russian side went from obscure to obscene within months back in 2011. They made Samuel Eto’o the world’s highest-paid player, and bought Traoré, creatively nicknamed ‘The Big Tree’ due to his stature, to play alongside him.

After a series of budget cuts, sanctions, relegations and financial irregularities, Anzhi were stripped of their license by the Russian Football Union. Fascinating, incredible and tragic all at once, the club’s turmoil somewhat mirrors that of the player.

Check out this short documentary on the meteoric rise and catastrophic fall of Traore's club Anzhi.

Unsurprisingly, Traoré was a demon in the air and bagged an impressive 31 goals in his three seasons in Russia. Bought by Monaco in 2014, he had a series of unsuccessful loans, including a solitary, forgettable appearance for Everton, before playing in Romania, Turkey and the Portuguese lower divisions.

As of Summer 2023, the 33-year-old was without a club.

8 Erick Torres

A recently turned 18-year-old Erick Torres celebrates scoring for boyhood club Chivas, 2011.

Current club: Guanacasteca (Costa Rica)

Position: Centre-forward

Career Goals: 88

Career Assists: 28

Consulting this thread from NeoSeeker from the innocent early 2010s, many were in agreement at the time that Erick Torres was the one. In 2011, every powerhouse around Europe was linked with the Mexican forward, nicknamed ‘El Cubo’ due to his large, cuboid-shaped head. Interesting.

He could have had his choice of Champions League club to move to. Instead, Torres opted for the MLS. It was this decision that ultimately sealed his fate as a forgotten wonderkid. Touted as ‘the next Chicharito’, Torres went through torrid goal droughts and confidence bouts as he fell down the American soccer system. His two USL (USA’s second tier) teams, Orange County SC and Las Vegas Lights FC both opted out of resigning him after a year.

Torres's career's high watermark was this stunning bicycle kick for Chivas USA in 2012.

Rather tragically, he now plays for Costa Rican side A.D. Guanacasteca – even the most fervent Football Manager player would struggle to recognise this club. Erick Torres, however, will be fondly remembered in FM circles.

9 Wellington Nem

Fluminense's Wellington Nem at the height of his wonderkid status, 2012

Current club: EC Vitoria

Position: Right winger

Career Goals: 34

Career Assists: 29

Were you even an early 2010s FM player if you didn’t either sign or get torn up by Wellington Nem? Nem’s profile exploded over FM12 and 13. So much so that he went from obscure unknown to a Football Manager must-buy.

Following a meteoric rise in popularity, coupled with some tidy technical ability and a ludicrously high ceiling, FM players clamoured for the Brazilian’s signature. A release clause around the €8million mark made the 19-year-old forward a relatively cheap option for most UCL clubs. His potential ability made him un-unsignable for several FM editions. So, what happened to him in real life?

A lot was expected of Nem, who played only 140 minutes in his first campaign in Ukraine – scoring just one. This was mostly down to injury, though it was clear something was amiss for the Brazilian. The following seasons saw more of the same – nothing seemed to work. Following two loan moves back to his native Brazil, he moved to his home nation permanently in 2021 – failing to make a single appearance in the Brazilian top flight for Fortaleza.

A player who seemed to be cursed, Wellington Nem never got near the heights that his teenage wonderkid status promised.