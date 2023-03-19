Football Manager 2023 is a game that relies on the player having a very strong formation, as well as good tactics, and we can reveal what we believe to be one of the best formations and tactics following the latest update.

FM23 is loved by many football fans and even inspires some to look towards a career in football management/coaching.

Updates which developers bring to the game are essential to keep an eye on, as they can cause certain tactics to not be as strong as they used to be, and this adds some more difficulty to FM23 and more complexity.

So, without further ado, let's reveal what our favourite formation and tactics are right now to use in Football Manager 2023.

FM 23 Best Tactics to use right now

Formation: 4-2-3-1 (DM, AM, Wide)

This formation is loved by us and many Football Manager players and this is due to it being one which leaves you strong in midfield and on the wing. It also has a lot of flexibility as the midfield can be moved around depending on how attacking or defensive you want to be. It is perfect for keeping the intensity and the familiarity high during games as well should you move the positions around slightly.

It is up to you what role you set the players, but we love the striker being an advanced forward, with one inverted winger, one inverted forward, an anchor and a ball-winning midfielder. In defence, your full-backs are wing-backs and the other two defenders are ball-playing defenders.

Tactics

Mentality - Positive

Having your players have a positive mentality, means they will try to dominate possession, but also not leave themselves open for the counter-attack and this benefits you both when trying to score and also when defending.

In Possession - Slightly more direct passing, pass into space, play out of defence, higher tempo

With these in-possession tactics, your team will try and move to ball up the pitch as quickly as possible and combined with the in-transition tactics which you will see shortly, makes you a huge threat when counter-attacking.

In Transition - Take short kicks, distribute to centre-backs and full-backs, counter, counter-press

These in transition tactics are great but only work well if you have a defence and goalkeeper that have great passing stats. By taking short kicks and distributing to the defence, they can suck in the opposition attack and then the high tempo in possession stats will see you create a lot of space.

Out of Possession - Higher defensive line, high press more often, prevent short GK distribution, step up more

These out-of-possession stats almost make defending feel like an attack as you give the opposition barely anytime to think or breathe. This is especially great for matches when you play opposition which does not have as good a reputation as your team.

Football Manager 2023 job history

GiveMeSport's FM23 save was with Crystal Palace, and as you can see from the image above, we have been able to win a trophy in all seasons so far (it is halfway through the last season).

The competitions that have been won are the Carabao Cup, Europa Conference League and Europa League. These tactics and formations have seen the Eagles comfortably battle for the top four every season.