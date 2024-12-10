Quick Links Gegenpress Mentality Simulation

Football Manager 2024 (FM24) is one of the most popular football simulation games on the market right now. Part of that is due to the player's ability to get as close as possible to emulating real-life coaches in the virtual world. It has even been used by young managers as inspiration to start their careers with systems in the game.

Tactics are a huge factor towards success on FM as the difference between glory and failure can often be in the tactical setup of the team. With so many different formations and play styles available to choose from, along with a plethora of customisation options to enable players to set up their team in whatever way they see fit - there's plenty of opportunity to build a system capable of beating anyone, or indeed quite the opposite. This can especially be challenging for new players trying to familiarise themselves with the game.

A 4-2-3-1 Gegenpress has long been a popular choice of formation for FM players, due to its simplicity and the style of play being easy on the eye for players. The system guarantees goals and a 'plug-and-play system', where the players can work around instructions given to them with ease due to the way that the tactic works. Using this can often be a surefire way to success, and is often seen as one of the best tactical styles you can use in the game. With that said, let's break down the 4-2-3-1 gegenpress, with a full explanation of how you can use it to take you to glory in Football Manager 2024.

3 Gegenpress

Two defensive midfielders

A tried and tested formation is what we believe to be the best in FM24, being a classic 4-2-3-1 Gegenpress system. This formation allows you to play on the front foot and take the game to your opposition with plenty of attacking options to overload defences. It also offers defensive stability, with those two midfielders in a defensive shape protecting the back four. This system can work well if you like to play similarly to how Liverpool did under Jurgen Klopp - with high intensity and an extremely high work rate. Your players should have no trouble at all familiarizing themselves with this system, and it allows versatility in the players involved, and the roles that you can use, as you may want to switch to a slightly more defensive outlook for a more challenging fixture, with the default system being suited to attacking play.

The roles of the players are relatively simple, but this simplicity is rewarded by ruthless efficiency, rather than using more specialist roles. This can especially be of use in lower-league saves, where a simple system tends to benefit weaker players. As such, we've gone for two full-backs instead of wing-backs, with two ball-playing defenders. In midfield, we've got two defensive midfielders, with an attacking midfielder, two inside forwards and an advanced forward, and this should ensure plenty of goals, as well as a defensively rigid system.

2 Mentality

Attacking

Football Manager 2024 rewards an aggressive approach, so we have gone for an attacking system that will allow plenty of players to get forward for each attack. This can allow you to beat opponents purely by overloading their defences, while high pressing should mean you can force the other team into errors. For more difficult games, you can drop back into a positive mentality. If you would prefer a more cautious approach, this can help to nullify the chances of being countered, with so many players pushing forward at every opportunity. This is where your players in support roles can help, as they will do their job depending on the mentality you choose, so you don't have to worry about shifting your system around.

In Possession

With the roles you are using in this tactic, you have two inside forwards as your wingers, so you're not focusing heavily on wing play. As such, having your attacking width 'fairly narrow' will allow those players to cut inside at most opportunities. Pairing this with underlap left and right will help too. As you are using a gegenpress system, you will try to have as much of the ball as possible, and so short, quick passing will be key to the success of your tactic. In this system, we have therefore chosen 'play out of defence', and 'focus play down both the left and right', to enable play to be built out from your defence to your midfield - instead of pumping it long to your attackers. We've also gone for a 'slightly higher' tempo, to suit your gegenpress system, but also bear in mind that this may tire out your players more quickly.

In Transition

More of the same here, as the system relies on quick build-up plays and recovery to function properly. As such, we have gone for 'counter-press' when possession has been lost, to attempt to win the ball back as quickly as possible, by trying to force the opposition into a mistake. Alongside this, choose counter when possession has been won to quickly get onto the front foot, and try to overload your opponent's defence. Telling your goalkeeper to distribute quickly, and roll it out will also suit this system, as it will match the rest of your team's mentality to move the ball quickly and efficiently.

Out of Possession

Here we find the instructions for your team when you don't have possession of the ball. Start by setting your line of engagement to 'high press' and your defensive line to 'higher'. This allows you to essentially defend from the front, with the quick pressing that you have started to set up with your earlier instructions, you can pressurise the opponent's defence by starting higher up the pitch. Setting your defensive line to high can leave you vulnerable to a ball in behind, but comes with the benefits of catching teams offside far more often, and having your defence as a crucial part of the function of the team setup. Setting 'trigger press' to 'much more often' and turning on 'prevent short GK distribution' will enable your attackers to put extreme pressure on the goalkeeper, forcing them to go long instead of playing out from the back themselves. The remainder of the instructions on this screen are down to player preference, but we think that choosing 'Get Stuck In' and 'Invite Crosses' are best for this system.

1 Simulation

5 trophies won, nearly 250 goals scored

Manchester City have had unprecedented success under Pep Guardiola, including 2022/23's record-breaking treble, but this system has done even better - winning five of the six trophies City participated in across the season, scoring an insane 249 goals in all competitions. Of course, success to this degree depends on managing one of the world's best clubs - if you are managing a club without players like Erling Haaland or Kevin de Bruyne - two of the three best players on Football Manager 2024 - you might not quite win five trophies - but you should still have plenty of success anyway.

The only trophy City didn't win in our simulation was the FA Cup - although the club did make the final - only to lose after extra time to Aston Villa. However, Erling Haaland scored an astonishing 79 goals as the team won the quintuple and picked up 21 assists, equalling an incredible total of 100 goal contributions. Kevin de Bruyne also chipped in with 35 goals, with Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden netting 20+ each, as the club dominated all competitions. City scored so many goals that a staggering nine players racked up 30 or more goal contributions, including Ballon d'Or winning defensive midfielder Rodri, and Kyle Walker, who picked up a remarkable 24 assists in all competitions.

Manchester City Players With 30+ Goal Contributions in All Competitions Using 4-2-3-1 Gegenpress Tactic Player Goals Assists Erling Haaland 79 21 Kevin de Bruyne 35 29 Julian Alvarez 29 10 Phil Foden 20 14 Jeremy Doku 18 13 Bernardo Silva 17 21 Jack Grealish 12 21 Rodri 10 20 Kyle Walker 6 24

The club even achieved a century of points again in the Premier League, this time racking up 102 points with 33 wins in 38 games, and won another Champions League title, with a 3-1 victory over German outfit RB Leipzig in the final. Other highlights across the season include a thumping 8-0 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup 5th Round, and a 9-1 demolition of Brazilian giants Fluminense in the Club World Cup final.

With such domination, it is clear that this system works very well in FM24. City's team is already dominant, but this level of success is challenging to achieve with just any tactic, so it's clear that this system works well at the top level. You may struggle to replicate this success at a club with a lesser squad existing, but it should certainly set you on your way to success very quickly.