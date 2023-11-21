Highlights Football Manager 2024 is one of the best games around, but having to compete against financial superpowers is challenging.

From Europe to South America, there are a plethora of talented bargain buys at your disposal.

You don't have to pay an expensive fee to sign a strong player; they're just not premium!

Football Manager 2024 is finally in full swing and – once again – it is considered one of the best sports games of the year. It continually amazes fans with its detail, tactical awareness and quality every single year. In fact, it's so good you expect it every year.

This year it's formed as one of the most polished sports games of all time, with everything from updated set-piece tactics, new leagues (say hello to the Japanese league), improved graphics and the consistent joy - and disappointment - of a final-day match to win the title.

However, in a world of financial wealth and power, it is often challenging to find the right players to fit your team. After all, transfer records are broken every transfer window and fighting a cheap option to compete with that is challenging. Clubs are unable to match the financial wealth of state-owned clubs, most notably Manchester City and Newcastle.

Due to this, these 20 players are all available for under £15 million in the first summer window, helping you fix your squad without spending a fortune on the world's best footballers.

Ranking Name Position Club Average Price 1. Oumar Solet CB RB Salzburg £7m-£10m 2. Ricardo Rodriguez LB Torino £5m 3. Youssouf Fofana DM Monaco £10m-£12m 4. Thiago Almada AM Atalanta £10m-£12m 5. Yaser Asprilla RW Watford £13m-£17m 6. Justin Bijlow GK Feyenoord £12m-£16m 7. Marko Grujic DM Porto £8m-£10m 8. Josh Doig LB Hellas Verona £11m-£14m 9. Lewis Ferguson CM Bologna £6m-£9m 10. Oscar Mingueza RB Celta Vigo £8m-£10m 11. Wissam Ben Yedder ST Monaco £10m-£12m 12. Donny van de Beek CM Man United £12m 13. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic GK Torino £5m-£7m 14. Johan Bakayoko RW PSV £8m-£11m 15. Amadou Haïdara CM RB Leipzig £9m-£12m 16. Marcos Leonardo ST Santos £8m-£13m 17. Hugo Cuypers ST Gent £6m 18. Jonathan Rowe RW Norwich £12m-£16m 19. Youcef Atal RB Nice £8m-£10m 20. Kerem Akturkoglu LW Galatasaray £11m-£13m

20 Kerem Akturkoglu

When Galatasaray beat Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford, it broke the headlines. Everyone was talking about it as pressure on Erik ten Hag increased. However, what you might not know is that Kerem Akturkoglu scored the equaliser that night. In Football Manager 2024, he is one of the best budget options if you're managing a Premier League team. With modest wage expectations and spectacular pace, he has all the qualities to make an impact on a midtable side. At 24 years old, you can even make a profit as well on him, which is even better if you're struggling financially.

19 Youcef Atal

Players of EA Sports FC 24 - and previous iterations of FIFA - will know Youcef Atal well. He consistently received special cards and seemed to be one of the most overpowered players in the game. Of course, in Football Manager he is not as overpowered, yet he still possesses some key qualities to make an impact on your team. He's well-rounded, allowing him to play anywhere from right-wing to right-back and - as he only costs no more than £10 million - he might be the perfect squad player if you fight on the domestic and European front.

18 Jonathan Rowe

James Maddison made a name for himself at Norwich, eventually joining Leicester in 2018. Max Aarons also shone for the Canaries, leading to a move to Premier League regulars Bournemouth. However, it now looks like it is Jonathan Rowe's chance to make a name for himself. He's only young, but he has all the qualities to shine in the Championship. Yet, because he's playing in the second tier of English football, he's a cheap option, with Norwich unable to match the financial power of Premier League clubs. His 16 acceleration stands out in particular in this year's game!

17 Hugo Cuypers

Hugo Cuypers isn't exactly the most well-known name in football. Well, that's not exactly surprising. After all, he plays in Belgium and isn't breaking European records every week. However, he scored 27 goals for Gent last season, including a goal against West Ham in the Conference League. With 14 finishing and heading to showcase his talent in the air, Cuypers might be one of the best buys on this year's game, with a fee of around £5 million expected. Whether you're in the Premier League or fighting for survival in Europe, the Belgian might be a worthwhile addition to your squad.

16 Marcos Leonardo

Brazil seems to produce a new wonderkid every week. Yet, it's not exactly surprising, with a football nearly found in every square foot in the country. From the white beaches of Rio to the Amazon Rainforest, football is life in the South American country. Marcos Leonardo is the next name to make a name for himself in football. Currently, at Santos, he has all the qualities to make a major move to Europe, with the world's best clubs consistently scouting him. He's available for a cheap price in FM24. However, that means you will face stiff competition to sign him!

15 Amadou Haïdara

Amadou Haïdara has been going under the radar throughout his career. Currently plying his trade for Red Bull Leipzig, the midfielder is talented on and off the ball, allowing him to make key movements across the pitch. In fact, he's played over 100 times for the German club, alongside playing for Mali 35 times. In FM24, he's available for a rough fee of £10 million, which - considering he is an incredibly well-balanced midfielder - could be seen as the steal of the century. Of course, he's not great for the likes of Barcelona, but if you want to get into Europe, he might be the player to get.

14 Johan Bakayoko

When Johan Bakayoko rejected Brentford in the summer, there was a sense of shock. Why would a player reject a move to a Premier League regular, especially when there's the opportunity to live in London? However, it showed his levels of confidence in himself, knowing a major move to a European giant could be just around the corner. Yet, in FM24, where you can swoop in at any given time, now is your chance to sign the winger before a major club jumps in. He's got the stats to back his - relatively cheap - price tag of £15 million, especially considering his age of 20!

13 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Know the name Vanja Milinkovic-Savic? Well, it's probably because he is the younger brother of former Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The midfielder moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer, ending any hopes of playing for one of Europe's biggest clubs. However, that dream is not over for Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, knowing the goalkeeper has all the qualities to compete. For a price region of £5 million to £10 million, you get a player capable of playing for any midtable European club - and at the age of 26, he still has a handful of years in his prime.

12 Donny van de Beek

When Donny van de Beek shone for Ajax in the 2019 Champions League knockout stages, everyone thought he would be one of the generation's best midfielders. After all, he scored in the semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur. A subsequent move to Manchester United followed, with the expectations that he would dominate the league. However, the fairytale did not have the dream ending, quickly turning into a nightmare at the 'Theatre of Dreams'. Now he is without a regular spot at the club, allowing you to swoop in and sign the Dutchman for a price of around £12 million in FM24.

11 Wissam Ben Yedder

Wissam Ben Yedder has given nightmares to gamers before. Known for his agility, dribbling and finishing, the Frenchman has everything to his game to dominate. In reality, it's a frightening prospect. Despite his age, Ben Yedder is still a striker to fear in Football Manager 2024. With 16 finishing and 16 dribbling, his talent is clear. Yet it doesn't stop there, with one of the best first touches in the world making him a continuous threat in the final third. Mainly due to his age, he can be brought for around £10 million, but you'll still get a few years with him before he declines.

10 Oscar Mingueza

Celta Vigo have been one of the most consistent teams in Spanish football over the years, but they never quite reach the heights of the Champions League. It means they struggle to keep their star players, most notably Gabri Veiga in the summer. Oscar Mingueza might be the next person to add to that list, with the Spanish right-back having all the qualities to shine in FM24. His work rate of 16, tackling of 15 and teamwork of 15 tick the boxes for what you want from a wing-back, especially if you play aggressive football on this year's game.

9 Lewis Ferguson

Kickstarting the Scottish section in this list, Lewis Ferguson is one of the most well-rounded budget midfielders in the world. Plying his trade for Bologna, he is the perfect box-to-box midfielder for your team, especially if you're considered a midtable side in a major European league. Formerly of Aberdeen, very few Scottish players play in the Serie A, but it can lead to major things. Most recently, Aaron Hickey left Bologna to join Brentford; it wouldn't be out of the question for Ferguson to do the same in Football Manager 2024. The Scottish takeover could be just around the corner.

8 Josh Doig

Josh Doig continues that takeover and - currently playing for Helles Verona - the left-back is considered one of the most promising defenders in the world. He's a name synonymous with Football Manager players in recent years, most notably for his pace along the flanks. This year his pace of 16 and acceleration of 15 is joined by impressive tackling (13) and technique (12). For a fee of around £15 million, you get a left-back that could easily make you a profit in the coming years - or he might take you to the heights of the Champions League.

7 Marko Grujic

It's part of the weirdness and beauty of football when you realise Marko Grujic was Jürgen Klopp's first signing at Liverpool. Yes, we know it's crazy to think about, but - although Grujic did not kick on, unlike the German manager - he is still playing for one of Europe's most famous teams, Porto. With 16 aggression and 16 composure, he epitomises a well-rounded defensive midfielder, whilst his price tag of £10 million makes him one of the best value-for-money options in the world, especially if you need squad depth to compete in multiple competitions in FM24.

6 Justin Bijlow

Goalkeepers are key to success in Football Manager 2024. Capable of saving a last-minute strike or even starting attacks, the modern-day goalkeeper has to be well-rounded, especially with his ability on the ball. Justin Bijlow's 14 passing epitomises this, whilst his price tag of £15 million makes him a fairly priced option in the world of crazy football transfers. The Dutchman has always waited for that major move; now might be the time. With injuries seemingly more common in FM24, it might even be a clever idea to buy Bijlow as a backup goalkeeper - even if you're a major European club!

5 Yaser Asprilla

A name synonymous with Football Manager 2023 players. Yaser Asprilla is a player with a point to prove, but after Watford's success at nurturing João Pedro, Richarlison and Ismaïla Sarr, it would be surprising to see Asprilla add to this list. The youngster already has well-rounded attacking stats at the age of 19, making him a bargain option at a fee of around £15 million. There's pressure on Watford to gain promotion if he does stay around, knowing the longer they stay in the Championship, the more likely it is they lose Asprilla for a fee below their believed value.

4 Thiago Almada

Thiago Almada was a member of Argentina’s squad at the 2022 World Cup. Argentina dramatically won the final on penalties - after one of the greatest 120 minutes of football of all time - and in doing so, Almada became the first active MLS player to win a World Cup. The 22-year-old was named in the MLS team of the season as well. Now he is destined for a move away from the MLS, as Europe beckons for the Argentine. You'll have to move quick for him, knowing there will be stiff competition, but - for £15 million - he will be one of the best options around.

3 Youssouf Fofana

Monaco have produced their fair share of world-class players over the years. Most recently, Kylian Mbappé springs to mind, but the team on the Mediterranean coast also produced Aurelien Tchouameni - eventually selling him to Real Madrid for over £100 million. However, French star Youssouf Fofana is still at the club despite consistent departures, and for a price tag of around £10 million, he has everything you need from a midfielder. Unsurprisingly, he's caught the interest of Premier League clubs, so if you want to sign him in FM24, you'll have to be smart and make your move quickly.

2 Ricardo Rodriguez

Ricardo Rodriguez; everyone knows the name, right? Once one of the most consistent players in the Bundesliga, Rodriguez is now playing for Torino, aiming to replicate the feat in Serie A. 111 appearances for his country, Switzerland, epitomises his talent and work rate, whilst his desire to always play makes him one of the most reliable players around. He's been famous on Football Manager ever since he joined Wolfsburg in 2012 - and now, once again, you have the chance to sign him. He'll only cost £5 million, with wages of around £40k per week, so the time to sign the left-back is here.

1 Oumar Solet

Last, but not least, Oumar Solet is one of the most reliable young centre-backs in the world. He's been plying his trade for Red Bull Salzburg since 2020, but now is his chance to step up to a major European club. For a fee of around £7 million to £10 million, you can sign a defender who has the ability to start for the majority of Premier League clubs. With 13 tackling and an impressive jumping reach (16), it seems like an easy decision to sign the defender, especially when you realise he is capable of being a ball-playing defender with his 14 passing.

