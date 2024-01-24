Highlights Football Manager 2024 offers extensive detail and allows players to analyse and fine-tune their teams like real-life scouts.

Football Manager 2024 is one of the most detailed sports games in the world. It might not have the graphics - unlike one of its main competitors, EA Sports FC 24 - but it makes up for it with detail in almost every league in the world. As one of the most polished games in the world, it has detail that expands on every single page. You can analyse players just like a scout or performance analyst in real life, allowing you to fine-tune your team to meticulous detail.

However, if you are just stepping into the world of Football Manager, it might seem confusing. There's so much detail - which is perfect for hardcore gamers - but it can be overwhelming if you don't understand the basics. Even choosing a team can be a struggle, particularly if you don't have a favoured club. You can choose from the state-owned wealth of Newcastle United and Manchester City or opt for a non-league in England, working your way through the leagues until you become champions of Europe. The options are endless - and that's just the start of the process in Football Manager.

Due to this, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have produced a beginner's guide to Football Manager 2024, outlining everything you need to know about transfers, scouting, formations, tactics, teams to manage and more.

Transfers and Scouting

Transfers are one of the most important parts of FM24. You could be the greatest manager in the world - just like Pep Guardiola - but if you don't have the players to perform, then you're not going to succeed. If you're managing one of the biggest clubs in the world, you can sign absolutely anybody, knowing you have the financial power to lure people to your club. It's daunting, but there's a simple process for beginners.

The most important thing is to sign young players - or wonderkids, as they're called within the Football Manager universe. Players who are under the age of 21 are often cheaper but, more importantly, continue to improve after you sign them. Signing a player who is 30 might seem clever under the first inspection, yet they will demand high wages and an expensive transfer fee. Considering players start to decline once they reach 30 in Football Manager, it's not a wise financial move to sign them.

To find wonderkids, it's best to utilise your scouts. Each team has them - the bigger the team the more you have - and they search around the world to find the best talents for you. For beginners, this is often done via AI, which sets specific positions and areas that need improving. It's simple and pain-free, allowing you to ease into the game comfortably without the stress of manually scouting players. They will produce a list of players who they think will fit your team; it's then up to you to make a decision and make an offer.

To help you out in the wonderkid market, GIVEMESPORT previously produced a range of articles for the best youngsters in each position. Striker is often the most important position on the pitch, proving crucial as you look to find a last-minute winner. GIVEMESPORT worked out the 10 best wonderkid strikers in Football Manager 2024 to help you out without the process of scouting.

5 best striker wonderkids

Ranking Name Club Age 1. Endrick Palmeiras (set to sign for Real Madrid) 17 2. Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund 19 3. Vitor Roque Club Athletico Paranaense (set to sign for Barcelona) 18 4. Marcos Leonardo Santos 20 5. Evan Ferguson Brighton 19

Formations

In FM24, there are 12 set formations you can choose from. You can go bold and create a custom formation, but - as you're a beginner - it would be best to choose from a formation that is tried and tested.

As outlined below, the 4-2-3-1 DM AM Wide is one of the best formations in Football Manager 2024. It provides width with two wingers, security in the middle of the park with two midfielders and a playmaker, whilst also offering defensive stability with two centre-backs and wing-backs. It's nothing fancy, yet perfect for people who are just starting the game.

Roles can easily be changed; you might want to go to a five-at-the-back formation if you're facing a world-class team, but that's easy to do with set formations. The options are already presented to you.

Every Formation

Ranking Formation 1. 4-2-3-1 DM AM Wide 2. 4-3-3 DM Wide 3. 4-3-2-1 DM AM Narrow 4. 5-2-2-1 DM AM 5. 5-2-3 DM Wide 6. 4-4-2 7. 4-2-4 DM Wide 8. 5-2-1-2 DM AM 9. 4-4-2 Diamond Narrow 10. 4-2-2-2 DM AM Narrow 11. 5-3-2 DM WB 12. 3-4-3

Tactics

Tactics combine neatly with formations in Football Manager. What roles you play will depend on the formation, whilst what formation you use will depend on the tactical style you want to implement. There are 10 tactical styles to choose from in Football Manager, all of which can help transform your team.

The best and most overpowering tactic is 'Gegenpress'. It suggests that your team presses high up the pitch with aggressive and expansive football. Imagine Jürgen Klopp's style of play at Liverpool. It allows you to quickly ease into the world of FM24, knowing the 'Gegenpress' system created by AI will be good enough to win matches on its own. From that point onwards, you can tweak your system, but finding a system that you are comfortable with early on in your journey is crucial - 'Gegenpress' is exactly that.

Ranking Tactical Style 1. Gegenpress 2. Control possession 3. Tiki-taka 4. Fluid counter-attack 5. Vertical tiki-taka 6. Wing play 7. Catenaccio 8. Direct counter-attack 9. Route one 10. Park the bus

Teams to manage

Choosing who to manage in Football Manager can be a challenge, particularly if you don't have a favourite club. However, to put it simply, clubs fall into one of four main categories in FM24:

Financially powerful clubs - the easiest clubs to manage. The best in the world that can dominate teams with money.

Mid-table security - comfortably stay in the Premier League but struggle against the likes of Man City.

Fallen giants - relegated to the lower leagues in their country and must find a way back. They have the support to drag you over the line.

Non-league obscurity - a random, and often unknown, club that has to work its way from non-league to the heights of the Premier League.

As a beginner, the easiest category to start with is with a financially powerful club. Teams such as Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have the power to dominate clubs on the pitch and in the transfer window. It will help you ease into the universe of Football Manager, knowing you have a squad full of world-class players to carry you over the line, even if your tactics aren't spot on.

Coaching

Last, but not least, coaching is an important aspect of FM24, which can easily seem complicated as soon as you delve into it. However, there are ways to ease into it simply. With limited knowledge of FM24, it would be best to let AI (your assistant manager and coaching team) take control of general training - and potentially individual training.

With general training, AI will organise each week into different sessions, focusing on a broad range of areas to improve tactics. For example, if you have a cup final coming up, they will do a training session on penalties - in the case of a penalty shootout. They struggle to focus on specific areas where the team is struggling, but - as a way to ease into the world of FM24 - it is effective.

With individual training, it can also be set for the AI to complete. They will give each player individual training programmes to complete alongside general training. These suggestions are specific, and they will help players improve certain stats. These recommendations can be made by yourself manually, but letting the AI take control will simplify the game for you in the opening weeks.