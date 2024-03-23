Highlights Football Manager 2024 is highly detailed and polished in every area of the game.

Assistant managers play a crucial role in FM24, handling training, player feedback, and tactical advice.

The seven best assistant managers in FM24 are ranked based on player ability, people management, and coaching stats in this list.

Football Manager 2024 is one of the most detailed and entertaining sports games in the world. Sports Interactive have produced a game that stretches across the world, with every league, team and player being analysed consistently for 365 days a year.

It's been competing with EA Sports and FIFA - now EA Sports FC - for years. They've always been two drastically different games; one required obscene amounts of luck and money spent to acquire a spectacular team, whilst the other tested your brain and challenged you to become the new Pep Guardiola.

However, this year, the gulf between the games and the separation of the fanbases is growing, with fans of Football Manager realising what they have is one of the most polished sports games of all time. That stretches from the improved graphics, set-piece overhaul and the continuous detail it showcases.

The detail shown with assistant managers is at the heart of the game's success. Assistant managers play a key role in your tactical setup every week. In Football Manager 2024, they can organise everything from squad training, individual training and setting up the team. It's up to you, allowing your assistant to give as little or as much control as you want

They can also assist you with the daily management of the squad, providing feedback to players and offering tactical advice during matches. Coupled with letting them take press conferences - which can be the dullest thing in the game - it shows why assistant managers are so important in FM24. They must be trusted and capable of consistently providing world-class analysis to help you improve your team throughout the season. Due to this, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to rank the seven best assistant managers in FM24 via the ranking factors below.

Ranking Factors

Judging player ability - it is the assistant manager's job to provide an accurate assessment of a player's current ability, or you let him select the team for the upcoming fixture.

– it's an assistant manager's job to judge players' potential ability and plan out the squad.

– it's an assistant manager's job to judge players' potential ability and plan out the squad. People management - valuable to maintaining players' happiness on a great level, especially if he’s in charge of setting up training sessions.

- valuable to maintaining players' happiness on a great level, especially if he’s in charge of setting up training sessions. Well-rounded coaching stats - it is the coach's job to provide you with accurate in-match feedback about tactics and tactical instructions.

There are a plethora of people around the world who would make world-class assistant managers who are not specifically classed as assistants. For the basis of this article, only people who are assistant managers in their primary role have been included.

Best Assistant Managers In FM24 Ranking Name Club Judging Player Ability Stat 1. Peter Krawietz Liverpool 16 2. Juanma Lillo Man City 16 3. Nelson Vivas Atlético Madrid 16 4. Matteo Paro Torino 16 5. Òscar Hernández Barcelona 15 6. Davide Ancelotti Real Madrid 14 7. Albert Stuivenberg Arsenal 14

7 Albert Stuivenberg - Arsenal

Albert Stuivenberg is famous within North London for his work as assistant manager alongside Mikel Arteta. On the Emirates touchline, he has his Airpods in, consistently providing feedback and analysis to the Spaniard. He joined in 2019 alongside the former player - and he has been a success ever since. Previous brief spells at Genk and Manchester United helped mould the Dutchman, making him one of the best assistants in the world. In FM24, he has '15 Judging Player Ability' and '18 Working with Youngsters'. It allows him to be the perfect assistant if you're starting a rebuild, just like Arsenal were, knowing he can provide experience and expertise to young players, showcased by his '15 Judging Player Potential'. With '14 Tactical Knowledge,' he is one of the best options in the world.

6 Davide Ancelotti - Real Madrid

Davide Ancelotti might not be the most famous Ancelotti at Real Madrid, but he has all the skills to succeed in football. As the son of legendary Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, he is now working with his father, providing a relationship that is rare across the world. At 34, he has already coached at Real Madrid, Everton, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain. In FM24, he is one of the most well-rounded assistant managers around. Although he only has '14 Judging Player Ability' and '13 Judging Player Potential' - less than Arsenal's assistant - he makes up for it with '16 Fitness' and '14 Tactical'. It allows him to provide world-class analysis for you in the game. However, due to his relationship with Ancelotti, it might be hard to lure him away from the Spanish capital.

5 Òscar Hernández - Barcelona

Up next, Òscar Hernández has been at the heart of Barcelona's success under Xavi. The Catalan Giants had major financial issues, but they still won La Liga in the 2022/2023 season - partially due to their success when nurturing youngsters. He joined in 2021 alongside Xavi - previously one of the greatest midfielders of all time - after working with him at Al-Sadd. In FM24, he has '15 Judging Player Ability' - the most important stat for an assistant manager. Combined with his ability to spot potential - at 15 - he is well-rounded in that area. However, he stands out due to his coaching stats. With '16 Defending' and '15 Tactical' he will be able to help you fix any defensive woes you have with ease, but - just like Ancelotti - it might be hard to lure him away from the Mediterranean Coast.

4 Matteo Paro - Torino

Matteo Paro is at the smallest club on this list - Torino. However, he has consistently moved around Italy since starting his coaching career in 2017. Starting at Genoa as a technical coach, he moved to Hellas Verona as an assistant manager in 2019, before eventually moving to Torino in 2021. Now he is considered one of the best assistant managers in the world according to Sports Interactive. He has '16 Judging Player Ability' and '17 People Management'; the best of any of the coaches so far. It allows him to take control of situations in the game with ease, knowing the players will trust him to fix issues. He isn't the best assistant manager for pure coaching, but - as a second-hand man - he is one of the best around, even if he has just '13 Judging Player Potential' - making him less likely to spot wonderkids.

3 Nelson Vivas - Atlético Madrid

Nelson Vivas has been Atlético Madrid's assistant manager since 2018, playing a crucial part in the club's success alongside Diego Simeone. The Argentine had an undulating career, even playing for Arsenal and Inter Milan at the start of the 2000s, but his best work has been on the touchlines. In FM24, he is one of the best options for you. With '17 People Management' and '16 Judging Player Ability', he can take control of players. He can identify wonderkids with '15 Judging Player Potential'. Meanwhile, his mental and knowledge stats are impressive and - although he doesn't have world-class coaching stats, showcased by '11 Defending' - he is still one of the best options available.

2 Juanma Lillo - Man City

Juanma Lillo has had two spells as Man City's assistant manager. He was Pep Guardiola's assistant manager between June 2020 and June 2022 before becoming Al-Sadd's manager for a year. However, after a year in Qatar, he returned, highlighting his love for the club. In FM24, he is one of the best options in the world. With '16 Judging Player Ability', '16 Motivating' and '17 Tactical Knowledge', he can help any team fix any issues. He doesn't have the strongest coaching stats, showcased by '11 Technical', but he will still be one of the best second-hand men around, particularly if you like to take a hands-on approach during day-to-day training. With his '16 Judging Player Potential', he will be able to help rebuild the club for years.

1 Peter Krawietz - Liverpool

Last, but not least, Peter Krawietz followed Jürgen Klopp to Liverpool FC in October 2015 to take up the role of assistant manager for the men's team. The pair first met at Mainz 05, where Krawietz served as chief scout, and they have worked closely together ever since. He has played a key role in Liverpool's success, including winning the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019. In FM24, he has '16 Judging Player Ability' and '15 Judging Player Potential', coupled with world-class stats across the board. With '17 Adaptability', '17 Tactical' and '16 Tactical Knowledge', the German is one of the best options in the world, capable of improving any team you manage. Krawietz has been ranked as the best assistant manager in FM24, but - due to his strong relationship with Klopp - it might be challenging to lure him away from Anfield.