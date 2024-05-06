Highlights Football Manager 2024 has the best Brazilian wonderkids, including talents like Endrick and Vitor Roque.

The game showcases the raw talents of these players, with impressive stats and growth potential.

Potential changes in FM24 are not guaranteed due to factors like injury and motivation, but these players have the potential to become top stars.

Football Manager 2024 has all the qualities to be considered one of the best sports games of the year. It has incredible detail in almost every league in the world, allowing you to replicate the work of managers in real life on your laptop. It's a dream come true for some football fans.

Football Manager continues to impress with everything from updated set-piece tactics, new leagues, improved graphics, and the consistent joy - and disappointment - of a final-day match to win the title. Yet every year, it's famous for one major thing; predicting the future of football.

Football is iconic around the world for being chaotic, unpredictable and even sometimes confusing. The beautiful game has produced incredible stories, as if they were created in Hollywood, particularly when Leicester City won the Premier League in 2016. After a feel-good story to the next feel-good story, football becomes loved, especially when an up-and-coming star shines on the biggest stage.

Sports Interactive seemingly have the skill to predict the next wonderkids - from Kylian Mbappé to Erling Haaland, the company that produces Football Manager already knew their raw talent. A huge part of their talent is based in Brazil, which is widely regarded as 'football crazy'. From the white beaches of Rio to the Amazon rain forest, the South American country is in love with the sport.

From Neymar to Pele, Brazil's football team is steeped in footballing history - and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon. These 10 wonderkids are the best Brazilian future stars in FM24, all of whom have the potential to break record after record at the top of the professional game.

All of these stats are taken from the ever-reliable 'FMScout'. However, it is worth bearing in mind that potential changes in FM24 are dependent on a variety of factors out of your control - from injury to motivation, you even need some luck to be able to take these wonderkids to the best in the world.

10 best Brazilian wonderkids in FM24 Ranking Name Club Age Position 1. Endrick Palmeiras (set to sign for Real Madrid) 17 Striker 2. Vitor Roque Club Athletico Paranaense (set to sign for Barcelona) 18 Striker 3. Estêvão Palmeiras 16 Attacking midfielder 4. Marcos Leonardo Santos 20 Striker 5. Ângelo Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea) 18 Right winger 6. Luis Guilherme Palmeiras 17 Right winger 7. Lorran Flamengo 17 Right winger 8. Talles Wander São Paulo 20 Striker 9. Sávio Girona (on loan from Troyes) 19 Left winger 10. Giovani Al Sadd 19 Right winger

10 Giovani - Al Sadd

Right winger Giovani plys his trade for Al Sadd in Qatar. He grew up playing for Palmeiras, but he made the switch east to the Middle East. He is widely regarded as one of the best Brazilian wonderkids, full of flair, tricks and excitement as a right winger. Unsurprisingly, that has been replicated on FM24, with his stats showcasing his raw talent. With '13 dribbling', '11 finishing' and '13 first-touch', he already has the talent to make an impact. However, his talent will only grow as he develops in the Middle East, making him one of the best options around.

Key Stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 13 Agility 14 First Touch 13

9 Sávio - Girona (on loan from Troyes)

Moving on, Sávio is one of the most exciting young wingers in the world, yet you've probably not heard of him - unless you're a La Liga fanatic, of course. The 19-year-old, currently plying his trade for Girona on loan from Troyes, has had an electric start to the 2023/2024 season. With five goals and five assists in 19 matches, he has played a key part in Girona's high-flying start to the season. It epitomises his current talent and potential, but with parent club Troyes not considered a major European club, the opportunity to sign the Brazilian may present itself for a cheap price in FM24. He would be the perfect player to sign with his incredible '17 dribbling'.

Key Stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 17 First Touch 15 Agility 15

8 Talles Wander - São Paulo

20-year-old Talles Wander is yet to break into the mainstream spotlight. As of the 4th January 2024, he has played just 2 games for São Paulo's senior team, yet his talent is clear to the naked eye. The striker has scored 10 in 29 matches for the U20 side, whilst his stats on FM24 have him tipped to be one of the sport's best up-and-coming strikers. With '12 finishing', '12 composure' and '12 dribbling', he has a raw but exciting talent in the game. However, compared to other players on this list, he will be considerably cheaper in FM24.

Key Stats at the start of FM24 Finishing 12 Dribbling 12 Composure 12

7 Lorran - Flamengo

17-year-old Lorran is currently plying his trade for Flamengo in Brazil and, at just such a young age, he has already made his senior debut for the club. As of the 4th January 2024, he has played four times for the domestic giants, scoring one goal. His raw talent has been transferred to FM24 by Sports Interactive, who have tipped him to have a world-class career ahead of him. With '15 acceleration' and '15 pace' he is one of the most electric right-wingers in the world, allowing him to beat defenders one-on-one with ease. Coupled with '14 dribbling', Lorran is destined for greatness in FM24.

Key Stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 14 First Touch 14 Acceleration 15

6 Luis Guilherme - Palmeiras

As of the 4th January 2024, Luis Guilherme has played 27 times for Palmeiras without registering a goal or an assist. However, at the age of 17, he is still one of the most promising players in the world. With quick feet, pace and energy on the flanks, he is capable of causing defenders headaches. In FM24, he has all the talent to succeed, showcased by his '15 acceleration', '18 agility' and '27 pace'. He is still a raw talent with just '10 finishing', but he will quickly improve as he matures as a footballer. The world is at his feet.

Key Stats at the start of FM24 Agility 18 Acceleration 15 Pace 17

5 Ângelo - Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea)

Todd Boehly's plan at Chelsea has been chaotic, to say the least. Since taking over from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, Chelsea have made a staggering 33 signings. Ângelo was one of those signings from Santos, where Boehly focused his scouting on to unearth South America's best hidden - and in some cases unhidden - talent. The Brazilian moved to Strasbourg on loan in the 2023/2024 season, but he has struggled to make an impact with just three assists in 16 matches, as of the 4th January 2024. Nevertheless, his potential in FM24 is clear, highlighted by his '16 dribbling', making a move for him challenging due to Chelsea's strong financial position.

Key Stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 16 Agility 15 Technique 13

4 Marcos Leonardo - Santos

Continuing the Brazilian talent, Marcos Leonardo is the next star to break into the mainstream world after his performances with Santos. 53 goals in 168 appearances for Santos, as of the 4th January 2024, highlights his talent and has - unsurprisingly - led to links to Europe's biggest clubs. Therefore, you'll have to quickly sign him in Football Manager 2024, but with the knowledge that he can dominate football for the next decade. In FM24, he has '15 acceleration', '15 finishing' and '11 dribbling', making him one of the most well-rounded strikers available at his age. Leonardo's talent is clear to the naked eye.

Key Stats at the start of FM24 Acceleration 15 Finishing 15 Dribbling 11

3 Estêvão - Palmeiras

At just 16 years of age, Estêvão has played just one senior match for Palmeiras, yet that is already more impressive than most footballers his age. He is regarded as an energetic right winger, capable of beating defenders one-on-one with pace and flair. He has the potential to write himself into Brazilian history, with his FM24 stats showcasing that. '12 dribbling' and '12 first touch' present him as a raw talent who has room to improve drastically. However, due to this, he is linked with moves to Arsenal and several of Europe's biggest clubs, his talent is clear, but you'll face steep competition to sign him!

Key Stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 12 Finishing 12 First Touch 12

2 Vitor Roque - Club Athletico Paranaense (set to sign for Barcelona)

Vitor Roque has scored 28 goals in 81 matches for his boyhood club, as of the 4th January 2023, highlighting his consistent threat in a challenging league. His form and talent led to a proposed move to Barcelona in 2024. It's unfortunate for Football Manager players around the world, as their chances of signing the Brazilian are all but over. The Catalan giants are unlikely to ever offload him, knowing he has the potential to be one of the best strikers in world football. With '15 acceleration' and '14 dribbling', he has all the talent to succeed in FM24.

Key Stats at the start of FM24 Acceleration 15 Dribbling 14 Agility 14

1 Endrick - Palmeiras (set to sign for Real Madrid)

Close

Last, but not least, Endrick is billed as one of the best wonderkids in the world. But not only is he billed as the next wonderkid, it is suggested he could be one of the greatest players of all time by the time he retires. However, his highlight real at just 17 is spectacular, whilst an upcoming move to Real Madrid will only him to conquer European football alongside Brazilian teammates. With '14 dribbling' and '14 first touch', he is the best Brazilian wonderkid in FM24. Making his debut for his country at 17 is another of Endrick's remarkable feats, but - unfortunately for you - it is unlikely he will ever be available for transfer in Football Manager 2024 due to the Spanish giant's involvement.

Key Stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 14 First Touch 14 Strength 15