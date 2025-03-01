Summary Football Manager uses scores out of 200, known as Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability (PA), to determine the quality of a player in the game.

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri is the best defensive midfielder in the game, with a CA score of 180.

The Premier League is the most represented league, with a total of 13 players featuring in the top 30 DMs.

Football Manager 2025 was recently cancelled, making FM24 the most up-to-date iteration in the franchise at present.

The game series has long been commended for its realism, explaining why it still has millions of players despite being a season out of date, as people look to take on a managerial experience as close to being a real-life manager as possible.

With thousands of clubs available in the game to start your career with, and an abundance of players available to sign, it can be difficult to put together the best team possible to ensure success. With FM's ranking system determining how good a player is consisting of two hidden attributes, being Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability (PA) scores out of 200, it can be tough to know just how good a player is before you sign them, although their profile attributes can give a good indication of the quality of the player in question.

With defensive midfielders being a crucial position in the game, it is vital to make sure your options in the position are up to scratch. With that said, here are the 30 best defensive midfielders money can buy in Football Manager 2024.

For this list, we have only considered players that FM24 determines to be 'natural' in the position. This means that any players who the game sees as only 'accomplished' or below have not been included.

30-21