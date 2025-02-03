Summary Defensive 5-2-2-1 DM AM is secure but lacks width. Use against strong opposition or to close games.

Positive 4-2-4 DM Wide is aggressive and attack-focused. Ideal for strong wide players and quick forwards.

4-4-2 Wing Play is traditional and balanced but can be overrun in midfield. Relies on wingers for width.

In Football Manager 2024, selecting the right formation can be the foundation for success in the game. With so many preset options available, each formation caters to different setups and combinations that offer the best balance for your group of players. Whether you prefer an open attacking system or a more compact defensive setup, the key is finding a setup that maximises your player's strength and nullifies the opposition. Keep your key players and rotate wisely among a squad suited for your chosen playing style.

In this article, we will explore and rank the seven best formations available in Football Manager 2024. We will be breaking down their advantages, and possible drawbacks and offer an insight into how to use them effectively. From traditional 4-4-2 setups to the more modern 3-4-3, we will examine each formation. Whether you are managing a top-heavy attacking team or aiming to build a hardworking counterattacking side, these formations can help you dominate in your winning ways when used effectively.

Related 10 Tips to Score More Goals in Football Manager 2024 Football Manager 2024 has a wide range of options to score more goals in every match.

Ranking Factors

Tactical flexibility - This element will consider how adaptable the formation will be against different opposition. A good formation will be suitable as a shape both in possession and out of possession.

- This element will consider how adaptable the formation will be against different opposition. A good formation will be suitable as a shape both in possession and out of possession. Attacking potential - This factor will consider if the formation can create chances from wide or central areas. The probability factor determines that the more chances are created, the higher the chances of converting goalscoring opportunities.

- This factor will consider if the formation can create chances from wide or central areas. The probability factor determines that the more chances are created, the higher the chances of converting goalscoring opportunities. Squad balance - By having the right squad, roles and responsibilities within your chosen formation will be understood better. Deciding who fits your formation early on will help create a better balance for your squad and ensure depth is available. Furthermore, some players may be versatile enough to play in more than one position.

Ranking Formation 1. Positive 4-3-3 DM Wide 2. 4-2-3-1 DM AM Wide 3. 4-4-2 Diamond Narrow 4. 5-3-2 DM WB - Route One 5. 4-4-2 Wing Play 6. Positive 4-2-4 DM Wide 7. Defensive 5-2-2-1 DM AM

7 Defensive 5-2-2-1 DM AM

5-2-2-1 (DM AM) is a defensive formation that is tailored for managers who prefer to prioritise defensive security above all. The back five setup is designed to restrict goalscoring opportunities from the opposition. It consists of three centre-backs, one of whom is a libero that acts as a screen and ultimately a pivot bold enough to progress the ball forward. The two wing-backs provide coverage across defence and attack. The two midfielders, a defensive midfielder and roaming playmaker, will have designated roles to keep compact but responsibly progress forward.

The two attacking midfielders behind the striker serve as creative points, linking defence to attack. Their primary job is to float between the lines and break down opposition. The lone striker poses as a trequarista, ideally equipped with impeccable movements in between the defence to create a link with the attacking midfielders.

The 5-2-2-1 (DM AM) is best suited for games against strong opposition or closing out games with a taste of attacking prowess left in the team. It forces teams to play out wide, as central areas are so compact. The striking hole in this team is the lack of width due to the absence of traditional wingers. Consider using this formation when you are lacking quality in the wingers and inside forward department.

6 Positive 4-2-4 DM Wide

On the other side of the spectrum, the 4-2-4 DM Wide formation is an overly aggressive formation that focuses on attacking play while maintaining a balanced defence. The quartet of attackers is formed by one winger and one inside forward. If both players are versatile enough, consider switching them throughout the match to suss out weak opposition fullbacks. The deep-lying playmaker position, suitable for those with excellent passing range and vision, will look to thread passes to the quartet from central areas. This setup is perfect for teams with strong wide players and quick forwards who can press from the front. The aggressive approach will put opponents under pressure and make them more prone to turning over possession.

Defensively, the two midfielders provide cover, with one shielding the back four and breaking up opposition transitions with precise tackling. These players play a crucial role in high turnovers and recycling the ball in a quick, intense fashion. This formation should only be used sparingly in games you are the overwhelming favourite in. The toll on players in this gegenpressing system will fatigue quicker than in other setups, increasing the risk of injury and burnout if used consistently with the wrong set of players.

5 4-4-2 Wing Play

The 4-4-2 formation is about as traditional as it gets. It is a timeless setup that has been used by the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson for Manchester United to dominate for years in football. The pair of strikers, often big and strong personalities, are fed from wide areas by two pacy wingers hugging the touchline and drawing out opposition defenders away from the six-yard box. At the heart of the pitch, the two midfielders will divide duties to defend and attack when required.

The full-backs will support the wingers by overlapping in attacks, and vice versa to double up against wingers when in a defensive shape. This formation provides great balance on paper, but playing 4-4-2 against a three-man midfield can easily outnumber and overrun your midfield and create gaps for goalscoring chances. Furthermore, it can become too one-dimensional. Much of your attack is nullified and your wingers are both having quiet days near the touchline.

4 5-3-2 DM WB - Route One

The 5-3-2 DM WB (with a Route One style) is a pragmatic formation designed for teams that prioritise defence, with emphasis on wingbacks and quick transitions. This formation consists of three centre-backs screened by an anchor and two advanced midfielders. One centre-back will shift wide for the wingback in possession to stabilise the defence.

The Route One focus is aimed towards having a variety of forwards. One, typically as a physically imposing target man. The other as a poacher with great positioning attributes. The wingbacks will contribute as a main source of provider for service, whilst the midfielders will play a supporting role by winning duels and offering quick transitional moves.

This setup is ideal for those with a physical team who will more often than not, win the second balls and aerial duels. Stamina-induced wingbacks will play a big role, so consider investing in young, energetic wingbacks for your role in the team. One of the main drawbacks of this system is that it can leave your team exposed in wide areas against the counterattacking sides. One way to minimise this would be to play centre-backs who are comfortable playing in full-back roles.

3 4-4-2 Diamond Narrow

The 4-4-2 Diamond formation is a compact and midfield-heavy setup designed to dominate the central areas of the pitch. If you have combative, talented midfielders then this may be your perfect formation. The defining feature is the diamond-shaped midfield of four. The defensive midfielder at the base, a ball winner and ball carrier in the middle, and an attacking midfielder at the tip of the diamond. This shape ensures absolute dominance in the middle and should ensure fluid transitions from defence to attack.

The absence of wingers means attacking width primarily will come from fullbacks. If your fullbacks are not confident on the ball, this formation is not for you. Similar to some other formations on this list, the biggest disadvantage is the strain and dependence on wide players. However, with this 4-4-2 in particular, the central areas are stacked enough to not rely on wide positions enough.

2 4-2-3-1 DM AM Wide

The 4-2-3-1 formation is one of the most widely used setups in modern football by football managers today. A flat back four covered by two defensive midfielders provides the perfect defensive cover for your team to nullify threats from central and wide areas evenly. The midfield roles should be occupied by players who are naturally inclined to defend but have a high passing range to help with transitions.

This defensive quality will complement the attacking quartet to no bounds. The attacking midfielder, playing as a number 10, will be the focal pinnacle of attacks. Most attacks will come through this player. Therefore, this space in the team must be occupied by an intelligent player who has good attributes all around. The lone striker will play a complete role, which means that they should be comfortable playing with their back to the ball just as well as towards the goal. This can be identified in Football Manager by a player having high physical, composure and off-the-ball skills. The single striker can often become isolated if the advanced midfielders fail to support the attacks effectively. Against compact setups, starting with the 4-2-3-1 may require you to play with a riskier setup to win games in later stages of the game.

1 Positive 4-3-3 DM Wide

The 4-3-3 is a flexible formation that allows for a fluid system, offering strength in ball possession. The setup features a stable back four, three midfielders forming a central trio, and three forwards, with two inside forwards who can stretch or narrow the play accordingly. The inside forwards will move to create spaces for overlapping fullbacks, adding a different dimension to attacking play. It is effective for teams with highly technical players available.

The midfield trio can be interchangeable with the versatile players who can defend as well as they can attack. 4-3-3 setups can leave space between the midfield and attack if not implemented correctly. Low stamina and low tactical familiarity can negatively affect this formation, as 4-3-3 is often associated with a hardworking, gegenpressing style like the Jurgen Klopp teams of the past.