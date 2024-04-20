Highlights Football Manager 2024 allows you to go on a journey from the bottom of English football to the very top - 'Park to Prem' style.

To do so, you need the best free agents in non-league football to succeed early on, particularly based on their age and potential.

This article ranks the top 10 free signings for non-league clubs in England in Football Manager 2024, including players like Ramello Mitchell and Max Thompson.

Football Manager 2024 is considered one of the best and most detailed gaming titles of the year, with new licenses in Asia and added accuracy in every league in the game making it better than. It's one of the most polished sports games of all time, including everything from updated set-piece tactics, improved graphics and constant heart-stopping matches.

However, not all challenges are a walk in the park. Taking over a club in financial ruin is challenging, yet also rewarding as the years tick away. In lower league football, mainly the National League and National League North/South, clubs are not able to afford transfer fees. All the signings clubs make are either free transfers or loan deals.

The harsh reality of football means very few clubs can financially compete at the top of the sport, unless you’re funded by a Middle Eastern country, of course. The success of Manchester City, and soon-to-be Newcastle United, makes it hard to compete financially, but there are still a plethora of options available to sign for free if you want to take a club from the depths of English football to the Premier League. Due to this, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have ranked the 10 best free signings if you're a non-league club in England.

Ranking Factors

Age - when you're managing a non-league club, you have to plan ahead - so all the players on this list are 21 or younger.

- when you're managing a non-league club, you have to plan ahead - so all the players on this list are 21 or younger. Potential - They must have impressive potential to be able to take your club to the next step, as their stats improve.

- They must have impressive potential to be able to take your club to the next step, as their stats improve. Well-rounded stats - Players with pace, strength and impressive passing will be the difference between success and failure in non-league football.

Best free agents in the lower league in Football Manager 2024 Ranking Name Position Age 1. Ramello Mitchell Striker 20 2. Max Thompson Striker 21 3. Caleb Chukwuemeka Right winger 21 4. Liam Hughes Goalkeeper 21 5. Gabriel Adebambo Defensive midfielder 21 6. Ernaldo Krasniqi Defensive midfielder 20 7. Harrison Sohna Central midfielder 21 8. Seb Thompson Left winger 20 9. Cianole Nguepissi Centre-back 19 10. Josh Hinds Left winger 20

Related The 20 best free agents to sign in Football Manager 2024 In a world of financial wealth and power, these 20 free agents provide quality across the pitch for no transfer fee in FM24.

10 Josh Hinds - LW (20)

Kickstarting the list, Josh Hinds is an exciting young talent in non-league football. After being released from Hull City's academy, he failed to make a consistent impact at Boston or Bradford Park Avenue. However, at just 20 years old, he still has the world at his feet. In FM24, he has well-rounded stats which don't stand out, but they will do an effective job in the sixth tier. With '10 Finishing' and '9 Crossing', he will be able to cause issues for ageing and struggling defenders. With wage demands of less than £800 per week, Hinds is a viable option.

9 Cianole Nguepissi - CB (19)

Up next, Cianole Nguepissi was released by West Brom in the summer of 2023 with very limited first-team football. That came after a spell at Birmingham in the academy, yet he struggled at both clubs. Nevertheless, at 19, he is a talented option in FM24. With '17 Jumping Reach' and '11 Marking', he will be capable of outmuscling and organising your team's defence throughout the season. He can even play as a right-back if needed. Coupled with wage demands of around £500 per week, Nguepissi will be sought-after in the sixth tier of English football in FM24.

8 Seb Thompson - LW (20)

Another winger in FM24 is Seb Thompson. The 20-year-old featured in Liverpool's, Derby's and Burnley's academies, yet he failed to make an impact at all three. Nevertheless, he is the perfect option for a non-league club. He has '11 Dribbling' and '13 Agility', which allows him to act like a nimble and effective winger in non-league. It's all perspective because Thompson would struggle above the National League, but - as you attempt to fight for promotion - he will be a useful option. He only has wage demands of £800 per week as well, perfectly suiting most non-league clubs.

GIVEMESPORT Top Tip: The best way to find free agents is via the scouting tab in FM24.

7 Harrison Sohna - CM (21)

Harrison Sohna featured in Aston Villa's and then Sunderland's academies without success, leaving the 21-year-old at a crossroads in his career. However, the Englishman would be a perfect fit for your non-league club. Firstly, he has wage demands of around £900 per week, which might be too much for a sixth-tier club, but it will be viable for a team in the National League. He has '11 Technique', '11 First Touch' and '12 Composure', which allow him to dictate the tempo of the match in the middle of the park. That's without talking about his impressive '13 Vision'.

6 Ernaldo Krasniqi - DM (20)

Ernaldo Krasniqi was released by Huddersfield in the summer of 2023 after failing to impress the academy coaches. He had a brief spell in Scotland at Falkirk, yet he made just five appearances. Despite this, he is a talented option for your non-league club in FM24. With wage demands of less than £700 per week, he comes within the budget of most teams, whilst his stats make the wage worthwhile. With '15 Aggression' and '11 Work Rate', he is capable of fighting as a defensive midfielder, as if his life depended on it. That's an important trait for a midfielder.

Related The 15 richest clubs in Football Manager 2024 You'll be able to dominate world football with the richest clubs!

5 Gabriel Adebambo - DM (21)

Gabriel Adebambo moved from Dundalk's academy to Stoke City's in 2020, hoping to break into English football. However, he was released by the Potters, leaving him with a move to non-league. The 21-year-old is an impressive defensive midfielder, with '15 Bravery', '12 Natural Fitness' and '11 Tackling' highlighting how he could be an effective option in the middle of the park. With wage demands of less than £700 per week as well, there's very little Gabriel Adebambo can't do. He has the potential to improve - just like everyone else on this list - making him an intriguing prospect in FM24.

4 Liam Hughes - GK (21)

Liam Hughes was released by Liverpool at the end of the 2022/2023 season, after failing to break through at the Reds or at his previous club - Celtic. However, he is still only 21 at the start of your FM24 save, making him a perfect option in goal. Goalkeepers are hard to find in non-league football, particularly if you don't want an error-prone one. Yet, Hughes is one of the best options. With '13 Reflexes', '13 Handling' and '13 Kicking', he is a well-rounded goalkeeper. With wages of around £900 a week, he's not going to cost an arm and a leg either.

3 Caleb Chukwuemeka - RW (21)

Caleb Chukwuemeka is one of the most expensive options on this list - and it's not surprising considering his name. His brother - Carney - moved to Chelsea at the start of the Todd Boehly era, often billed as one of England's most exciting talents. However, Caleb Chukwuemeka has not gone on the same trajectory. He was released by Crawley at the end of the 2022/2023 season, yet he has the stats to make an impact on the wing. With '11 Finishing' and '13 Acceleration', the youngster is capable of causing issues in the final third, but - with wage demands of £1.2k per week - he won't be cheap.

2 Max Thompson - ST (21)

In FM24, it is very rare that you will find a striker with impressive finishing. However, Max Thompson goes against that trend, with '14 Finishing' at the start of your FM24 save. After failing to succeed at Sunderland and Burnley, you are able to snap him up in non-league. He also has '11 Dribbling' and '11 First Touch', allowing him to cause issues on the ball as well as within the box. Due to his impressive stats, his wage demands range around £1k per week, but he is worth that price for some of the best attributes in the final third.

1 Ramello Mitchell - ST (20)

Last, but not least, Ramello Mitchell is the best free agent to sign in FM24. He was signed by Southampton at the start of the 2019/2020 season from Birmingham, but he failed to make an impact, despite the transfer price. After being released by West Brom, several non-league clubs will want to sign him in FM24. His '15 Acceleration' stands out alongside his '13 Pace', which sends fear into non-league defenders immediately. Played as a striker or a winger, he can burst in behind the defence and cause problems. However, due to that, it comes at a price, with wage demands of around £1.2k per week.