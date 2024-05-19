Highlights Football Manager 2024 is a hit with fans, reaching six million games played in just 59 days.

Wonderkids are one of the best features - and France consistently produces world-class talents, as showcased by FM24.

The top 10 French wonderkids in FM24 include Eduardo Camavinga, Mathys Tel, and Enzo Sternal.

Football Manager 2024 has continued to impress gaming fans since it was released in November 2023. Its new features and smoother feel made it the best version of Football Manager in years, showcased by it taking just 59 days for the community to reach six million games played, 225 days less than it took FM23 to reach the same milestone. It highlights why Football Manager is loved around the world - from the Scandinavian mountains to suburban England.

One of Sports Interactive's - the makers of the game - most impressive features comes in the form of wonderkids. They are capable of predicting the next wave of talent before they hit the mainstream media, allowing them to impress gamers every year. Wonderkids, otherwise known as academy players, have strong connections to football clubs. They often grow up just miles away from the stadium, join at eight years old, and work their way through each age group. It's a fairy tale in itself. Therefore, it's no surprise that fans love to watch wonderkids break onto the biggest stage successfully.

France is just one of a few countries to consistently produce world-class wonderkids. They won the World Cup in 2018 and reached the final in 2022, which would have only inspired the next generation. Ranging from goalkeeper to striker, these are the 10 best wonderkids from France - helping you form the next era in Football Manager 2024.

All of these stats are taken from the ever-reliable 'FMScout'. However, it is worth bearing in mind that potential changes in FM24 are dependent on a variety of factors out of your control - from injury to motivation, you even need some luck to be able to take these wonderkids to the best in the world.

10 best French wonderkids in FM24 # Name Club Age Position 1 Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid 21 Central midfielder 2 Junior Kroupi Lorient 17 Attacking midfielder 3 Mathys Tel Bayern Munich 18 Striker 4 Eliesse Ben Seghir Monaco 18 Attacking midfielder 5 Warren Zaïre-Emery Paris Saint-Germain 17 Central midfielder 6 Enzo Sternal Marseille 16 Striker 7 Rayan Cherki Lyon 20 Left-winger 8 Castello Lukeba Red Bull Leipzig 21 Centre-back 9 Guillaume Restes Toulouse 18 Goalkeeper 10 Désiré Doué Rennes 18 Attacking midfielder

Related 100 save ideas on Football Manager 2024 These 100 save ideas will take you across the world on Football Manager 2024, challenging you in every step.

10 Désiré Doué - Rennes

Désiré Doué is one of France's most promising talents. As of the 8th January 2024, he has played 15 times in the 2023/2024 Ligue 1 season. He can dictate the tempo of the match with intricate passing and creative ideas. This has been replicated onto FM24, where he has '15 First Touch', '15 Dribbling' and '15 Agility', allowing him to do exactly what he does in real life. His stats will only improve as the years tick away, with it highly likely that Doué will quickly be in contention to win the Ballon d'Or on Football Manager.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 15 Agility 15 First Touch 15

9 Guillaume Restes - Toulouse

Toulouse claimed a famous win at home to Liverpool during the 2023/2024 Europa League group stages, beating the former European champions 3-2. It shocked the world - and although it doesn't mean too much to The Reds' hopes of progressing - the French side were delighted by their win. Featuring in that match was 18-year-old French goalkeeper Guillaume Restes. Coupled with his success in Europe, he has also made 17 appearances in Ligue 1, as of the 8th January 2024. In FM24, he has '15 reflexes' and '12 communication', epitomising his talent in real life. He is set to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Reflexes 15 Communication 12 Concentration 12

8 Castello Lukeba - RB Leipzig

Castello Lukeba moved to Red Bull Leipzig in the summer of 2023, leaving behind Lyon as a sinking ship. Since his move to Germany, Lukeba has been starring in the Bundesliga. Featuring for an RB Leipzig side that are still competing at the top end of the Bundesliga, it means any move for him will be expensive. The Frenchman's ability to start attacks, especially with his left foot, makes him like a pot of gold. Alongside his crucial left foot, he has '13 Tackling', '14 Passing' and '14 Marking', allowing him to perform in defence consistently.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Tackling 13 Passing 14 Marking 14

7 Rayan Cherki - Lyon

Rayan Cherki is providing a ray of light in unprecedented times at Lyon. The club were torn to shreds by their own supporters after they were struggling near the bottom of Ligue 1 at the start of the 2023/2024 season but managed to recover with a strong top-half finish, but the Frenchman's raw talent is still clear. His flair, creativity and energy make him one of the most exciting players to watch. He just needs to improve his final product, which you can help with in FM24. With '16 Dribbling' and '15 Agility' in FM24, it matches his real-life profile perfectly, especially if you can improve his '12 Finishing'.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 16 Agility 15 Finishing 12

6 Enzo Sternal - Marseille

Enzo Sternal is one of the most unknown names on this list, but his talent at a young age is clear. The 16-year-old has not made his senior debut for Marseille yet, yet Sports Interactive rank him highly. With '12 Dribbling', '11 Finishing' and '11 First Touch', he has the raw talent needed by footballers at a young age. Due to his age, you won't be able to sign him easily until he becomes 18 years old, providing Sternal time and space to grow into a world-class talent. His potential is endless, as long as he stays injury-free in Football Manager 2024.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 12 Finishing 11 First Touch 11

5 Warren Zaïre-Emery - PSG

Paris Saint-Germain perfectly epitomises the modern state of football. They were struggling at the dawn of the new century, but then came Qatar - who bankrolled the club with wealth no one could imagine. It's led to the club being favourites for the Ligue 1 trophy every single year as superstars rise and fall. However, Warren Zaïre-Emery doesn't replicate the pattern, with the youngster rising from the club's academy. The 17-year-old cost the club nothing (in terms of a transfer fee), allowing his progress from the academy to the first team to seem like Hollywood. In FM24, he is the club's best prospect, with '15 First Touch' and '16 Determination' highlighting his talent already.

Key stats at the start of FM24 First Touch 15 Determination 16 Passing 14

Related The 10 best central midfielder wonderkids in Football Manager 2024 At the heart of the match, these 10 central midfielder wonderkids will help you dominate FM24 for years.

4 Eliesse Ben Seghir - Monaco

Eliesse Ben Seghir is one of Monaco's most promising youngsters. As a playmaker, he can dictate the tempo of the match with creative ideas - which has been replicated onto FM24. With '14 Dribbling', '14 First Touch' and '13 Passing', his raw talent at just 18 is impressive. However, he will only improve as the years tick away, making him one of the most exciting options in the game. Monaco are not one of Europe's biggest clubs, which might allow you to buy him for an affordable price.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 14 First Touch 14 Passing 13

3 Mathys Tel - Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have one of the best academies in world football. They've produced some of the greatest players of all time - in recent years and the past. Mathys Tel - alongside Jamal Musiala and even Paul Wanner - is the next player to break onto the main stage. Combining with Harry Kane and Leroy Sané in the 2023/2024 season, Tel has scored three goals and two assists in 11 Bundesliga matches under Thomas Tuchel, as of the 8th January 2024. In FM24, he has '14 Dribbling' and '13 Finishing', making him one of the most exciting options in the game, especially if he can be used alongside another striker.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 14 Finishing 13 Pace 15

2 Junior Kroupi - Lorient

Junior Kroupi has shone in Ligue 1 during the 2023/2024 season for Lorient. In his first consistent season in the league, the 17-year-old has four goals and two assists in just 16 matches, as of the 8th January 2024. It's only heightened his name worldwide, with a move from a major European club just a matter of years away. If you want to sign him in FM24, you'll have to be quick, but he will provide you with energy, flair and creativity in the middle of the park, showcased by his stats - including '13 Dribbling', '13 Finishing' and '13 Pace'.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Dribbling 13 Finishing 13 Pace 13

1 Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid

Close

Last but not least, Eduardo Camavinga has had an incredible start to his career. After joining Real Madrid from Rennes, he went on to win the Champions League and La Liga in his first season - playing a key part in both. Camavinga stands out from the best of the rest due to his versatility and determination in the middle of the park. Even playing at left-back on the odd occasion, the Frenchman has everything to his game. This has been replicated in FM24, where he has '15 Passing', '15 Aggression' and '15 Acceleration' to help him dominate in the middle of the park.

Key stats at the start of FM24 Passing 15 Pace 16 Stamina 18