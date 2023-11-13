Highlights Football Manager 2024 has a habit of predicting the world's greatest wonderkids before they hit the mainstream.

Goalkeepers have a long shelf life, regularly playing until they're 40 - finding the next best goalkeeper under 20 fills you with confidence for decades.

Just two Premier League goalkeepers make the top 10 list, with Germany dominating the rankings.

Football Manager 2024 is here - formed as one of the most polished sports games of all time. From in-depth analysis, updated set-piece tactics, slightly improved graphics and added ball dynamics, the game continues to take leaps and bounds in the gaming world - and it's famous for one major thing; predicting the future of football.

From predicting Kylian Mbappé's world dominance to unearthing Erling Braut Haaland, Sports Interactive knows how to defy the odds and tell the world the story about the next wonderkid before it's even happened. Take Roony Bardghji, for example; his last-minute winner against Manchester United stunned Europe. But people who play Football Manager expected it, knowing the Swedish winger is one of the most promising wingers in the world and bound to make headlines this season - and years ahead.

Goalkeepers have the longest shelf life around, with several of the world's greatest goalkeepers reaching 40. Gianluigi Buffon aged like a fine wine - even creating his own wine company - as if he was always striving for more, on and off the pitch. With these 10 goalkeeper wonderkids in Football Manager 2024, you will have confidence in your goal for decades to come.

All of these stats are taken from the ever-reliable 'FMScout'. However, it is worth bearing in mind that potential changes in FM24 are dependent on a variety of factors out of your control - from injury to motivation, you even need some luck to be able to take these wonderkids to the best in the world.

10 Jonas Urbig - Fürth - 19

Starting the list, Jonas Urbig is one of the most promising goalkeepers around. Playing for Fürth in the 2. Bundesliga, the 20-year-old has started to excel in domestic football - so far making 12 appearances this season with 6 clean sheets. That already paints a good picture, but knowing he is at a smaller club - thus making him cheaper for potential buyers, adds to the idea that Urbig is one of the best options around. Already featuring for Germany U21s, it won't be long until he joins Julien Nagelsmann's main squad, so buy him now before it's too late!

9 Kacper Tobiasz - Legia - 20

Moving East into Poland, Kacper Tobiasz is making a name for himself in the top tier of Polish football. Similarly to Urbig, he is playing regularly for Legia, already making 13 appearances this season - five clean sheets have come his way through that journey. He's yet to play for the senior Polish national team, but with the country's history of producing world-class talent, most recently Robert Lewandowski, it would not be a surprise if Tobiasz were added to that list. As one of the cheaper options in Eastern Europe, Tobiasz is one of the best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024.

8 Spike Brits - Manchester City - 16

The youngest player on this list. On a list full of wonderkids, full of teenagers full of potential, Brits is one of the key players to keep an eye on. At just 16 (yes, you heard that correctly - 16), the goalkeeper is already billed as one of the most promising goalkeepers in the world. With Man City's staff and facilities likely to shape him into one of the world's best goalkeepers, he has everything he needs to excel. Part of Man City's U18 team and England U17s, the world is at Brits' feet, but unless you're Man City, it's unlikely you'll be able to sign him just yet.

7 Faaris Yusufu - Schalke - 18

Moving back across to Germany, Faaris Yusufu may not be making a name for himself in the 2. Bundesliga like Urbig, but he is considered to have greater potential than his German rival. The 18-year-old - currently part of Schalke's youth set-up - similarly to everyone else on this list, has the world at his feet. FMScout have given him a rating of 82, stating he has the potential to be an all-timer goalkeeper. Sounds promising, right? Well, with Schalke's financial issues continuing - and promotion back to the promised land of the Bundesliga more and more unlikely - you might be able to buy Yusufu cheaply.

6 Bartosz Zelazowski - Nice - 18

Situated on the French coast of the Mediterranean, Bartosz Zelazowski is living every child's dream. Part of the youth set-up at a club based in one of the most stunning locations in the world, Zelazowski could not be asking for more in life, especially at just 18. The Polish goalkeeper is regularly part of Nice's U19 side, with the route into the first team clearer than ever after a resurgence on the coast. FMScout have also given him a rating of 82, stating he has the potential to dominate world football, especially in France, where world-class goalkeepers have struggled to continue their quality.

5 Diego Callai - Sporting Lisbon B - 18

It's not very common in England to have a B team. Very few clubs do it - only Brentford opt for it in the Premier League - yet in Southern Europe, almost every single team has one. Maybe that's the beauty of the English pyramid, knowing so many teams compete from bottom to top. Yet that wouldn't give the chance to Diego Callai, who is starring for Sporting Lisbon B in the third tier of Portuguese football. With four clean sheets in seven appearances this season, his potential is clear - and coupled with FMScout's rating of 82, he will be around for years to come.

4 Dennis Seimen - Stuttgart - 17

Moving into the final four, Dennis Seimen is a name synonymous with Football Manager players. Progress five years into the future and you will see Seimen's name, whether that's still helping Stuttgart in Germany or dominating European football with Real Madrid, he'll be easy to spot in the game. Although he's not featuring for Stuttgart's first team this season, his potential is endless - epitomised by FMScout's rating of 83. With a height of 1.92 metres, he is able to send fear into opponents' eyes, knowing he will always be around to stop a goal in the first minute or the last.

3 Guillaume Restes - Toulouse - 18

Toulouse claimed a famous win at home to Liverpool last week, beating the former European champions 3-2. It shocked the world - and although it doesn't mean too much to The Reds' hopes of progressing - the French side were clearly delighted by their win. Featuring in that match was 18-year-old French goalkeeper Guillaume Restes. Coupled with his success in Europe, he has also made 12 appearances in Ligue 1. Not many goalkeepers can say that at the age of 18! It foreshadows his potential in goal, with FMScout's rating of 84 epitomising why he is considered one of the most dangerous prospects in the world.

2 Bart Verbruggen - Brighton - 20

Moving towards the South Coast of England, Verbruggen is one of the most well-known names around. At just 18, his agile reflexes, confident aerial presence, and impressive shot-stopping abilities have drawn attention - making Roberto De Zerbi sign him in the summer. His adeptness at organising the defence and communicating effectively enhances his potential as a future stalwart. With the right guidance and experience, Verbruggen stands poised to emerge as a formidable force in the world of goalkeeping, offering a bright prospect for the Seagulls. As the second-best goalkeeper wonderkid in the game, he won't be cheap, especially with Brighton's history of selling players for high prices.

1 Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro - AZ - 19

Last but not least, Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro is considered the best wonderkid goalkeeper in FM24 by FMScout. Of course, that can change - mainly because of injury, motivation and a lack of confidence, but the future - on paper - looks promising for Owusu-Oduro. With a rating of 85, FMScout ranks him one above Brighton's and Toulouse's goalkeepers, yet he's yet to feature regularly for the senior AZ team. The Dutch giants are biding their time with him, mainly because of their other impressive goalkeepers - but the longer that goes on, the more likely it is Owusu-Oduro will want to leave. The world is at his feet.

