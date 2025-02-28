Summary Football Manager 25 has been cancelled, keeping FM24 as the most recent version until late 2025.

Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the game, with a Current Ability score of 181 out of 200.

Emiliano Martinez is only ranked as the ninth-best goalkeeper in the game, despite having won back-to-back Yashin Trophies.

Football Manager 25 has been cancelled, having already been delayed until March - so FM24 is still the most recent iteration in the franchise, having been released in November 2023.

As such, FM24 is going to be the current edition of the game until the next version releases, likely in late 2025 - so players still have at least 8 months to enjoy the game.

Goalkeepers are a fundamental position for success in-game, and your fortunes can depend on your player between the sticks - so having a top player in net is a crucial stepping stone to victory in big games and important competitions.

Football Manager uses two scores out of 200 to determine a player's ability; Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability (PA). The higher the number, the better the player can be in the game - although these values are hidden without the In-Game Editor, so you'll have to use the attributes provided in-game to determine how good a player is.

With that said, here are the 30 best goalkeepers in Football Manager 2024.

The 30 Best Goalkeepers in Football Manager 2024 Rank Player Club/Nation Current Ability 1 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid/Belgium 181 2 Ederson Manchester City/Brazil 180 3 Alisson Liverpool/Brazil 176 4 Marc-André ter Stegen Barcelona/Germany 175 5 Jan Oblak Atlético Madrid/Slovenia 171 6 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich/Germany 162 7 Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG/Italy 161 8 Mike Maignan Milan/France 159 9 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa/Argentina 157 10 Yann Sommer Inter/Switzerland 156 11 Wojciech Szczesny Juventus/Poland 156 12 Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund/Switzerland 156 13 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham/Italy 155 14 Diogo Costa Porto/Portugal 155 15 Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao/Spain 153 16 Alex Meret Napoli/Italy 152 17 David Raya Arsenal/Spain 152 18 Ivan Provedel Lazio/Italy 152 19 Keylor Navas PSG/Costa Rica 151 20 Jordan Pickford Everton/England 150 21 Yassine Bounou Al-Hilal/Morocco 150 22 Alex Remiro Real Sociedad/Spain 150 23 Edouard Mendy Al-Ahli/Senegal 150 24 Giorgio Mamardshvili Valencia/Georgia 148 25 Andre Onana Manchester United/Cameroon 148 26 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal/England 148 27 Nick Pope Newcastle/England 147 28 Andriy Lunin Real Madrid/Ukraine 146 29 Weverton Palmeiras/Brazil 146 30 Bernd Leno Fulham/Germany 145

30-21