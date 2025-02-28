Summary
- Football Manager 25 has been cancelled, keeping FM24 as the most recent version until late 2025.
- Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the game, with a Current Ability score of 181 out of 200.
- Emiliano Martinez is only ranked as the ninth-best goalkeeper in the game, despite having won back-to-back Yashin Trophies.
Football Manager 25 has been cancelled, having already been delayed until March - so FM24 is still the most recent iteration in the franchise, having been released in November 2023.
As such, FM24 is going to be the current edition of the game until the next version releases, likely in late 2025 - so players still have at least 8 months to enjoy the game.
Goalkeepers are a fundamental position for success in-game, and your fortunes can depend on your player between the sticks - so having a top player in net is a crucial stepping stone to victory in big games and important competitions.
Football Manager uses two scores out of 200 to determine a player's ability; Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability (PA). The higher the number, the better the player can be in the game - although these values are hidden without the In-Game Editor, so you'll have to use the attributes provided in-game to determine how good a player is.
With that said, here are the 30 best goalkeepers in Football Manager 2024.
|
The 30 Best Goalkeepers in Football Manager 2024
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club/Nation
|
Current Ability
|
1
|
Thibaut Courtois
|
Real Madrid/Belgium
|
181
|
2
|
Ederson
|
Manchester City/Brazil
|
180
|
3
|
Alisson
|
Liverpool/Brazil
|
176
|
4
|
Marc-André ter Stegen
|
Barcelona/Germany
|
175
|
5
|
Jan Oblak
|
Atlético Madrid/Slovenia
|
171
|
6
|
Manuel Neuer
|
Bayern Munich/Germany
|
162
|
7
|
Gianluigi Donnarumma
|
PSG/Italy
|
161
|
8
|
Mike Maignan
|
Milan/France
|
159
|
9
|
Emiliano Martínez
|
Aston Villa/Argentina
|
157
|
10
|
Yann Sommer
|
Inter/Switzerland
|
156
|
11
|
Wojciech Szczesny
|
Juventus/Poland
|
156
|
12
|
Gregor Kobel
|
Borussia Dortmund/Switzerland
|
156
|
13
|
Guglielmo Vicario
|
Tottenham/Italy
|
155
|
14
|
Diogo Costa
|
Porto/Portugal
|
155
|
15
|
Unai Simon
|
Athletic Bilbao/Spain
|
153
|
16
|
Alex Meret
|
Napoli/Italy
|
152
|
17
|
David Raya
|
Arsenal/Spain
|
152
|
18
|
Ivan Provedel
|
Lazio/Italy
|
152
|
19
|
Keylor Navas
|
PSG/Costa Rica
|
151
|
20
|
Jordan Pickford
|
Everton/England
|
150
|
21
|
Yassine Bounou
|
Al-Hilal/Morocco
|
150
|
22
|
Alex Remiro
|
Real Sociedad/Spain
|
150
|
23
|
Edouard Mendy
|
Al-Ahli/Senegal
|
150
|
24
|
Giorgio Mamardshvili
|
Valencia/Georgia
|
148
|
25
|
Andre Onana
|
Manchester United/Cameroon
|
148
|
26
|
Aaron Ramsdale
|
Arsenal/England
|
148
|
27
|
Nick Pope
|
Newcastle/England
|
147
|
28
|
Andriy Lunin
|
Real Madrid/Ukraine
|
146
|
29
|
Weverton
|
Palmeiras/Brazil
|
146
|
30
|
Bernd Leno
|
Fulham/Germany
|
145