  • Football Manager 25 has been cancelled, keeping FM24 as the most recent version until late 2025.
  • Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the game, with a Current Ability score of 181 out of 200.
  • Emiliano Martinez is only ranked as the ninth-best goalkeeper in the game, despite having won back-to-back Yashin Trophies.

Football Manager 25 has been cancelled, having already been delayed until March - so FM24 is still the most recent iteration in the franchise, having been released in November 2023.

As such, FM24 is going to be the current edition of the game until the next version releases, likely in late 2025 - so players still have at least 8 months to enjoy the game.

Goalkeepers are a fundamental position for success in-game, and your fortunes can depend on your player between the sticks - so having a top player in net is a crucial stepping stone to victory in big games and important competitions.

Football Manager uses two scores out of 200 to determine a player's ability; Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability (PA). The higher the number, the better the player can be in the game - although these values are hidden without the In-Game Editor, so you'll have to use the attributes provided in-game to determine how good a player is.

With that said, here are the 30 best goalkeepers in Football Manager 2024.

The 30 Best Goalkeepers in Football Manager 2024

Rank

Player

Club/Nation

Current Ability

1

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid/Belgium

181

2

Ederson

Manchester City/Brazil

180

3

Alisson

Liverpool/Brazil

176

4

Marc-André ter Stegen

Barcelona/Germany

175

5

Jan Oblak

Atlético Madrid/Slovenia

171

6

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich/Germany

162

7

Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG/Italy

161

8

Mike Maignan

Milan/France

159

9

Emiliano Martínez

Aston Villa/Argentina

157

10

Yann Sommer

Inter/Switzerland

156

11

Wojciech Szczesny

Juventus/Poland

156

12

Gregor Kobel

Borussia Dortmund/Switzerland

156

13

Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham/Italy

155

14

Diogo Costa

Porto/Portugal

155

15

Unai Simon

Athletic Bilbao/Spain

153

16

Alex Meret

Napoli/Italy

152

17

David Raya

Arsenal/Spain

152

18

Ivan Provedel

Lazio/Italy

152

19

Keylor Navas

PSG/Costa Rica

151

20

Jordan Pickford

Everton/England

150

21

Yassine Bounou

Al-Hilal/Morocco

150

22

Alex Remiro

Real Sociedad/Spain

150

23

Edouard Mendy

Al-Ahli/Senegal

150

24

Giorgio Mamardshvili

Valencia/Georgia

148

25

Andre Onana

Manchester United/Cameroon

148

26

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal/England

148

27

Nick Pope

Newcastle/England

147

28

Andriy Lunin

Real Madrid/Ukraine

146

29

Weverton

Palmeiras/Brazil

146

30

Bernd Leno

Fulham/Germany

145

