Highlights Football Manager 2024 is one of the most polished sports games of the year.

However, building your team perfectly is a challenge, especially on the flanks.

These 15 left wingers are currently the best in the world, providing you with pace and threat alongside your strikers.

Football Manager 2024 is once again amazing sports fans around the world this year. It's hardly a surprise, with the tactical game continually breaking boundaries every year. What more do you want than winning that special European trophy for the first time?

This year it's formed as one of the most polished sports games of all time, with everything from updated set-piece tactics, new leagues, improved graphics and the consistent joy - and disappointment - of a final-day match to win the title.

Left wingers are key to how teams play. No one needs that explanation for them, with their constant pace, flair and energy causing headaches for defenders. There's nothing more spectacular than watching a left winger - particularly the recently retired Eden Hazard and his way of attacking - causing problems for defenders, especially if it involves skill moves.

Knowing they can change the direction of a club - especially on the final day of the season - makes them crucially important. These 15 left wingers are the best in the world and will help you win the most significant trophies in European football, but it will come at an expensive price tag.

Ranking Name Club 1. Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid 2. Neymar Al Hilal 3. Heung-min Son Tottenham Hotspur 4. Rafael Leão AC Milan 5. Phil Foden Manchester City 6. Luis Diaz Liverpool 7. Jack Grealish Manchester City 8. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli 9. Marcus Rashford Manchester United 10. Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich 11. Raheem Sterling Chelsea 12. Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 13. Marco Asensio PSG 14. Federico Chiesa Juventus 15. Diogo Jota Liverpool

15 Diogo Jota

Starting the list, Diogo Jota is one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League. Moving from midtable Wolverhampton Wanderers to Liverpool could send fear into players, but not Jota - who instantly improved after the move. Since then, he has been at the heart of Liverpool's success under Jürgen Klopp, which you will have the potential to replicate with the Portuguese talent. With the ability to play on the flanks or upfront - often as a false nine - Jota is one of the most versatile attackers in the world in FM24 this year.

14 Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa was once billed as one of the world's brightest talents, particularly after Italy's Euros triumph against England at Wembley. It might pain Three Lions fans to say it, but Chiesa was phenomenal that tournament, yet injury has stopped him from becoming the world-beater everyone knows he can be. However, the Italian is now slowly improving - reaching the level he showed two years ago. Capable of playing across the front three in FM24, Chiesa is another versatile option who will come with an expensive price tag. Why would Juventus want to sell one of their star players?

13 Marco Asensio

You might be wondering why Marco Asensio is on this list. After all, he was never one of Real Madrid's best players - often being utilised as a squad player to rest their superstars. However, a recent move to PSG has sparked life in the Spaniard. In FM24, he is considered one of the most well-rounded wingers in the game, showcased by his 15 crossing, 16 dribbling and 15 finishing. Very few players have quality like that and - with Asensio now 27 - he won't be the most expensive option on the list once the season has finished.

12 Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal narrowly missed out on Premier League glory last season, stumbling over the finish line to finish behind Man City. However, Martinelli was part of Arsenal's success up until the run-in, causing chaos down the left flank. In FM24, not only is Martinelli already one of the best wingers in the game, but he is also one of the youngest. At 22 years of age, the Brazilian still has years - maybe even a decade - before he shows signs of decline, which is perfect for your FM24 save. With 17 pace, very few will be able to stop Martinelli.

11 Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling will go down as a Premier League legend when he retires. Narrowly missed out on the title with Liverpool, moved to arch-rivals Man City and won every domestic trophy, before potentially finishing his career with Chelsea. Sterling has had a chaotic career but he has consistently been dangerous in the final third. After a tough season in West London, he is now as feared as he once was, yet with 17 pace and impressive shooting stats across the board, the 28-year-old is still one of the best wingers in the world. Maybe Sterling is eternal?

10 Kingsley Coman

Similarly to Sterling, Coman has also plied his trade at several major clubs. From PSG, Juventus and now Bayern Munich, the Frenchman has won everything available. The 27-year-old has all the stats in FM24 to be an option for the best clubs in Europe. With 18 dribbling and a spectacular first touch (15), his talents in FM24 epitomise his work rate and quality in real life. At 27 years of age, a potential move for Coman is now out of the realm of possibility, knowing Bayern Munich may look for a younger winger in the coming years.

9 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has made headlines on and off the pitch ever since his Manchester United debut. Scoring against Arsenal in his Premier League foreshadowed his importance for Man United in the coming years. Under Erik ten Hag last season, Rashford helped the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League and win the Carabao Cup. This has been projected onto FM24, with his 16 finishing and 15 dribbling showing his talent in the final third. It's unlikely Man United will want to offload their prodigy anytime soon, so you'll have to relight the Man United flame to use him.

8 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sent Napoli - and nearly the whole of subsequent Naples - into chaos last season, helping the club win their first Serie A since the days of Diego Maradona. Combining with Victor Osimhen on a regular basis, the Georgian winger quickly made a name for himself as one of the best wingers in the world. It's led to links to several Premier League clubs - including Chelsea. Therefore, if you want to secure his signature in FM24, you'll have to move quickly for an expensive price. Yet if you do sign him, you get one of the best attackers in the world.

7 Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish was at the heart of Manchester City's success last season. Winning the treble - made up of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup - was the highlight of Grealish's career, but it was only possible due to his impact. It's seen him considered as one of the best wingers in the world, with his FM24 stats replicating this. His 17 dribbling and 16 agility are just the tip of the iceberg, as the former Aston Villa winger continually strives to improve. However, with Jérémy Doku now at the club, Grealish leaving Manchester is not impossible.

6 Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz has been in the mainstream news recently. After his father was kidnapped in Colombia, there was an outcry over the incident. However, Díaz continued to play football, scoring a last-minute equaliser away to Luton in the aftermath. Once his father was rescued, he scored again on international duty in front of his emotional father, showcasing the connection he has with his family. His relationships have built him to be one of the best wingers in the world, which has been epitomised in FM24. With spectacular pace and a threat in the final third, there's very little Díaz can't do.

5 Phil Foden

Phil Foden was at the heart of Manchester City's success last season. Winning the treble - made up of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup - was only possible due to Foden's contributions, even if he wasn't a regular in the starting eleven. It sees him considered as one of the best wingers - and playmakers - in the world, with his FM24 stats replicating this. He is regularly viewed as one of England's most gifted players, even the heir to Paul Gascoigne, where his skills, fast feet and threat in the final third make him lethal. His talent in FM24 is endless.

4 Rafael Leão

Rafael Leão has been a key cog in the system at AC Milan, helping the club refind the glory days they used to have every year. Winning Serie A two seasons ago was the highlight of Leão's short but entertaining career so far, but it could soon get better. The Portuguese winger is regularly linked with moves to the Premier League, which is no surprise considering his threat in the final third. Capable of playing across the front three, the youngster might be the best option to buy in FM24, especially if you want to plan for the future.

3 Heung-min Son

After Harry Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich, Heung-min Son became the club captain. Taking over from Hugo Lloris - and unofficially Kane - might have been seen as a burden for the South Korean. However, he has taken it in his stride, now shining under Ange Postecoglou. The winger - who can also play as an out-and-out striker - is one of the most dangerous players from the edge of the box, consistently curling shots into the top corner. He doesn't even seem to have a weak foot, highlighting his quality in the final third! FM24 is no different for Son this year.

2 Neymar

Neymar is regularly seen as one of the greatest players of this generation. Part of Barcelona's famous trio of 'Messi, Suarez and Neymar', the Brazilian helped the Catalan giants conquer Europe, before eventually moving to PSG to create his own spotlight. In hindsight, it didn't work, with PSG unable to win the Champions League, whilst Mbappé's move to the club overshadowed Neymar's quality. However, now Neymar is plying his trade for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. You can't manage the Middle Eastern club in FM24, so, if you want to use Neymar, you'll have to lure him away from his paycheck.

1 Vinícius Júnior

Last, but not least, Vinícius Júnior is the best winger in FM24. Are you surprised? Probably not, with the Brazilian now consistently showcasing his talent on the biggest stage. Whether that's in La Liga, the Champions League or even for Brazil, Júnior is the poster boy for his club and country. In FM24, he has spectacular dribbling (19), coupled with impressive finishing (16) and dynamic pace (18). It makes him one of the most well-rounded players in the game, but that comes with a price. Real Madrid will not want to sell Júnior, so you might have to wait a couple of years.

