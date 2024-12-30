Summary Football Manager 2024 ranks Kevin de Bruyne as the best player with a 190 Current Ability rating.

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri only ranks as the ninth-best player in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo is way down the list in 74th, while Lionel Messi is still in the game's top 5 players.

Football Manager is the most realistic football simulation game on the market right now. The game has built a reputation over multiple iterations as being a reliable indication of real-life football and has even been used by professional football clubs to find young talent in past editions.

The game has seen a sharp rise in popularity in recent years, coinciding with a downfall in players for the FIFA (EAFC) and eFootball series', and is now among the most-played games on Steam, an impressive achievement from developers Sports Interactive.

FM uses two numbers out of 200 to determine a player's Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability (PA). The closer to 200 those numbers are, the better the player is, or the better the player could be with the right circumstances and development. These numbers are hidden without the use of a custom skin or the in-game editor, but in this list, we have compiled the 100 best players in the world, according to Football Manager 2024.

This list uses the Current Ability ratings of every player after the Winter Update issued after the January transfer window. As a result, some of the players listed have moved away from the clubs they played for at the time of the update being published.

Rank 100 - 81