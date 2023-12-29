Highlights Football Manager 2024 introduced set-piece coaches, who specialised in organising corners, free-kicks, and throw-ins.

The game's 10 best set-piece coaches can instantly improve your performance in various situations every match.

Nicolas Jover of Arsenal is ranked as the best set-piece coach in FM24, with the highest set-piece rating of 19.

Football Manager 2024 is famous within the sporting world for its detail and accuracy. If you want to work out how soccer head coaches work, it is the game for you, allowing you to channel your inner Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. One of the best features to be added to Football Manager 2024 was the set-piece overhaul. In FM24, they introduced set-piece coaches. It was once considered unnecessary and crazy in football, but most teams at the top of elite football now have them - kickstarted by Liverpool appointing Thomas Gronnemark as a throw-in coach in 2018.

As the name suggests, set-piece coaches are specialised in organising each situation. This is for corners, short free-kicks, long free-kicks or even throw-ins. It allows you to focus on other areas, whilst knowing you have a coach that can be trusted to build well-rounded tactics for every situation. To showcase this feature, a 'set pieces' attribute was added to every coach in the database, indicating their ability to train players in the tactical aspects of set pieces.

The set piece coach profiles have clear differences from other coaches. Instead of the 'Scouting Knowledge Panel', their set piece preferences are displayed. These preferences cover delivery style and defensive setup, allowing you to understand their approach to set pieces. Due to the importance of set-piece coaches in Football Manager 2024, we have decided to rank the 10 best options at the start of the game, all of which have the quality to instantly improve your tactics.

Ranking Factors

We have set out two factors when it comes to exactly how we've arranged our list. On this occasion, we've kept things simple for you gamers to find the best set-piece coaches on FM24.

Set-piece rating - the rankings have been based on each coach's set-piece rating on the game.

- the rankings have been based on each coach's set-piece rating on the game. Well-rounded overall stats - the better the stats in the coaching and mental areas make them a better set-piece manager. For example, 'Adaptability', 'Defending' and 'Attacking' skills all make a better set-piece coach.

Best Set-Piece Coaches In FM24 # Name Club Set-Piece Rating 1. Nicolas Jover Arsenal 19 2. Austin MacPhee Aston Villa 18 3. Bernardo Cueva Brentford 17 4. Carlos Vicens Man City 17 5. Eric Ramsay Man United 16 6. Gianni Vio USA 16 7. Andreas Georgson Southampton 15 8. Nick Stanley Brighton 15 9. Alan McCormack Luton 14 10. Eliot Tybebo Burnley 14

10 Eliot Tybebo - Burnley

Kickstarting the list, Eliot Tybebo is a promising option as a set-piece coach in Football Manager 2024. With '14 Set Pieces', coupled with well-rounded coaching skills, he has the qualities to improve your coaching team in the lower half of the Premier League. His '15 Adaptability' and '15 Determination' will only help him become a world-class set-piece coach. Also, as he is at Burnley, you will be able to lure him away from the North West with ease, particularly if you offer him an increased wage. He joined Vincent Kompany's backroom staff in the summer of 2023, but it might not be long until he switches away if you want to add him to your club.

9 Alan McCormack - Luton

Luton Town completed the ultimate fairytale story when they were promoted to the Premier League at the end of the 2022/2023 season, beating Coventry on penalties in the final. Alongside promotion to the Premier League, Alan McCormack was promoted to a senior role within the club. In FM24, he has '14 Set-Pieces' and impressive determination and motivation, making him a useful option for any club across Europe. In focus, his '16 Motivation' will help him tell the players what to do in each situation. There might be a language barrier if you appoint him in mainland Europe, but there is no doubt that he will be capable of improving your tactics.

8 Nick Stanley - Brighton

Nick Stanley has had a role on the South Coast with Brighton since 2012. At first, he was a chief analyst, but he has slowly worked his way up through the ranks. Now, in the 2023/2024 season, he plays a key role in organising the Seagulls' set-pieces. In Football Manager 2024, he has '15 Set-Pieces' alongside a tactical attribute rating of 16. This will help him understand the tactical side of set-pieces, allowing your team to become more efficient in each situation. It makes him one of the best set-piece coaches in the world, who would seamlessly fit into any club in the Premier League if you are struggling with set-piece woes. However, it might be hard to lure Stanley from Brighton.

7 Andreas Georgson - Southampton

Southampton were relegated to the Championship in the 2023/2024 season. It ended their 11-year stint in the promised land, but they are determined to fight for a place in the league in the Championship. Andreas Georgson joined Southampton in the summer of 2023 and - although he left the club at the end of December 2023 - he is still classed as a Saints coach on FM24. With '15 Set-Pieces' and well-rounded stats across the board, there are very few options better than the Swedish coach. His '12 Attacking' and '12 Defending' make him capable of improving set-pieces in both boxes. You will easily be able to lure the former Arsenal assistant back to the Premier League.

6 Gianni Vio - USA

Gianni Vio was famous for his recent stint at Tottenham Hotspur under Antonio Conte. The former Chelsea manager brought him in to improve the team's set-pieces - and it worked remarkably. However, as Conte left, so did Vio. He is currently a technical coach for the USA, but you will be able to lure him away in FM24. He is one of the most well-rounded coaches in the game, with his '16 Set-Pieces' just the tip of the iceberg. If you want discipline during set-pieces, Vio will sort it, proven by his stat of '19 Discipline'. There's an argument to be had that he is the best option on this list if you want a well-rounded coach.

5 Eric Ramsay - Man United

Eric Ramsay is currently a coach at Manchester United. He joined in the summer of 2021 when Ole Gunnar Solskjær was still manager, but he has continued to work under Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag. The Welshman had a brief stint as Wales' assistant manager, but it only lasted six months. In FM24, he has '16 Set-Pieces' and impressive coaching and mental stats. In focus, he has '17 Adaptability', allowing him to change tactics quickly during and before matches. It makes him - alongside Vio - another well-rounded option in the game, whilst, at the age of 31, he will have no plans of retirement soon. He could be your set-piece coach for decades.

4 Carlos Vicens - Man City

Carlos Vicens has been at the heart of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at Man City since he was appointed assistant manager in 2021. It came after stints in the club's youth teams and women's teams previously. However, despite his effectiveness as a coach and an assistant manager, his best role in FM24 is as a set-piece coach. He has '17 Set-Pieces' coupled with '13 Tactical' and '13 Technical', allowing him to decide tactics at set-pieces depending on the opposition. It's clear to the naked eye that he is one of the best set-piece coaches in the world, but he will be hard to lure away from the luxury of Man City.

3 Bernardo Cueva - Brentford

Brentford are one of the feel-good stories in the Premier League. They were once battling for survival in numerous leagues in the EFL, but now they are thriving in the Premier League. Bernardo Cueva played a role in the club's success when he was appointed as a match analyst in 2020. He has helped the club analyse set pieces and the opposition for over three years, playing a key role in the club's success. In FM24, he has '17 Set-Pieces' and '17 Tactical Knowledge', which showcases why he is one of the best options in the game. Partnered with '14 Adaptability', Cueva can change set-piece routines quickly depending on the opposition.

2 Austin MacPhee - Aston Villa

Austin MacPhee joined Aston Villa as a coach in the summer of 2021, when Dean Smith was still manager. Since then, Steven Gerrard has taken the reigns and then Unai Emery, but Austin MacPhee has remained at the heart of the club's plans. He works in the Scottish national team as well, highlighting his success in real life. In FM24, he has '18 Set-Pieces', which is coupled alongside a remarkable attribute of '20 Adaptability'. It allows him to make changes dependent on each team with ease - only improving your chances of success across a 38-match season.

1 Nicolas Jover - Arsenal

Nicolas Jover was appointed as a technical coach at Arsenal in the summer of 2021, which came after a two-year stint at Manchester City in 2019. He learnt from the best coaches in the world, including Guardiola, in the north, whilst his time at the Gunners began as the club bounced back to the top of English football. He is ranked as the best set-piece coach in FM24, highlighted by his '19 Set-Pieces' and '16 Technical', which will allow him to analyse routines meticulously. Although he is not as well-rounded as other coaches on this list, despite his technical stat, he specialises in improving set-pieces, making him the best set-piece coach in Football Manager 2024.