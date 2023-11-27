Highlights Football Manager 2024 is one of the most polished sports games of the year.

But finding a striker to use in the game is challenging, knowing it might be the difference between success and failure.

Featuring the 15 best strikers in the game, these attackers will help you win crucial matches in the dying seconds.

Football Manager 2024 is considered one of the best sports games of the year. You're probably not surprised, with Sports Interactive continuing to amaze their fans every year that it's not even a surprise anymore; it's an expectation.

This year it's formed as one of the most polished sports games of all time, with everything from updated set-piece tactics, new leagues (say hello to the Japanese league), improved graphics and the consistent joy - and disappointment - of a final-day match to win the title.

However, success isn't possible without one of the best strikers in the final third. Strikers are key to how teams play. It's a simple idea to understand, with their strength, power, awareness and - most importantly - finishing proving crucial in the final third. Very few teams can win trophies without a proven goalscorer, which is why finding the perfect striker in FM24 is key. These 15 strikers are the best in the world, capable of single-handedly winning trophies for you.

We've already made a list of the best wonderkid strikers in the game, but if you want a striker for the present day, there's nowhere better to look than here. From former Ballon d'Or winners to some of the greatest strikers of all time, it has everything you need.

Ranking Name Club 1. Erling Haaland Manchester City 2. Kylian Mbappé PSG 3. Harry Kane Bayern Munich 4. Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 5. Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan 6. Karim Benzema Al Ittihad 7. Victor Osimhen Napoli 8. Antoine Griezmann Atlético Madrid 9. Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 10. Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 11. Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr 12. Romelu Lukaku Roma (on loan from Chelsea) 13. Alexander Isak Newcastle 14. Darwin Núñez Liverpool 15. Marcus Thuram Inter Milan

15 Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram was consistently linked with a move to the Premier League when he was in the Bundesliga. Every summer, there was a story about the Frenchman joining one of the country's biggest clubs, but it never quite happened. However, he eventually ended speculation by moving to Inter Milan in the summer at the end of his contract. It bolstered the clubs' strike force and gave them one of the most versatile options around. In FM24, he can play as a left winger or a striker, allowing you to change tactics depending on what fits his needs.

14 Darwin Núñez

Núñez struggled in his first season in Merseyside, failing to live up to his potential £80m price tag. However, his lack of efficiency in the final third has not been replicated in FM24, with the Uruguayan considered one of the best options in the world. The main issue you'll have - if you don't manage Liverpool - is the club will be unlikely to want to offload the Uruguayian. After all, he's one of the most chaotic strikers in the world and can often cause issues in the final third. Who doesn't want that in their team?

13 Alexander Isak

When Newcastle were taken over by PIF - a Saudi Arabian-led investment - everyone knew the money would quickly roll in. Although they haven't been as adventurous as some might have expected, they have still splashed the clash, most notably in Alexander Isak last season. The Swedish striker was plagued by injury in his first year in Newcastle, but he still showed his talent. Quickly becoming a fan favourite, he is one of the hardest-working strikers in the Premier League, which has been symbolised by his performance levels in FM24. Isak will be able to dominate for years in FM24.

12 Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has moved around a plethora of clubs throughout his career. From West Brom, Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea, Inter Milan and now Roma, the Belgian very rarely stays at a club for a long time. It's seemingly part of his personality! Yet in FM24, Lukaku is one of the best strikers in the game. On loan at Roma, he has spectacular finishing whilst providing an aerial presence in the box. It's a dream come true for you, especially if you like to play crosses into the box. With his loan deal only one year, he'll be easy to sign eventually.

11 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time. From dominating year after year at Real Madrid to breaking into the biggest stage at Manchester United, the Portuguese star is one of the greatest ever. It may have soured out during his second spell at Old Trafford, but now Ronaldo is back scoring for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The league is far less competitive - and you can't manage a team in the Saudi Pro League - so if you want to use Ronaldo, you'll have to lure him back to mainland Europe in FM24 this year.

10 Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku Chelsea

Chelsea's reputation of signing players from the Bundesliga hasn't been the greatest in recent years. Kai Havertz - despite scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final - failed to set Stamford Bridge alight, whilst Timo Werner - albeit a brief spell of form - struggled throughout his time in West London. However, Todd Boehly will be hoping Christopher Nkunku isn't the same. He's yet to play for Chelsea due to injury, but he's one of the most promising players in the world, capable of playing across the front four. He isn't an out-and-out striker, but he can still score crucial goals when needed.

9 Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus was at the heart of Arsenal's success last season, with only injury stopping him from maintaining consistency. It's led to him being considered one of the best strikers in Football Manager this year. He's not a natural goalscorer, often lacking confidence in the penalty box, but the Brazilian brings fluidity to Arsenal's attack, which you can replicate in FM24. Roaming from striker, he links up the play, before making a late run into the penalty box. It doesn't always work, but the former Manchester City player is an exciting talent to watch in the Premier League.

8 Antoine Griezmann

Is Antoine Griezmann one of the most underrated players in recent years? The Frenchman helped his country rise to glory at the 2018 World Cup, whilst also performing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - narrowly missing out on back-to-back success on penalties against Argentina. Yet that doesn't take away from his talent, with the Atlético Madrid star consistently performing in La Liga. He can't be used as a lone striker in FM24 - mainly due to his lack of height and strength - but, alongside another goalscorer, he'll perform for you in the biggest of matches.

7 Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen sent Napoli - and nearly the whole of subsequent Naples - into chaos last season, helping the club win their first Serie A since the days of Diego Maradona. Combining with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on a regular basis, the Nigerian striker quickly made a name for himself as one of the best strikers in the world. It's led to links to several Premier League clubs - including Chelsea. Therefore, if you want to secure Osimhen's signature in FM24, you'll have to move quickly for an expensive price. Yet if you do sign him, you get one of the best strikers in the world.

6 Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in 2022, after helping Real Madrid to domestic and European success. He was in a league of his own, scoring goals from within the box and outside it, knowing nobody could get near him. Previously, Benzema's talent was overshadowed by former teammate Ronaldo, but last year allowed him to take centre stage. Eventually, Benzema decided to move to the Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, potentially for one major paycheck. However, as you can't manage in Saudi Arabia in FM24, you'll have to lure him away from the relaxed sporting country back into the Champions League.

5 Lautaro Martínez

Similarly to other strikers based in the Serie A, Lautaro Martínez has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League. In fact, he very nearly moved to Tottenham Hotspur in 2021. However, the Argentine international has consistently chosen to stay at the San Siro, knowing he is one of the most loved players at the club. In FM24, it will also be hard to lure him away from Inter Milan, but if you can, you get one of the most well-rounded strikers in the game. With a lethal finish in front of goal, combined with his pace, there are only four better than Martínez.

4 Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been considered one of the best strikers in the world for years. He somehow missed out on the Ballon d'Or when Bayern Munich won the Champions League after they decided to cancel the competition due to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, the Polish striker - now plying his trade for Barcelona - continues to be dangerous in the final third. With his threat in the air - combined with his natural instinct in (and outside) the box - the striker has everything you need in FM24. However, he will quickly decline due to his age, so use him now before it's too late.

3 Harry Kane

Harry Kane has regularly been one of the most disrespected strikers of all time. At Tottenham Hotspur, he rarely got the credit he deserved, with the England captain repeatedly saving Spurs from embarrassment - especially last season under Antonio Conte. Yet, now he is thriving at Bayern Munich - and with it has come the praise. The Tottenham prodigy is incredibly well-rounded, providing you with an attacking threat even if you have 30% possession. Very few have the natural instinct of Kane, showcased by continually breaking records every season. Just like Lewandowski, however, Kane is ageing and will quickly decline in FM24.

2 Kylian Mbappé

If you ask someone who is the best attacker in the world, they'll normally say Haaland or Kylian Mbappé. The duo have seemingly replaced the debate of 'Messi or Ronaldo' and that has been symbolised in FM24 at the top of the rankings. Mbappé is the quickest player in FM24 with 20 pace and 20 acceleration (you can't get any higher than that), allowing him to play anywhere across the front three. But as a striker, you are provided with his natural instincts and prowess in the box. It's an incredible talent and with his contract soon running out, there might be an opportunity to sign the Frenchman.

1 Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland was at the heart of Manchester City's success last season. He helped the club win a historic treble - made up of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup - whilst scoring goals week in, week out. His 36 goals in the Premier League helped Pep Guardiola's side catch Arsenal in the dying weeks, with the Norwegian's natural instinct becoming a common feature throughout. In FM24, it will be all but impossible to take Haaland off Man City's hands, until his contract runs out. The club is one of the richest in the world and has no reason to sell, so be prepared to watch Haaland dominate defenders every week.

