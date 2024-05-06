Highlights Football Manager 2024 is one of the most challenging games around, particularly if you are conceding too many goals.

But these 10 tips will help you out. Regrouping when possession is lost and lowering the trigger press can help improve defensive performance.

Meanwhile, in-game management, individual training, and general training are crucial for improving defensive abilities in FM24.

Football Manager 2024 is one of the best sports games around. It can make you sweat during the final day of the season promotion decider, but also bring incredible joy, as you take your local boyhood club to the heights of the Champions League.

However, that is only possible because it is full of detail and tactical knowledge. It's what makes Sports Interactive's game entertaining but challenging. Every aspect of football - including Football Manager saves - needs constant tweaks and adaptations to be crowned champions of the world. It's easier if you manage a team like Manchester City and Newcastle United, who have the financial power to solve their problems with cash. However, if you manage a minnow - a club that is fighting to stay alive in the Premier League - it can be incredibly hard to overcome issues.

One major challenge in FM24, particularly if you are a major underdog, is in the defensive third. Shipping goals is a painful watch, especially when you don't have the financial power to improve the situation. Players lose confidence as you concede more goals, leading to more player mistakes, thus leading to even more goals conceded. It's a recurring cycle and hard to stop.

However, we've come to help you out. This article ranks the ten best tips to stop conceding goals in FM24. Some are easy to add to your tactics, some require luck, whilst some are hidden within the game for you to utilise. It's part of the glory of the Football Manager franchise, there is always a hidden part of detail to help you overcome problems. Our list goes from the least to the most useful tips for defending better on FM24.

Ranking Factors

Effectiveness - the more likely the tips are to succeed, the higher they've ranked.

- the more likely the tips are to succeed, the higher they've ranked. Ease to use - if the tips are simple to understand and implement, they will be ranked highly.

- if the tips are simple to understand and implement, they will be ranked highly. Stats-focused - some tips improve a player's morale, which can then lead to better performances. However, if they are directly stats-focused, they will improve the team's ability to defend better.

10 tips to defend better in Football Manager 2024 # Tip 1. Mid-block 2. Defensive midfielders 3. Lower defensive line 4. Defensive formations 5. Regroup when possession is lost 6. Lower trigger press 7. In-game management 8. Individual training 9. Inverted full-backs 10. General training

10 General training

General training is often left to the AI by managers in Football Manager 2024. It can be a long and tiring process when changing the training plan for your team, but - when you concede a host of goals and results start to slide - it is often needed to improve results. You can change every aspect of first-team training, which means you can direct it specifically towards defensive movements, allowing you to make your team more structured at the back. It will improve the team's familiarity with the tactics, thus the players are more confident. It's a simple idea, but general training can prove crucial in FM24. Being able to focus it specifically towards training defensive set pieces highlights why it can be used effectively.

9 Inverted full-backs

Inverted full-backs are now a common sight in modern football. However, whilst a traditional full-back stays wide and offers support on the flanks, an inverted full-back tucks into the defence, acting like an additional central defender. This is used in the build-up and defensive phases throughout matches - and it provides defensive security. It makes your team tougher to break down, especially if you also have a winger who tracks back, making it hard for the opposition to find passes between the lines. Used by Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, it can now be used by you to stop shipping goals every match in FM24.

8 Individual training

Individual training is one of the best ways to improve a player's - and thus the team's - defensive issues. You can train them in a specific role (e.g. a ball-playing defender), add an additional focus (defending) and change the intensity level (heavy). It allows you to focus on one certain area, which should only improve their defensive stats. Focusing on one area might leave other areas abandoned, but - if you desperately need to stop conceding goals - there is no other choice. Training players on one set role throughout the entire season is worthwhile, particularly if you know what defensive tactics you want to play from pre-season onwards.

7 In-game management

Furthermore, in-game management is a crucial part of FM24. Some might suggest it has little impact, especially as there is no confirmed data to suggest how big of an impact it has. However, during desperate times, you need desperate measures. There are several options during matches. You can 'demand more' - placing pressure on the players' backs - 'encourage', tell them to 'focus' or even 'berate' them. For defenders, it is best to tell them to calm down and focus, knowing you need composed defenders to be able to play your best football. It has the potential to improve their morale - and therefore their defensive qualities - but it can also have a negative effect if they don't like the feedback.

6 Lower trigger press

Trigger press in FM24 states how likely it is your team will press the opposition. To fix defensive struggles, it is best to have a lower trigger press, so your players don't get dragged out of their defensive structure. A lower trigger press reduces the likelihood of your team triggering the press much less often. Instead, your players will be patient and wait for a clear chance to disrupt the opposition's play. This allows your team to sit deep and wait for the opposition to make a mistake. It's a reactive and pragmatic approach, but it might prove effective if you consistently concede goals. Playing with a lower trigger press is similar to the 'park the bus' philosophy which is commonly used during a Premier League relegation fight.

5 Regroup when possession is lost

Regrouping when your team loses the ball is one of the best ways to keep a stable defensive structure in FM24. The regroup instruction asks the players to immediately get back into their defensive shape after losing possession to avoid players being caught out of position on the counter. Once again, it's a pragmatic tactic to use, unlike the counter-press, which is aggressive and attempts to win the ball back immediately. However, when you are consistently conceding goals, the first step to fix it is forming a strong defensive foundation. Using this philosophy, alongside other defensive tips, will do that in FM24 as you channel your inner Sam Allardyce.

4 Defensive formations

Defensive formations are not commonly used within FM24, but they might be needed in your barren situation. One of the best five-at-the-back formations is the 5-2-2-1 DM AM. It has two attacking midfielders to utilise the width of the wing-backs whilst having two defensive midfielders. With three centre-backs and two holding midfielders, you are in the perfect position to shut up shop and defend for your lives. Five-at-the-back formations can even provide an attacking outlet with the wing-backs, providing you with a threat in the final third alongside the all-important defensive security. It might be the key to defensive success in FM24, particularly if you want to 'park the bus'.

3 Lower defensive line

Another option to 'park the bus' and attempt to keep a clean sheet is to play with a lower defensive line. As it suggests, it means that your team will sit deeper without the ball and attempt to hold firm against a barrage of attacks. It's famously done as teams travel to the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the Champions League. It allows your defenders to feel comfortable alongside one another, knowing they are not expected to have pace and play with an offside trap. Instead, they wait for the opposition to attack before pouncing when they send crosses into the box. It's a new idea for you to use in FM24.

2 Defensive midfielders

A defensive midfielder's main duties are to protect the defensive line from attackers by closing them down quickly and supporting creative midfielders in possession. For this penultimate tip, we are going to focus on the defensive side. They will sit right in front of the defence, holding a consistent position and acting as a first form of defence. They will look to be aggressive and strong in an attempt to win the ball back. If they do, they are capable of holding possession are providing space for the creative midfielders to use. It's one of the most traditional roles for a midfielder - and it is still one of the most effective for defensive security.

1 Mid-block

Last, but not least, using a mid-block is one of the most effective ways to create a strong defensive structure in FM24. It ties into using a lower defensive line and having a compact team. A mid-block entails that your attackers and midfielders will sit deeper when you are without possession, providing support to the defence. This will create a team that will be challenging to break down because the mid-block will create another row of players to get through. It's another pragmatic approach to football - and one rarely used at the top of modern football - but it will be effective if you need to stop conceding goals immediately. It's why we think it's one of the best tips on FM24.