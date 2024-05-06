Highlights Football Manager 2024 is one of the most challenging games around, particularly when managing in the Premier League.

Keeping hold of possession is one of the biggest issues, but these 10 tips will help you with your struggles.

From using a tactical style called 'gegenpressing' to adopting ball-playing defenders and ball-winning midfielders, you'll be able to dominate possession easily.

Football Manager 2024 is one of the best sports games around. It is full of detail and tactical knowledge, almost replicating the real-life world of football on your laptop. The franchise has continually been competing with EA Sports and EAFC 24 - formerly FIFA - to be crowned as the best football game, yet they are entirely different.

Sports Interactive's game is entertaining but challenging. Every aspect of football needs constant tweaks and adaptations to be crowned champions of the world. It's easier if you manage a team like Manchester City and Newcastle United, who have the financial power to solve their problems with cash. However, if you manage a minnow - a club that is fighting to stay alive in the Premier League - it can be incredibly hard to overcome issues.

There are several challenges every season in FM24 - including injuries - but keeping hold of possession, particularly in the Premier League, is challenging. Several teams love to keep hold of the ball, and it all comes down to composure, ability to change direction quickly and confidence. If you can't keep possession consistently, it is frustrating - often leading to more attacks against you.

However, with every issue, there is a solution. This article ranks the ten best tips to keep possession in FM24. Some are easy to add to your tactics, some require luck, whilst some are hidden within the game for you to utilise. It's part of the glory of the Football Manager franchise, there is always a hidden part of detail to help you overcome problems.

Ranking Factors

Effectiveness - the more likely the tips are to succeed, the higher they've ranked.

Ease to use - if the tips are simple to understand and implement, they will be ranked highly.

Stats-focused - some tips improve a player's morale, which can then lead to better performances. However, if they are directly stats-focused, they will improve players' ability to keep hold of possession.

10 tips to keep more possession in FM24 Ranking Tip 1. Box-to-box midfielder 2. Ball winning midfielder 3. Slightly lower tempo 4. In-game management 5. Play out of defence 6. Pass into space 7. Shorter passing directness 8. Gegenpressing 9. Ball-playing defenders 10. Individual training

Related Every new feature in Football Manager 2024 Football Manager 2024 has impressed fans with its detail and accuracy in every new feature.

10 Individual training

Starting off, individual training is one of the best ways to improve possessional struggles in FM24. You can train them in a specific role (e.g. a box-to-box midfielder), add an additional focus (passing) and change the intensity level (heavy). It allows you to focus on one certain area, which should improve their passing within the middle of the park. Focusing on one area might leave others abandoned, but it is worthwhile if you need to keep hold of the ball more often. It will eventually improve their stats - and confidence - when having possession, helping you dictate matches more frequently. Training players on one set role throughout the entire season is worthwhile, particularly if you have a set idea from pre-season onwards.

9 Ball-playing defenders

Ball-playing defenders are key to implementing a possession-heavy tactic in Football Manager 2024. Although their main objective is to stop conceding goals, they also attempt to start attacks from defence. It means your team is already looking to keep hold of the ball from your defence, so - instead of booting it long during goal-kicks - you can pass to your centre-backs, who will dictate the tempo. For this to work, they must have a good 'passing stat' (more than 13), otherwise they will lose the ball too frequently. Yet knowing you can have more possession by having possession-heavy centre-backs might quickly fix your issues.

8 Gegenpressing

Gegenpressing is one of the most overpowered tactics in Football Manager, whether you want to score more goals, defend better or keep hold of possession - like you do here. The idea of gegenpressing, as showcased by Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool, suggests that a high line is used with aggressive wing-backs and throwing players into the box. As it is so aggressive, it means you consistently have players in the middle of the park, the wing-backs provide support on the flanks and the defence is always nearby. It's aggressive - and can easily go wrong if you don't have fit players to use it - but it can prove worthwhile after implementing it.

Related Every formation in Football Manager 2024 There are countless formations to choose from in Football Manager 2024.

7 Shorter passing directness

Moreover, using a 'shorter passing directness' can be key to keeping hold of possession in FM24. This instruction tells players to adopt a style of play based on shorter passes and greater ball retention compared to the philosophy frequently used by teams - normal passing directness. This means they won't look to play long balls forward. Therefore, they will opt to play short passes to nearby teammates, allowing you to frequently have possession of the ball. It can make your team one-dimensional, but - if you are drastically struggling to keep hold of the ball - it's better to use this compared to opting for 'route one' football every time.

6 Pass into space

'Pass into space' simply states that your players are told to look for passes into open spaces for their teammates to run onto. It sounds simple - and that's because it is. If you're struggling to keep hold of possession in FM24, this will help you significantly. Instead of your players making risky passes near opposition players, they will often play a safer option and pass into an area with no one there. Not only does this mean you keep hold of possession more, but it also means you stretch the opposition's defence, allowing you to accidentally open up even more space to pass into.

5 Play out of defence

Linking directly to the earlier tip of using ball-playing defenders, playing out from the defence is another way to keep hold of possession in FM24. This can be used with centre-backs - as mentioned earlier - or your full-backs. Full-backs generally have stronger passing, allowing them to feel comfortable with the ball, but, due to being stuck on the flanks, they often have fewer teammates open in space. However, it allows your team to dictate the tempo of the match from the start, controlling how quickly you play and how aggressive you want to be. It's a more measured approach instead of hoping for a 50/50 from a 'route one' philosophy.

4 In-game management

Moreover, in-game management is a crucial part of Football Manager. Some might suggest it has little impact. After all, there is no confirmed data to suggest how big of an impact it has. However, during desperate times, you need desperate measures. You can encourage your squad and be more demanding, placing pressure on them to keep possession more frequently. You can also tell them to calm down or focus, which might prove particularly useful if your players are rushing passes in a possession-based formation. However, their morale can worsen if they don't like what you say, which will only make the team's performance with the ball worse. It's a tactic of two halves.

3 Slightly lower tempo

Similarly to 'shorter passing directness' and 'pass into space', using a slightly lower tempo is another instruction to help you keep hold of the ball. Simply put, it states that your team will go about their business in a more considered and patient manner than their team mentality demands. They will take their time with the ball and often retain possession to preserve control of the game. This will directly help you keep control of the ball, because, instead of trying to quickly play their way from back to front, your team will wait for the perfect opportunity, frustrating your opponent and keeping hold of the ball in the process.

2 Ball winning midfielders

The final tips are about utilising two of the best player roles in the game. Firstly, there is a 'ball-winning midfielder'. As the role suggests, their main function is to close down the opposition and win the ball back as quickly as possible. However, they also can keep hold of the ball when they win it, particularly high up the pitch in the 'support' role. It makes them the beating heart in the middle of the park, capable of quickly starting transitions once they commit a strong tackle. Alongside two other midfielders, you'll be able to control matches and possession.

1 Box-to-box midfielders

Last, but not least, box-to-box midfielders can do almost anything in Football Manager 2024. The non-stop dynamism of the role allows them to contribute greatly to both defending and attacking. Their role is to help keep control of the ball and support the defence. Therefore, if you are trying to win the ball back, a box-to-box midfielder will be there to help. Meanwhile, when you do have the ball, they will act as a director with impressive passing and composure. It allows them - alongside a ball-winning midfielder - to be the beating heart in the middle of the park, capable of keeping hold of possession forever.