Summary
- Football Manager uses a Current Ability (CA) score to rank the quality of all players in the game.
- Lionel Messi is the best of all right-wingers in the game, with a CA score of 185.
- 10 Premier League players feature in the top 30 right-wingers in the game.
Football Manager 2024 is the sport's leading simulation game - with millions of concurrent players, even despite the delay of the new iteration of the series until March.
With hundreds of thousands of players available in the game's database across dozens of different nations and competitions, FM offers players the closest representation of real-life football of any title in the football games industry. With such an abundance of great players at your disposal, there are a plethora of ways to implement the stepping stones to success in your save. A huge factor in that is bringing in the best players you can to win trophies.
FM24 has two hidden attributes, ranked out of 200, that determine the quality and potential of a player. These are 'Current Ability (CA) and 'Potential Ability' (PA), with the higher numbers determining the better standard of player. With that said, here are the 30 best right-wingers on Football Manager 2024, ranked by their current ability.
For this list, we have only included players that FM24 considers 'natural' as a right winger. This means players such as Phil Foden, who FM only sees as 'accomplished' in the position, are not included despite having a higher Current Ability than others on this list.
|
30 Best Right Wingers in Football Manager 2024 (Ranked)
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club/Nation
|
Current Ability
|
1
|
Lionel Messi
|
Inter Miami/Argentina
|
185
|
2
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Liverpool/Egypt
|
181
|
3
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Manchester City/Portugal
|
178
|
4
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Arsenal/England
|
174
|
5
|
Antoine Griezmann
|
Atletico Madrid/France
|
172
|
6
|
Leroy Sane
|
Bayern Munich/Germany
|
169
|
7
|
Rodrygo
|
Real Madrid/Brazil
|
168
|
8
|
Ousmane Dembele
|
PSG/France
|
167
|
9
|
Kingsley Coman
|
Bayern Munich/France
|
162
|
10
|
Raheem Sterling
|
Chelsea/England
|
161
|
11
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Tottenham/Sweden
|
160
|
12
|
James Maddison
|
Tottenham/England
|
159
|
13
|
Marco Asensio
|
PSG/Spain
|
159
|
14
|
Inaki Williams
|
Athletic Bilbao/Spain
|
159
|
15
|
Angel di Maria
|
Benfica/Argentina
|
158
|
16
|
Federico Chiesa
|
Juventus/Italy
|
156
|
17
|
Serge Gnabry
|
Bayern Munich/Germany
|
156
|
18
|
Rafa
|
Benfica/Portugal
|
155
|
19
|
Riyad Mahrez
|
Al-Ahli/Algeria
|
155
|
20
|
Jarrod Bowen
|
West Ham/England
|
155
|
21
|
Diogo Jota
|
Liverpool/Portugal
|
155
|
22
|
Randal Kolo Muani
|
PSG/France
|
155
|
23
|
Thomas Muller
|
Bayern/Germany
|
155
|
24
|
Raphinha
|
Barcelona/Brazil
|
154
|
25
|
Julian Brandt
|
Borussia Dortmund/Germany
|
154
|
26
|
Lucas Ocampos
|
Sevilla/Argentina
|
154
|
27
|
Moussa Diaby
|
Aston Villa/France
|
153
|
28
|
Christian Pulisic
|
AC Milan/USA
|
153
|
29
|
Ricardo Horta
|
Braga/Portugal
|
153
|
30
|
Ansu Fati
|
Brighton (on loan from Barcelona)/Spain
|
153