Summary

  • Football Manager uses a Current Ability (CA) score to rank the quality of all players in the game.
  • Lionel Messi is the best of all right-wingers in the game, with a CA score of 185.
  • 10 Premier League players feature in the top 30 right-wingers in the game.

Football Manager 2024 is the sport's leading simulation game - with millions of concurrent players, even despite the delay of the new iteration of the series until March.

With hundreds of thousands of players available in the game's database across dozens of different nations and competitions, FM offers players the closest representation of real-life football of any title in the football games industry. With such an abundance of great players at your disposal, there are a plethora of ways to implement the stepping stones to success in your save. A huge factor in that is bringing in the best players you can to win trophies.

FM24 has two hidden attributes, ranked out of 200, that determine the quality and potential of a player. These are 'Current Ability (CA) and 'Potential Ability' (PA), with the higher numbers determining the better standard of player. With that said, here are the 30 best right-wingers on Football Manager 2024, ranked by their current ability.

For this list, we have only included players that FM24 considers 'natural' as a right winger. This means players such as Phil Foden, who FM only sees as 'accomplished' in the position, are not included despite having a higher Current Ability than others on this list.

30 Best Right Wingers in Football Manager 2024 (Ranked)

Rank

Player

Club/Nation

Current Ability

1

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami/Argentina

185

2

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool/Egypt

181

3

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City/Portugal

178

4

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal/England

174

5

Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid/France

172

6

Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich/Germany

169

7

Rodrygo

Real Madrid/Brazil

168

8

Ousmane Dembele

PSG/France

167

9

Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich/France

162

10

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea/England

161

11

Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham/Sweden

160

12

James Maddison

Tottenham/England

159

13

Marco Asensio

PSG/Spain

159

14

Inaki Williams

Athletic Bilbao/Spain

159

15

Angel di Maria

Benfica/Argentina

158

16

Federico Chiesa

Juventus/Italy

156

17

Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich/Germany

156

18

Rafa

Benfica/Portugal

155

19

Riyad Mahrez

Al-Ahli/Algeria

155

20

Jarrod Bowen

West Ham/England

155

21

Diogo Jota

Liverpool/Portugal

155

22

Randal Kolo Muani

PSG/France

155

23

Thomas Muller

Bayern/Germany

155

24

Raphinha

Barcelona/Brazil

154

25

Julian Brandt

Borussia Dortmund/Germany

154

26

Lucas Ocampos

Sevilla/Argentina

154

27

Moussa Diaby

Aston Villa/France

153

28

Christian Pulisic

AC Milan/USA

153

29

Ricardo Horta

Braga/Portugal

153

30

Ansu Fati

Brighton (on loan from Barcelona)/Spain

153

