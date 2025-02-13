Summary Football Manager uses a Current Ability (CA) score to rank the quality of all players in the game.

Lionel Messi is the best of all right-wingers in the game, with a CA score of 185.

10 Premier League players feature in the top 30 right-wingers in the game.

Football Manager 2024 is the sport's leading simulation game - with millions of concurrent players, even despite the delay of the new iteration of the series until March.

With hundreds of thousands of players available in the game's database across dozens of different nations and competitions, FM offers players the closest representation of real-life football of any title in the football games industry. With such an abundance of great players at your disposal, there are a plethora of ways to implement the stepping stones to success in your save. A huge factor in that is bringing in the best players you can to win trophies.

FM24 has two hidden attributes, ranked out of 200, that determine the quality and potential of a player. These are 'Current Ability (CA) and 'Potential Ability' (PA), with the higher numbers determining the better standard of player. With that said, here are the 30 best right-wingers on Football Manager 2024, ranked by their current ability.

For this list, we have only included players that FM24 considers 'natural' as a right winger. This means players such as Phil Foden, who FM only sees as 'accomplished' in the position, are not included despite having a higher Current Ability than others on this list.

30 Best Right Wingers in Football Manager 2024 (Ranked) Rank Player Club/Nation Current Ability 1 Lionel Messi Inter Miami/Argentina 185 2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool/Egypt 181 3 Bernardo Silva Manchester City/Portugal 178 4 Bukayo Saka Arsenal/England 174 5 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid/France 172 6 Leroy Sane Bayern Munich/Germany 169 7 Rodrygo Real Madrid/Brazil 168 8 Ousmane Dembele PSG/France 167 9 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich/France 162 10 Raheem Sterling Chelsea/England 161 11 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham/Sweden 160 12 James Maddison Tottenham/England 159 13 Marco Asensio PSG/Spain 159 14 Inaki Williams Athletic Bilbao/Spain 159 15 Angel di Maria Benfica/Argentina 158 16 Federico Chiesa Juventus/Italy 156 17 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich/Germany 156 18 Rafa Benfica/Portugal 155 19 Riyad Mahrez Al-Ahli/Algeria 155 20 Jarrod Bowen West Ham/England 155 21 Diogo Jota Liverpool/Portugal 155 22 Randal Kolo Muani PSG/France 155 23 Thomas Muller Bayern/Germany 155 24 Raphinha Barcelona/Brazil 154 25 Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund/Germany 154 26 Lucas Ocampos Sevilla/Argentina 154 27 Moussa Diaby Aston Villa/France 153 28 Christian Pulisic AC Milan/USA 153 29 Ricardo Horta Braga/Portugal 153 30 Ansu Fati Brighton (on loan from Barcelona)/Spain 153

30 - 21