Football Manager 2024 has arrived - formed as one of the most polished sports games of all time. From in-depth analysis, updated set-piece tactics, slightly improved graphics and added ball dynamics, Sports Interactive's game continues to break boundaries - and it's famous for one major thing; predicting the future of football.

From predicting world dominance of Kylian Mbappé to unearthing Erling Haaland, Sports Interactive knows how to defy the odds and tell the world the story about the next wonderkid before it's even happened. Everyone remembers the first time they saw a player break onto the scene; it could be Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund or Rodrygo at Real Madrid. Yet, 99% of the time, Football Manager has all but predicted that they will do that. It's impressive - frighteningly impressive, in fact - but they continue to do it every year.

Centre-backs are a beautiful part of football for very different reasons. Where attackers elegantly glide into the box, beat a defender and place their shot into the top corner, centre-backs are the opposite - often preventing the beautiful game from scoring stunning goals. Yet that's what makes them so key. From their physicality, defensive awareness, composure and passing - a trait that is becoming increasingly common at the top of European football - defenders have everything to help you win titles and some of the greatest in Premier League history have certainly played a huge part in that down the years. With the ability to still play at the highest level for a prolonged period, finding the best centre-back wonderkids at a young age will help you dominate the scene for decades.

All of these stats are taken from the ever-reliable 'FMScout'. However, it is worth bearing in mind that potential changes in FM24 are dependent on a variety of factors out of your control - from injury to motivation, you even need some luck to be able to take these wonderkids to the best in the world.

10 Callum Doyle - Leicester (on loan from Man City) - 20

Starting in England, Callum Doyle made a name for himself with loan spells to Sunderland and Coventry in back-to-back years. He played a key part in The Black Cats' promotion and campaign and very nearly repeated that success with Coventry - narrowly losing the play-off final. But his talent is clear, with Manchester City understanding he could play a key part in their future. Another loan move to Leicester rights off your chances of signing him in the first year, but with consistent minutes, he will only improve, making him one of the best centre-backs around in years to come in FM24.

9 Martin Vitík - Sparta Prague - 20

The Czech Republic - and Prague in particular - is famous for its culture and architecture, maybe not its football. Yet the ultras scene and European upsets over the years have created a small but loving football nation, where Martin Vitík might be the next player to become a role model. The 20-year-old has played regularly for Sparta Prague this season - in domestic competitions and European matches, proving his talent at a young age. It makes him an appealing prospect from the beginning and, with FMScout's rating of 83, he will help dominate the defence for years in European football. Let's hope he doesn't film himself playing too much unlike a teammate of his.

8 Ousmane Diomande - Sporting Lisbon - 19

Every week so far, Football Manager has released a list of the most-bought players in the game each week. Ousmane Diomande of Sporting Lisbon is on that list every week and that says enough about his ability. The African centre-back is already a regular player for Sporting Lisbon - symbolised by 11 appearances this season so far in the league. With FMScout's rating of 84, Diomande has the ability to dominate Europe, especially with his skills at starting attacks from the back. He's a supreme ball-playing defender with the strength and pace to go alongside it. There aren't many more well-rounded defenders than him.

7 Jorrel Hato - Ajax - 17

Ajax are famous for producing some of the best young players in the world. Just look at their stadium; it's quite literally named after footballing legend Johan Cruyff. But it doesn't stop there; cast your mind back to 2019 and Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs De Ligt were helping Ajax dominate in the Champions League, but now it is Jorrel Hato's turn. He may only be 17, but he is already regarded as one of Ajax's most promising youngsters, with eleven appearances this season in a struggling Ajax team adding to his experience and knowledge. You won't be able to sign him due to his age, but in the future, watch out for Hato.

6 Chadi Riad - Real Betis (on loan from Barcelona) - 20

Riad might be the only defender based in Spain on this list, but his quality is clear - especially in a league that has produced some of the greatest defenders of all time, most notably Sergio Ramos. On the face of it, Real Betis fans are delighted after his eight appearances for the club this season, but with Riad set to return to Barcelona next season, the Catalan giants have a talent for the future to partner with Ronald Araujo. With FMScout's rating of 84, he will help Xavi's team in FM24 and real life, whilst any option to sign him will prove expensive.

5 António Silva - Benfica - 19

Just like Diomande, António Silva is a name synonymous with Football Manager players at the start of the latest game. He is one of the most-bought players so far and it's not exactly surprising. The Portuguese talent has everything to his game. From physicality, exceptional awareness, composure and lightning pace, Silva is one of the most-sought after players around. Benfica are going to be reluctant to sell - knowing he will be key in their push for glory - but a high bid will lure them into acceptance. With Silva, your defence is fixed for years, domestically and in Europe.

4 Illia Zabarnyi - Bournemouth - 20

At a young age, Zabarnyi showed his prowess as a defender for FC Dynamo Kyiv and the Ukrainian national team - showcasing his maturity in a challenging time for Ukrainian football. Zabarnyi's exceptional awareness, tactical intelligence, and composure under pressure is remarkable. In FM24, his precise tackling and distribution skills set him apart from other defenders, whilst his consistency, coupled with his strong work ethic, hints at a player destined for greatness - especially at a club like Bournemouth where they can be moulded into any player they want. After a recent move to the South Coast, he'll be an expensive but worthwhile option.

3 Castello Lukeba - Red Bull Leipzig - 20

Moving to RB Leipzig in the summer might be the best decision Lukeba ever made because Lyon are struggling and, if we're being honest, that's an understatement. They finally record their first win of the season against Rennes last time out, but that still leaves them in the relegation zone. However, since his move to Germany, Lukeba has been doing the opposite, starring in the Bundesliga. Ten appearances so far for an exciting and well-performing RB Leipzig side epitomise his talent, but it means any move for him will be expensive. The Frenchman's ability to start attacks, especially with his left foot, makes him like a pot of gold.

2 Levi Colwill - Chelsea - 20

Colwill helped Brighton secure European football last season, but now he's back at Chelsea as one of the best centre-backs around. His agile defensive prowess and ball control at a young age reveal a maturity beyond his years - something very few have. With a commanding presence on the field, Colwill showcases exceptional composure in high-pressure situations, epitomised by his partnership with Thiago Silva, whilst his versatility in defence is key. Want to play him centre-back? Perfect, but the option of playing him at left-back as an inverted full-back is intriguing. He'll be expensive but one of the best options around.

1 Giorgio Scalvini - Atalanta - 19

Last, but not least, Giorgio Scalvini is considered the best centre-back wonderkid in the world by FMScout and we can see why. The Atalanta defender - who can also play as a defensive midfielder - glides around in defence, using his physicality and pace to stop attacks regularly. His rating of 86 showcases his potential, whilst it's no surprise to see Europe's best clubs - including Manchester United - analysing the Italian. Unsurprisingly, Scalvini is one of the most expensive options around, but, similarly to Colwill, he has all the qualities to be considered the best centre-back in the world in a handful of years. Having a player like that at your disposal will win you titles.

FM24 centre-back wonderkids

Name Club Age Giorgio Scalvini Atalanta 19 Levi Colwill Chelsea 20 Castello Lukeba Red Bull Leipzig 20 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 20 António Silva Benfica 19 Chadi Riad Real Betis (on loan from Barcelona) 20 Jorrel Hato Ajax 17 Ousmane Diomande Sporting Lisbon 19 Martin Vitík Sparta Prague 20 Callum Doyle Leicester (on loan from Man City) 20

