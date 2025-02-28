Summary Clubs in the Championship have varying starting budgets - from Watford's £0 to Southampton's £20m.

Managing financially struggling clubs like QPR poses unique challenges in FM24 - no transfer budgets.

Clubs like Bristol City, Sunderland, and Leeds start with significant budgets, offering the potential for promotion.

Football Manager 2024 is the most recent game in the franchise, and is the most realistic iteration that Sports Interactive have ever created.

With so many customisation options in the game, and thousands of clubs available in the base database - and even more available with workshop mods - it can be tough to sink your teeth into a save that you can enjoy.

One of the most competitive leagues in the game is the Championship, due to the relatively equal performance levels of all 24 teams in it, and the huge reward for success in the division, leading to the promised land of the Premier League. Not every side in the league has a similar budget though, for a multitude of reasons, such as player sales, parachute payments or financial turmoil - and each of these factors can affect how much money the clubs start with. With that said, here is every Championship side's starting budget in FM24.

This list uses the starting budgets for each club on the January 2024 update. As a result, Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City will feature here.

Every Championship Club's Starting Budgets in Football Manager 2024 Rank Club Transfer Budget Available Wage Budget 1 Southampton £20m £50k 2 Leeds £10m £15k 3 Sunderland £7m £15k 4 Bristol City £7m £10k 5 Norwich £5m £10k 6 Middlesbrough £4m £25k 7 Blackburn £1m £10k 8 Birmingham £1m £5k 9 Swansea £560k £10.5k 10 West Brom £500k £0 11 Sheffield Wednesday £250k £20k 12 Ipswich £200k £10k 13 Coventry £200k £5k 14 Hull £200k £5k 15 Preston £100k £20k 16 Cardiff £100k £0 17 Plymouth £50k £1k 18 Rotherham £50k £0 19 Huddersfield £0 £20k 20 Millwall £0 £2k 21 Leicester £0 £0 22 QPR £0 £0 23 Stoke £0 £-5k 24 Watford £0 £-80k

24 Watford - £0

Watford were in the Premier League only a few years ago, but their failure to return to the top flight has meant that the club has had to cut back on its player expenditure - and now has the lowest budget of any side in the Championship in FM24. If you start your save with the Hornets, you'll face the daunting task of having to meet the board's expectations - a task many managers before have struggled to do under the current ownership - and achieve success while working without a transfer budget, while a staggering £80,000 over your wage budget, meaning you'll likely have to part with one or more of your top earners, including Thomas Ince, Wesley Hoedt, and Daniel Bachmann.

23 Stoke - £0

Another former Premier League regular that have fallen upon tougher times in the last few years, Stoke also start in FM24 with a transfer budget of £0 with a negative wage budget, so you'll have to shift some players around to have funds to spend. In contrast to Watford, however, Stoke start just £5k in the red on their wage budget, a deficit that could be overcome by moving on a squad player, meaning you won't have to worry about losing a key player from your squad. If you can bring in some cheap players on free transfers or loans, you can aim for a promotion push with the Potters.

22 QPR - £0

QPR have had well-publicised FFP issues over the past ten years since their relegation from the Premier League, and their plight is no different on the start of FM24, as you will be given no transfer or wage budget to work with should you wish to start your career at Loftus Road, so if you wish you bring in fresh faces to the club, you will have to part with some of the existing players. QPR also start with just £3.5m in the bank, so there's not many funds that you can ask your board to provide you with if you wish. This makes the R's one of the most challenging clubs in the division to manage.

21 Leicester - £0

Leicester are on the back of their relegation to the Championship from the start of an FM24 save. However, you won't have any money to spend if you take charge at the King Power - as the Foxes have already spent £36m on players by the time the save begins. Despite sales tallying £93m, including the departures of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne - the club are not willing to give any more funds and, so if you wish to make further additions to the side, you'll be forced into selling some more of the club's squad. The squad that exists from the start of the save should be more than good enough to replicate the club's real-life title winning success, however, so there's not much business you need to do to return the 2015/16 Premier League winners to the top-flight.

20 Millwall - £0

Millwall are yet another side who start with no transfer budget in FM24. However, they do begin with an available wage budget of £2,000 - which won't get you particularly far, but might well get you a solid loan from a Premier League club. Again, this lack of transfer budget comes from the club having spent £3.8m already before the beginning of the save game, so there's no more funds that the board are willing to give you to strengthen your side further. Millwall also have the lowest bank balance of any club in the division, and with no real sellable assets for a large windfall, you may be working on a shoestring budget for a long while at the Den should you wish to manage the club.

19 Huddersfield - £0

Huddersfield were relegated to League One in real life, but Football Manager 2024 gives you the chance to rewrite history for the Terriers and keep the club fighting in the second tier for another season, although you won't have a transfer budget from the start to help you along your way. What you will have, though, is a relatively large available wage budget, that will come in handy if you're looking to bring in some cheap loans or free agents to bolster your side. You'll have to be financially shrewd, but with the right signings you could go shooting right up towards the top end of the league.