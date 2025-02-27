Summary FM24 is the most recent game due to FM25's cancellation.

With Football Manager 25 cancelled, Football Manager 2024 is still the most up-to-date iteration in the series, despite having been released back in December 2023.

With the game now in an extended period of its game cycle, players could be forgiven for having run out of save ideas, despite the thousands of possibilities for clubs to manage - across several continents and countries.

With such a plethora of customisation options, FM24 has some extremely challenging saves that players can sink their teeth into, should you wish to test your mettle against the most difficult circumstances the game has to offer.

A slightly different idea for a save is a 'Director of Football' save - where your fate is reliant on the game itself and the choices you make in hiring staff, rather than via the standard means of success. With that said, we have put together a guide on how to set up and play through a director of football save in Football Manager 2024.

The main purpose of a Director of Football save in the game is that you purely coach your team, rather than managing them per se. This means you have no control over transfers, scouting or contract negotiations, and you are at the mercy of your staff to determine your own levels of success.

Clubs at a higher level tend to have better staff - so you can have differing challenge levels depending on the quality of the club you start at. If you start at the top, your staff are far more likely to provide you with the tools you need for success on the pitch than you would be with a lower division club.

In a DoF save, the game determines your fate - with you only in charge of match-day responsibilities - so your results on the pitch are more crucial to your managerial legacy than ever, as you cannot hide behind off-the-field success. However, this may prove to be difficult if your Director of Football does not provide you with the requisite goods, and your job is essentially in the hands of your staff.

To start a DoF save on FM24, first set up your manager profile as usual and select the team you wish to start the game with - or start unemployed if you so wish.

Next, you'll want to check if the club has an existing director of football in place. If so, that is who you'll be working with for the start of the save, as you are not allowed to replace them as part of the challenge. If the role is vacant, you are free to hire whoever you want - so long as they are interested in joining your club. For an extra challenge here, you could even put the hiring responsibility into the board's hands - although this could backfire significantly if the board fail to hire an appropriate member of staff.

Once you have a director of football in place, you'll need to delegate every responsibility you have as a manager beyond match-day duties to your director of football. To do this, head to the 'Staff' tab and hover over the 'Responsibilities' tab at the top of the page. From there, press overview on the drop-down, and the game will bring up a list of responsibilities. On this screen, the game will show you every responsibility you can take at the club, with those you are currently in charge of highlighted in white text, and those that you staff are responsible for greyed out. You'll need to ensure every responsibility is in the hands of your director of football, across every subsection, from scouting to media - so press on the arrow next to each responsibility, and delegate it to your director of football. This can be a long-winded process, but it is crucial to this save.

Once you've done this, your save is ready to go, and you're now at the feet of the FM gods to determine how well your DoF will set you up for excellence. With absolutely no responsibility beyond matchday coaching - this is one of the most difficult saves you can undertake in Football Manager 2024, so make sure you are prepared for a frustrating but exciting journey. You could even make it a 'journeyman' save if you'd like to try this with multiple different clubs - but be prepared for your director of football to make some decisions on your behalf that are deeply unpopular.