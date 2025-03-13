Summary Team dynamics are crucial for sustained success in Football Manager 2024, emphasizing team spirit and morale.

Building and maintaining strong team dynamics, navigating player relationships, and keeping morale high are essential.

Balancing player egos, motivation, financial restrictions, and winning culture determines success in the game.

The developers of Football Manager 2024 have crafted a game that goes far beyond tactics, transfers, and results. While those elements are vital for achieving major silverware, sustained success over five, ten or more seasons requires mastering the finer details of team management. To state the glaring obvious, football is a team game. This is where the magic happens, in team spirit, and where harmony and morale are just as important as tactical setups.

It is about creating a squad that not only excels individually but also wins and loses together in unison, ensuring long-term success. Building and maintaining strong team dynamics, navigating player relationships, and keeping morale high are all essential parts of keeping the team on course for glory season after season. The real challenge lies in striking that delicate balance between managing egos, maintaining motivation, adhering to financial restrictions and implementing a winning culture. This is the unsung work in Football Manager 2024 that often determines the true experts in the game.

A great example of how vital dynamics are in real life football is the France national team. Under Ray Domenech, France were in utter chaos at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. From staging boycotts on the team bus to Nicolas Anelka being expelled from the team during the tournament, a lack of happiness and cohesion contributed to Les Bleus finishing last in their group. Fast-forward 8 years later, and France were on top of the world after winning the 2018 World Cup under Didier Deschamps. The team were in high spirits and quality, with clear leadership figures such as the likes of Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane leading the way. This example demonstrates the importance of dynamics in football. Managing your squad’s relationships and morale can be the difference between a harmonious dressing room and one plagued by unrest that will suffer both on and off the pitch.

In this guide, we will break down everything you need to know about Dynamics in Football Manager 2024. From handling big personalities to addressing conflicts, we will cover it all. Whether you are aiming for title contention or trying to avoid relegation, mastering the tabs in your Dynamics menu will give you the edge needed to keep your players united and give you their all on the pitch.

7 Overview

The overview is the central hub to the Dynamics tab. This section covers Team Cohesion, Club Atmosphere, Managerial Support, Top Influencers and Issues. Team cohesion is built over time with trust and tactical familiarity. By playing the same formation, your squad will develop a deeper understanding of their positioning as well as what you expect from them in their roles. At the start of your save or when taking over a new team, this can be your biggest hurdle. Swiftly choose a tactical setup that you prefer and use friendly matches in pre-season to build match experience at little cost.

All the other tabs in the overview are interlinked together. These areas decide if your squad, and ultimately the board, are happy with you or not. Factors such as conflict-resolution, balanced social groups and building yourself a good reputation over time will contribute to green thumbs-ups overall.

6 Hierarchy

The Hierarchy section in the Dynamics tab gives you a snapshot of your squad's current structure, showing where each player is placed in terms of both influence and leadership. The dynamics are split into four levels within a pyramid structure: Team Leaders, Highly Influential Players, Influential Players and Other Players. Understanding your players through this lens is key to a happy squad.

Team Leaders are the backbone of your squad. Respected players whose voices carry weight and can set the tone for the entire group. Choosing a captain from this group in the hierarchy would be suitable as it will consist of your biggest motivators. If you can keep 'Team Leaders' on your side, it will go a long way toward earning the trust of the rest of the team. ​​'Highly Influential Players' also hold value in the squad, and 'Influential Players' to a lesser degree. Those among 'Other Players' are typically newer additions to the squad or youth players yet to find their place within your team structure.

Striking the right balance is essential. Be careful not to upset a 'Team Leader' as this can send negative shockwaves throughout your squad and disturb team morale. Failing to handle their concerns - such as contract renewals or lack of new signings - can lead to detrimental unrest, which can find its way into affecting results.

5 Social Groups

Social Groups work in a similar pattern to a hierarchy. However, they work differently as Social Groups are not based on personality traits. They are more oriented towards how long someone has been at the club. Understanding these groups is essential to maintaining squad morale without causing a domino effect by upsetting other players in the same social group through your approach with one player.

By resolving issues immediately, such as players who are seeking new challenges or feel unhappy with their game time, you can ensure that harmony sticks within the squad. Address bigger issues with the squad to feel their reaction, and it can boost morale collectively. Be careful not to say the wrong thing as it can have the opposite effect, so consider approaching players individually unless you are confident.

4 Happiness

Here, the players are grouped by the hierarchy that was mentioned earlier in this guide. Many factors determine the happiness of your players. The culmination of your squad management will accurately reflect this through factors such as training, playing time, treatment and more. Consistently monitoring these aspects will keep your squad in check and performing at the highest level.

Each sub-category is just as important as the other. Poor training levels can lead to reduced playtime, and eventually contribute to slow development and discontent. Be aware to rotate the squad fairly, address concerns and speak to players constructively when training or match performance levels are low. Players will take this well rather than letting this fester, and react positively without spreading negativity within the squad.

3 Code of Conduct

The Code of Conduct is an essential tool for setting the tone and disciplinary expectations within your squad. It establishes a template of disciplinary measures for players, such as missing training, receiving red cards, or skipping matches without a valid reason. As a manager, getting the balance right in your Code of Conduct helps maintain order, ensures fair and consistent treatment, and reinforces your authority.

When setting the Code of Conduct at the start of every season, consider the dynamics of your squad. A stricter approach will work well if you have more senior members, and those within a Core Group. However, it may not come across as favourably if you are looking to build a young, inexperienced squad. Consider getting the balance right. A very lenient code will lead to a lack of accountability, as there are minimal consequences for poor discipline within your squad. The Code of Conduct is applied automatically throughout the season when an offense is committed. If you are not sure what the correct balance is, you can rely on the recommendations of your Assistant Manager.

2 Team Meeting

This feature can be used as a short-term boost for morale. Team Meetings are all about using it at the right time, and can be an instantaneous boost for morale when used right. It can be used before a big game to motivate your players before a big match, or offer words of hope when the squad is going through a rough patch of form. Before holding a team meeting, consider whether it is an appropriate time for it. If the squad morale is happy, there is no need to risk ruining morale. Consider a reason for using a team meeting before opting to use one. If there is a rationale for it, use the feature.

1 Team Talk Feedback

Team Talk feedback is an essential part of reviewing the immediate reactions of your squad members to your recent communications. After every team talk, here you will receive a breakdown of how each player reacted to your message. This record will give you further insight into whether your chosen tone works well with the squad, or whether it is too harsh or too soft.

Your motivating skills come into full effect with team talks, which are as regular as every match. Some players may prefer a more motivational approach, whilst others may disagree if it is not in line with their expectations of you. Opting to be calm or being frustrated is a fine line to consider. Sometimes, throwing bottles after your team has thrown a 3-0 lead is quite appropriate and players will understand your reaction. However, using the same approach when you are narrowly winning 1-0 will not go down well with your team as it does not meet their expectations of what they had anticipated. Successful managers adapt their team talks based on different scenarios, ensuring that each interaction helps boost morale and words have a purpose.