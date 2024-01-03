Highlights Football Manager 2024 is one of the best sports games of the year, continually impressing fans.

Deciding who to manage, especially in the Premier League, can be a challenge.

This article goes through every starting budget in England's top division to help you make a decision.

Football Manager 2024 is one of the best sports games of the year. With fresh features, new leagues, and intriguing tactics adding to an already impressive game, Sports Interactive's latest version is better than ever. It's not a surprise that GIVEMESPORT suggested it is the most polished version of Football Manager of all time.

However, choosing who to manage on Football Manager can be a challenge, especially in the Premier League. The league is arguably the most entertaining one in the world, built on financial wealth and stability. The likes of Luton Town go head-to-head with the state-owned wealth of Manchester City and Newcastle United.

The starting budgets in FM24 vary in the Premier League. Based on clubs' sales in the summer, some teams have the financial luxury that you can control, particularly if they recently sold a star player. Yet if a club has just broken their transfer record, it is unlikely they will have a big budget in FM24. This article goes through every starting budget at each Premier League club on FM24 from smallest to biggest.

Every Premier League Starting Budget Team Budget (£) Brighton 80m Liverpool 64m Man City 35m Brentford 30m West Ham 24m Fulham 20m Tottenham 19.4m Crystal Palace 8m Man Utd 6m Chelsea 6m Bournemouth 5m Newcastle 5m Arsenal 5m Aston Villa 3m Wolves 2.5m Luton 2m Everton 1m Nottingham Forest 0m Burnley 0m Sheffield United 0m

Related 100 save ideas on Football Manager 2024 These 100 save ideas will take you across the world on Football Manager 2024, challenging you in every step.

20 Sheffield United - £0

Sheffield United were promoted to the Premier League after finishing second in the 2022/2023 Championship season. It was an impressive performance from the Yorkshire club, securing promotion alongside northern rivals Burnley. There was hope they would kick on, just like they did in the 2019/2020 Premier League season, but financial problems have caused issues at Bramall Lane. This is epitomised in FM24; you have a starting budget of £0 at the start of the game, so signings will be difficult. You'll be able to sell players to generate funds, but - if you want a challenge - Sheffield Utd might be the team for you.

19 Nottingham Forest - £0

Similarly to Sheffield Utd, Nottingham Forest also have a starting budget of £0 in FM24. During the 2022/2023 Premier League season, the Midlands club made 23 signings. You're left with a messy squad that needs balancing out, but there's potential already. The club lost Brennan Johnson - the poster boy - in the summer of 2023, so you'll have to work without him. However, Morgan Gibbs-White is a talented midfielder in the game who has the potential to improve. You'll need to sell a plethora of players if you want to start a revolution in Nottingham.

18 Burnley - £0

Finishing off the trio of teams who have a starting budget of £0 is Burnley. The Lancashire club were a consistent name in the Premier League under Sean Dyche, but they eventually fell victim to relegation once he left. They returned at the first time of asking in the 2022/2023 season under Vincent Kompany. However, heavy investment under the Belgian leaves you with a non-existent starting budget. Utilising the loan and free agent market will be key if you want to bring in some experience into the club's young - and potentially mentally weak - squad.

17 Everton - £1m

Everton's ten-point deduction midway through the 2023/2024 season sent shockwaves through football. Charged for breaching Financial Fair Play, they were dropped into the relegation zone, but they were determined to survive. Once the points deduction is added to FM24, you will have one of the toughest challenges around. Knowing you need to start a major rebuild to replace an ageing and weak squad whilst combating financial struggles, left, right and centre is never going to be easy. With a starting transfer budget of just £1m, Everton are one of the most challenging teams to manage in FM24.

16 Luton - £2m

Newcomers Luton Town stunned the world by gaining promotion in the 2022/2023 Championship season, beating Coventry on penalties. With a new stadium in progress and the Hatters strongly considered to be relegation favourites, it is a tough start from the beginning. But continuing the Luton fairytale and leading them into European football is what dreams are all about. The Premier League is a tough place to manage in, especially when you have limited finances - epitomised by a starting budget of £2m. Making sure your tactics can adjust to the big matches is one of the toughest challenges out there. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has been with the Hatters since the National League; surely you want to see him life silverware at Kenilworth Road?

15 Wolves - £2.5m

Wolves are one of the staple names in English football. With history stretching back to the 19th century, their fans feel comfortable in the Premier League. However, after financial struggles under Bruno Lage, the club is not in a strong position in the Premier League. Their starting budget of £2.5m showcases that, so - if you want to start a rebuild at Molineux - you'll have to sell players first. With no Ruben Neves, the core of the squad is missing, making the challenge at the club tougher than ever. Yet that's part of the fun of FM24!

14 Aston Villa - £3m

Aston Villa have overcome recent financial struggles - showcased by their spell in the Championship midway through the 2010s - and they are now fighting for European football consistently. The owners have invested money into the club and they are determined to become one of the league's best teams. With a starting budget of just £3m, it might be tough to improve the squad immediately, but - as soon as the seasons tick away - the money will roll in and prove crucial in your fight at the top of the Premier League. Aston Villa are one of the most exciting projects around.

13 Arsenal - £5m

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title in the 2022/2023 season. Despite sitting first for over 75% of the season, they spluttered to a stop at the end of the season, crowing Man City as champions after the Gunners' 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. However, it was a clear improvement from the season before, and it helped their bank balance significantly. It allowed them to sign Declan Rice in the summer of 2023, but that means their budget in FM24 is only £5m. However, Arsenal are the sixth-richest club in the world, so the money after the first season will quickly improve your transfer budget each year.

12 Newcastle - £5m

When the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Arabia completed their takeover of Newcastle in 2021, everyone knew what was coming. Bringing several high-profile names, such as Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali, Newcastle now find themselves in the Champions League. Unsurprisingly, in Football Manager, that means the club can continually invest money in the club, but - due to heavy spending in the summer of 2023 - you only have £5m at the start. Coupled with stadium renovation and training ground improvements, you can take the club to the next level in FM24, knowing the ultimate goal of winning the Premier League is just around the corner.

Related Football Manager 2024 simulates the Premier League for 100 years A YouTuber has simulated the next 100 years on Football Manager 2024. The Premier League table in 100 years time looks truly wild.

11 Bournemouth - £5m

Heading across to the south coast of England, Bournemouth have been one of the feel-good stories within British football in the past decade. Rising from League Two and near liquidation to the Premier League was dramatic, but now they are a regular at the top of the football pyramid. That story can continue, especially with all the wonderkids they have. Illia Zabarnyi, Alex Scott, Milos Kerkez, Dango Ouattara and Hamed Traore all ply their trade in the city, providing you with foundations to build on in the coming years. It means your starting budget of just £5m isn't a major issue, knowing you can build on youth at the club. The future is bright for The Cherries, especially if you can implement your tactics successfully.

10 Chelsea - £6m

Since Todd Boehly took over Chelsea, the West London club has been on a spending spree. The signings of Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo in back-to-back windows in 2023 epitomised that, which means - unfortunately for you - the club have a smaller starting budget in FM24. With just £6m, you'll be unable to easily renovate the team, but Chelsea have a squad too big for their current schedule, so there is potential to reinvest cash into signings. The transfer budget will only grow over time as Chelsea continue to invest in the starting 11 each year.

9 Manchester United - £6m

Manchester United have struggled ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. They've failed to win a title since, with pressure on the Glazers consistently growing as the months tick by. However, despite frustration about the lack of funding for Old Trafford and poor recruitment, Man United have spent millions, showcased by signing Mason Mount in the summer of 2023. Due to this, in FM24, you have a starting budget of just £6m, but - with talk of a takeover continually looming - it won't be long until the cash is flowing at Old Trafford.

8 Crystal Palace - £7m

Crystal Palace describe themselves as the 'Pride of South London'. They've been in the Premier League every year since 2013, acting as a stable and secure club. In the summer of 2023, they lost iconic attacker Wilfried Zaha at the expiry of his contract, but they signed Matheus França and Dean Henderson for expensive fees. Due to this, your starting budget in FM24 is just £7m at Crystal Palace, with the club needing a major rebuild. Keeping hold of Marc Gueho and Michael Olise might also be your biggest challenge of the season, even if you finish in the top half.

7 Tottenham - £19.4m

Tottenham Hotspur had a season to forget in 2023. They finished eighth in the Premier League under Antonio Conte - until March, at least - which meant they missed out on European football for the first time in over a decade. It got worse over the summer as Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich, but they turned into a team reborn under Ange Postecoglou, brimming with life. It means they are the second-richest club in FM24 - and have a strong starting budget of nearly £20m - with the ability to lure players to the club due to the incredible stadium and training facilities. The opportunity to continue the rebuild at Spurs is exciting.

Related The 15 richest clubs in Football Manager 2024 You'll be able to dominate world football with the richest clubs!

6 Fulham - £20m

Fulham were heavily tipped for relegation in the 2022/2023 season. After all, after years of switching between the Championship and the Premier League, it was expected. Yet under Marco Silva, they defied the odds - finishing comfortably clear of relegation. Losing Aleksandar Mitrović was a huge blow for the Cottagers, but it leaves them with a healthy starting transfer budget in FM24. With £20m, you can comfortably bring in a player to improve your starting eleven, especially if you take advantage of paying over a set number of years. The job of becoming West London's best team consistently is here in FM24.

5 West Ham - £24m

If you ask a West Ham fan what their favourite memory is, they'll say: "That night in Prague." West Ham's Conference League triumph in June 2023 ended years of hurt for a trophy, as fans from London descended onto the beer-laden city in their thousands. Jarred Bowen's late winner secured victory, but club captain Declan Rice still left to join Arsenal in the summer. It bolstered West Ham's finances though, which sees them rank as the ninth-richest club in the world with a starting budget of £24m in FM24. That's more than enough money to improve their team, particularly with a striker.

4 Brentford - £30m

Brentford are one of the best stories in English football, maybe even world football. Once a team struggling in the depths of the EFL, they are now one of the best-run teams in the country, capable of beating every team in the Premier League. Fans of Brentford wouldn't believe you if you told them they would have a transfer budget of £30m ten years ago, but here we are. The story has only started and - although you have no Ivan Toney until January - the team is capable of qualifying for the Conference League, especially if you recruit smartly with a healthy transfer budget.

3 Manchester City - £35m

Man City are synonymous with trophies, continually succeeding in England. Winning the treble in the 2022/2023 season - made up of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League - brought together all the hard work that has gone into the club since the takeover, despite constant legal issues. With a transfer budget of £35m, you can make signings from the get-go, allowing you to strengthen the strongest squad in the world. You can even take advantage of smaller Premier League clubs from the beginning. It's a joy very few have, so if you want an easy save in FM424, they're the team for you.

2 Liverpool - £64m

Liverpool struggled in the 2022/2023 season, finishing fifth in the Premier League and missing out on Champions League football. It came as a shock to everyone, especially after they narrowly missed out on the title to Man City the season before. However, the year of disappointment is now over, with the midfield renovation - including Alexis Mac Allister - sparking new life into the Reds. They have a starting balance of £64m in FM24, allowing you to feel financial security and continually invest in the team. Some of Liverpool's star players are aging - most notably Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk - so you need to rebuild quickly.

1 Brighton - £80m

Last, but not least, Brighton and Hove Albion are one of the feel-good stories in football, just like Brentford. Over 20 years ago, they were fighting for survival. Not fighting for survival in the Premier League - fighting to remain a club. Clearly, they succeeded, and the fairytale story has continued ever since. Europa League qualification in the 2022/2023 season - combined with the sales of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo - means that Brighton are one of the most secure clubs in the world, showcased by their starting transfer budget of £80m. With a knack for finding the sport's next wonderkid, it's your job to keep the strong times rolling in East Sussex.