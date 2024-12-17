Summary The in-game editor can be purchased from Steam and costs £6.99.

The editor allows you to make several changes to your save so you can play how you see fit.

You can use the editor to improve your team, replicate real-life transfers or sabotage your opponents without consequences, among many other options.

There are plenty of customisation options for you to play Football Manager 2024 how you see fit - but the in-game editor allows players to make many changes mid-save to alter things to their liking.

The game comes with the pre-game editor, which is free, and you can download it from Steam at any time, but this only allows you to make changes before the beginning of a save, and while not in the game, whereas the in-game editor allows you to make nearly whatever change you'd like at any point in your save.

The in-game editor comes with an extra cost, for £6.99 on Steam on top of the price of the base game, but with Football Manager 25 delayed until March, we think it is a worthwhile investment in the final three months of FM24's life cycle. With such a powerful tool in your hands, we've put together a guide to show you how to use Football Manager 2024's In-Game Editor and its most useful functions.

How to Install the In-Game Editor

First things first, we'll show you how to install the in-game editor for use in your game. Providing you have Football Manager 2024 installed, search on Steam for the in-game editor, and purchase. Once you have done this, you should be given the option to install the editor immediately. We recommend doing so, as this will make finding it in-game much easier. When you load up your save, you should see a small pencil icon at the top of your screen, next to the globe icon, that looks like this:

If you do not see this icon, then go press on the 'FM' menu, and scroll to preferences. In the search bar at the top, search for 'editor', and this will bring up 'show in-game editor in the menu bar'. Ensure this is ticked, and the pencil icon will appear at the top of your screen, and you will be able to use the editor. However, before you begin your save, you will be given an option to 'prevent the use of the in-game editor'. If you choose this option, you will not be able to use the editor for the duration of this save.

Uses of In-Game Editor

Financial boost

The first use of the in-game editor we are going to look at is for financial gain. Some would consider it to be cheating, but we believe you should play the game how you want to, especially when Sports Interactive give you the tools, so why not take advantage? Perhaps you need some extra money to push a big signing over the line, or you'd like to give your club some extra funds to improve facilities - you can do so with the in-game editor. To do this, navigate to the 'club info' screen, and then press the pencil at the top of your screen, before scrolling to 'edit club details'. This will allow you to make any changes to your club's bank balance, transfer budget or wage budget you'd like - or even change your owner type if you'd like more backing from the board. Equally, you could do this to any other club if you want, and you could even go the other way by draining a club's financial coffers, potentially even putting your biggest rivals into administration if you put them far enough into the red. Beware though, this can come with consequences, if you add too much money to your bank balance or transfer budget, you can soon find yourself with Financial Fair Play (FFP) issues, which could lead to a points deduction or a hefty fine for your club, so do be careful before you make too many major changes.

Attribute changes

Now this one is on the boundary of cheating, as you can use the in-game editor to alter a player's attributes to make them better - or worse, if you wish. You might do this to make your side a super-team, perhaps to give yourself 11 Erling Haaland's, or maybe to boost a specific attribute of your favourite wonderkid if their development isn't working particularly well. To do this, go to the player you'd like to change, and press the pencil at the top of the screen. Then press 'start editing' at the top of the dropdown to make these changes. You can even change a player's age and birthdate, in addition to various different personal attributes. However, to change hidden attributes that determine non-tangible stats such as consistency and injury proneness, you need to go to 'Edit Player's Attribute Details on the drop-down, where you will be able to alter how you see fit.

Manufacturing transfers

Suppose you've got a restrictive transfer budget or wage budget that is stopping you from making important transfers that could push you up the league. In that case, this might be where the in-game editor could be useful for you, as you can use it to make whatever transfer you'd like, whenever you want. If you feel that using the editor to change your budgets is cheating a little bit too much for you, then this might be an alternative. To do this, open up the in-game editor and then press either 'move to my club' or 'move to other club' depending on which transfer it is you'd like to create. The game will then prompt you to input a fee and various other clauses to the deal, and once you're happy with the details, advance and the transfer will be complete, regardless of whether you are in a transfer window. For more realism, you can set the transfer date to a transfer window, essentially creating a pre-contract deal. So, if you've ever thought of a world where Kylian Mbappé plays for Northampton Town, you can use the editor to make that happen. You could also use this to replicate real-world transfers, to bring into your save an up-to-date football universe, where Mbappé makes that move to Real Madrid.

Become unsackable

Football managers, more than ever, are under increased pressure to hit the ground running and pick up results quickly, otherwise their jobs will be at risk - and this is replicated in Football Manager 2024, where your board will have little patience for failure. If you are uncomfortable with this ruthlessness, then the editor can help you as you can use it to become unsackable - which can be particularly useful if you are in the middle of a rut and need some breathing space, especially if you are tackling a challenging save where your resources for success are limited. To do this, go to your 'home' screen, go to the editor and then scroll to where you see 'become unsackable'. This is a tickbox, and can be switched on and off at any time - so if you are on the verge of the sack then you might want to put it on, and if you've started to turn the tide and pick up some results, you can turn it back off again.

Remove injuries, bans and unhappiness

This ability can be very useful for you to keep your squad together, especially if you are in multiple competitions at the end of the season, where fixture congestion can wreak havoc on your team, with injuries likely to be rife throughout your team at the end of a long season. As you can see, Manchester City in this screenshot have John Stones, Rúben Dias and Kevin de Bruyne all out injured, all 3 of whom being key players, so to remove their injuries and having them out on the pitch could be crucial to City's hopes of retaining the title. This could be especially useful ahead of a big final, or ahead of a run of many fixtures in a short period if your squad depth cannot cope with the congestion.

The morale of your squad can have a huge impact on your fortunes too, as one player's unhappiness can spread throughout your team like a wildfire, so the option to remove all unhappiness from your team can be a lifesaver and can turn your form around if you have encountered a rut in form. To do this, navigate to your squad screen and open your editor. All three of these options are there for you to pick, and you can pick all 3 if you'd like. You can also change your entire squad's morale to a set happiness. However, this may be more practical for sabotaging other clubs' squads, as you can also set a squad's morale to 'abysmal', and watch their form start to deteriorate.